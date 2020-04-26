DOH Data: 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were reported between Saturday and Sunday in Cumberland County, bringing the county's number to 267 cases, according to the state Department of Health.

The new figures means the county has 157 new cases in the past 14 days, or 61.97 cases per 100,000 people in the county. That's the fourth straight day the county's cases-per-100,000 has increased.

According to ZIP code level data from the department, Shippensburg remains the area that is growing the fastest in the number of COVID-19 cases. The 17257 ZIP code over the weekend reported 11 more positive cases and only four new negative tests. The Shippensburg area now has 66 positive cases, nearly the number of what had been the highest concentration in Camp Hill and Lower Allen Township at 67.

The county now sits at 267 positive cases and eight deaths with 1,230 negative test results, meaning 18% of total test results to date in the county have turned up positive. Nearly 21% (17 out of 80) of Saturday's new test results reported for the county were positive.