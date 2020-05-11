DOH Data: 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Monday

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths were reported in Cumberland County in Monday's report from the state Department of Health.
Presumably all of Monday's new cases are from long-term care facilities in the county, where the DOH also reported 18 new cases Monday from residents in long-term care facilities. The higher number of new cases in nursing homes (compared to the daily overall report for the county) is most likely from a reconciliation of data.
The DOH still shows 8 facilities in Cumberland County now showing 218 residents and 54 staff members who have tested positive, with 32 deaths.
The DOH reports 11,801 resident cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in the state and 1,655 cases among employees, for a total of 13,456 at 540 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 2,552 (68 percent) have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
The DOH said approximately 3,790 of our total cases in the state are in health care workers.
Cumberland County overall shows 451 total positive cases with 33 deaths. Monday's results showed 17 positives out of 121 total tests for a rate of 14%. In the county totals, 272 of the 451 total positive cases are in long-term care facilities, or 60%. Of the county's 33 overall deaths, 32 are from long-term care facilities. SCI Camp Hill remains with five total positive cases.
In the past 14 days, 169 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 66.70 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
The southcentral region saw 74 new cases in Monday's report. Overall, the region saw 1,402 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 81.18.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported an additional 543 positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 57,154.
The state is reporting an increase of 24 additional deaths Monday, bringing the statewide total to 3,731 deaths in Pennsylvania. There are 231,704 patients who have tested negative to date.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 11):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 8 new cases; 167 total cases; 1,881 negatives; 5 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new case; 29 total cases; 344 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new cases; 29 total cases; 1,475 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 17 new cases; 451 total cases; 2,312 negatives; 33 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 7 new cases; 830 total cases; 4,938 negatives; 36 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 20 new cases; 513 total cases; 3,673 negatives; 12 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 8 total cases; 134 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new cases; 187 total cases; 472 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 93 total cases; 212 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new cases; 815 total cases; 3,250 negatives; 16 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 52 total cases; 846 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 35 total cases; 372 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 11 new cases; 784 total cases; 8,781 negatives and 13 deaths
Case counts by region to date (through May 11):
- Northcentral — 7 new positives; 879 total positives; 10,091 negatives; 15 inconclusive
- Northeast — 56 new positives; 11,292 total positives; 34,965 negatives; 125 inconclusive
- Northwest — 2 new positives; 315 total positives; 7,986 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 74 new positives; 3,883 positives; 28,701 negatives; 58 inconclusive
- Southeast — 366 new positives; 36,818 total positives; 109,025 negatives; 822 inconclusive
- Southwest — 9 new positives; 2,911 total positives; 40,936 negatives; 31 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 11):
- Cumberland County: 8 facilities, 218 residents, 54 staff, 32 deaths
- Adams County: 3 facilities, 23 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 3 facilities, 189 residents, 39 staff, 24 deaths
- Franklin County: 6 facilities, 70 residents, 10 staff, 4 deaths
- Lancaster County: 31 facilities, 525 residents, 139 staff, 145 deaths
- Lebanon County: 4 facilities, 67 residents, 12 staff, 10 deaths
- York County: 6 facilities, 11 residents, 3 staff, 1 death
ZIP code-level counts (through May 10):
- 17013: 43 positives, 264 negatives - +1
- 17015: 19 positives, 145 negatives - +2
- 17050: 48 positives, 263 negatives - +1
- 17055: 39 positives, 309 negatives - +1
- 17011: 107 positives, 283 negatives - +7
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 25 negatives
- 17065: Less than 4 positives, 29 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 51 negatives
- 17241: 11 positives, 121 negatives - +1
- 17257: 120 positives, 176 negatives - +7
- 17240: 5 positives, 14 negatives - +1
- 17025: 14 positives, 149 negatives
- 17070: 21 positives, 179 negatives
- 17043: 6 positives, 79 negatives - +1
- 17019: 14 positives, 132 negatives - +1
