DOH Data: 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Friday

Five additional deaths were reported in Cumberland County along with 15 news cases of COVID-19 in the Department of Health's Friday update.

The department's report initially contained a discrepancy in the data from the Department of Health which listed the total number of deaths in Cumberland County at 41, but also stated that the number of deaths in long-term care facilities in the county is 42.

The department later clarified that a resident of a Cumberland County facility was initially listed as a death in another county. The correct number for total Cumberland County deaths is 42.

The DOH said its death reports include deaths that have happened over the past several weeks as it continues to reconcile its records with data provided by hospitals, health care systems, municipal health departments and long-term care centers.

In the past 14 days, 143 new cases have been reported in the county. That raises the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 56.44 cases per 100,000 people in the county.