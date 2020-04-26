DOH Data: 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were reported between Saturday and Sunday in Cumberland County, bringing the county's number to 267 cases, according to the state Department of Health.
The new figures means the county has 157 new cases in the past 14 days, or 61.97 cases per 100,000 people in the county. That's the fourth straight day the county's cases-per-100,000 has increased.
According to ZIP code level data from the department, Shippensburg remains the area that is growing the fastest in the number of COVID-19 cases. The 17257 ZIP code over the weekend reported 11 more positive cases and only four new negative tests. The Shippensburg area now has 66 positive cases, nearly the number of what had been the highest concentration in Camp Hill and Lower Allen Township at 67.
The county now sits at 267 positive cases and eight deaths with 1,230 negative test results, meaning 18% of total test results to date in the county have turned up positive. Nearly 21% (17 out of 80) of Saturday's new test results reported for the county were positive.
The southcentral region (1,727,120 people), in which Cumberland County is grouped with most of the Midstate counties, showed 109 new positive cases in Sunday's report, bringing the region's total for the past 14 days to 1,391 positive cases, or 80.54 cases per 100,000 people in the region. That's also the fourth straight day the region's cases-per-100,000 has increased.
The state's first metric for the southcentral region to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 863 cases over the past 14 days or 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the region.
In the region, the department only reported one new death in Franklin County. No other deaths in the region were reported. Dauphin County showed an increase of 27 new cases, Franklin County showed an increase of 24 new cases and Lebanon County showed an increase of 20 new cases. Those three counties accounted for 65 percent of the southcentral region's new cases.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported that there were 1,116 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday morning, bringing the statewide total to 41,165.
The department also reported an increase of only 13 new deaths, to bring that total to 1,550. The department reported that so far, there have been 157,428 negative tests.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through April 26):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 117 total cases; 1,408 negatives; 1 death
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 21 total cases; 158 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 21 total cases; 868 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 17 new cases; 267 total cases; 1230 negatives; 8 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 27 new cases; 519 total cases; 3063 negatives; 18 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 24 new cases; 205 total cases; 2,576 negatives; 2 death
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 3 total cases; 72 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 22 total cases; 228 negatives; 0 death
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 78 total cases; 111 negatives; 0 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 20 new cases; 612 total cases; 2,339 negatives; 7 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 27 total cases; 609 negatives; 0 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new case; 26 total cases; 176 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 15 new cases; 593 total cases; 6,326 negatives and 8 deaths
Case counts by region to date (through April 26):
- Northcentral — 19 new positives; 651 total positives; 7297 negatives; 9 inconclusive
- Northeast — 165 new positives; 8926 total positives; 23956 negatives; 80 inconclusive
- Northwest — 1 new positives; 257 total positives; 5345 negatives; 7 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 109 new positives; 2459 positives; 19164 negatives; 34 inconclusive
- Southeast — 777 new positives; 25969 total positives; 72818 negatives; 461 inconclusive
- Southwest — 33 new positives; 2416 total positives; 28848 negatives; 18 inconclusive
