DOH Data: 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Monday

The DOH said approximately 3,790 of our total cases in the state are in health care workers.

Cumberland County overall shows 451 total positive cases with 33 deaths. Monday's results showed 17 positives out of 121 total tests for a rate of 14%. In the county totals, 272 of the 451 total positive cases are in long-term care facilities, or 60%. Of the county's 33 overall deaths, 32 are from long-term care facilities. SCI Camp Hill remains with five total positive cases.

In the past 14 days, 169 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 66.70 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

The southcentral region saw 74 new cases in Monday's report. Overall, the region saw 1,402 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 81.18.

Statewide, the Department of Health reported an additional 543 positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 57,154.

The state is reporting an increase of 24 additional deaths Monday, bringing the statewide total to 3,731 deaths in Pennsylvania. There are 231,704 patients who have tested negative to date.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 11):