× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state Department of Health Saturday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 additional deaths in Cumberland County.

The DOH said it's data for long-term care facilities in the state won't be updated again until Tuesday, so there's no way to tell if Cumberland County's 3 reported deaths Saturday came from those facilities.

Day-by-day test results Individual positive test over the past 14 days in Cumberland County: May 9 - 11 May 10 - 9 May 11 -17 May 12 - 10 May 13 - 2 May 14 - 14 May 15 - 15 May 16 - 23 May 17 - 7 May 18 - 3 May 19 - 15 May 20 - 5 May 21 - 20 May 22 - 7 May 23 - 12

The DOH said its death reports include deaths that have happened over the past several weeks as it continues to reconcile its records with data provided by hospitals, health care systems, municipal health departments and long-term care centers.

In the past 14 days, 159 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 62.75 cases per 100,000 people in the county, a slight increase from Friday's rate.

The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days in the county or region. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have said the metric is not the only stat they will use when considering which counties or regions will move from the red phase to the yellow phase.

Cumberland County moved into the yellow phase of the state's reopening plan Friday.

Cumberland County overall shows 584 total positive cases with 46 deaths. Saturday's results showed 12 positives out of 332 total tests for a rate of 3.6%.

SCI Camp Hill still reports five total positive cases, with three of those people listed as recovered.

The southcentral region saw 70 new cases in Saturday's report. Overall, the region saw 1,113 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 64.44, the region's lowest per-capita rate since April 23.

Dauphin County added 12 new cases and 5 new deaths Saturday, Franklin County 14, and York County 9.

As of Friday's data update, four long-term care facilities in Cumberland County feature more than 40 COVID-19 cases. Shippensburg Health Care Center has the most cases with 89 residents and 19 staff members testing positive (two more total than Thursday), as well as 23 deaths.

A pair of Camp Hill area facilities are next on the list — the Gardens of West Shore with 105 total cases and 12 deaths, and the Gardens of Camp Hill with 67 total cases and seven deaths.

Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle is the fourth facility, with at least 49 cases and five deaths reported.

State numbers

The DOH reported 725 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 66,983. There are 5,096 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 112 new deaths.

There are 513 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 321,469 patients who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, the DOH reported 14,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,437 cases among employees, for a total of 16,923 at 589 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state's 5,096 total deaths, 3,349 (66 percent) have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,064 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 23):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 8 new cases; 222 total cases; 2,659 negatives; 6 deaths

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 37 total cases; 629 negatives; 2 deaths

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 46 total cases; 2,349 negatives; 1 death

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 12 new cases; 584 total cases; 3,994 negatives; 46 deaths

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 12 new cases; 1,061 total cases; 8,682 negatives; 62 deaths

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 14 new cases; 711 total cases; 4,523 negatives; 29 deaths

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 14 total cases; 186 negatives; 1 death

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 227 total cases; 742 negatives; 1 death

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 94 total cases; 301 negatives; 4 deaths

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 8 new cases; 900 total cases; 4,031 negatives; 24 deaths

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 57 total cases; 1,094 negatives; 1 death

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 45 total cases; 597 negatives; 1 death

York County (pop. 449,058): 9 new cases; 904 total cases; 11,797 negatives and 22 deaths

Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 22):

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 49 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths

Manorcare Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Shippensburg Health Care Center: 89 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 23 deaths

Gardens at Camp Hill: 52 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths

Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 25 staff cases; 12 deaths

Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Case counts by region (through May 23):

Northcentral — 9 new positives; 997 total positives; 13,154 negatives; 17 inconclusive

Northeast — 78 new positives; 12,563 total positives; 49,504 negatives; 140 inconclusive

Northwest — 20 new positives; 433 total positives; 10,979 negatives; 18 inconclusive

Southcentral — 70 new positives; 4,730 positives; 41,586 negatives; 75 inconclusive

Southeast — 467 new positives; 43,239 total positives; 151,167 negatives; 899 inconclusive

Southwest — 19 new positives; 3,247 total positives; 55,079 negatives; 44 inconclusive

ZIP code-level counts (through May 23):

17013: 82 positives, 581 negatives - +2 since May 21

17015: 28 positives, 285 negatives - +2 since May 21

17050: 57 positives, 456 negatives

17055: 57 positives, 553 negatives - +1 since May 21

17011: 126 positives, 520 negatives - +2 since May 21

17007: Less than 4 positives, 66 negatives

17065: 6 positives, 49 negatives

17324: Less than 4 positives, 66 negatives

17241: 18 positives, 186 negatives - +1 since May 21

17257: 151 positives, 250 negatives

17240: 5 positives, 17 negatives

17025: 18 positives, 23 n2egatives - +1 since May 21

17070: 24 positives, 283 negatives

17043: 7 positives, 133 negatives

17019: 21 positives, 222 negatives - +1 since May 21

Health care heroes: Honoring this week's Midstate medical professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.