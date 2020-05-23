The state Department of Health Saturday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 additional deaths in Cumberland County.
The DOH said it's data for long-term care facilities in the state won't be updated again until Tuesday, so there's no way to tell if Cumberland County's 3 reported deaths Saturday came from those facilities.
The DOH said its death reports include deaths that have happened over the past several weeks as it continues to reconcile its records with data provided by hospitals, health care systems, municipal health departments and long-term care centers.
In the past 14 days, 159 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 62.75 cases per 100,000 people in the county, a slight increase from Friday's rate.
The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days in the county or region. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have said the metric is not the only stat they will use when considering which counties or regions will move from the red phase to the yellow phase.
Cumberland County moved into the yellow phase of the state's reopening plan Friday.
Cumberland County overall shows 584 total positive cases with 46 deaths. Saturday's results showed 12 positives out of 332 total tests for a rate of 3.6%.
SCI Camp Hill still reports five total positive cases, with three of those people listed as recovered.
The southcentral region saw 70 new cases in Saturday's report. Overall, the region saw 1,113 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 64.44, the region's lowest per-capita rate since April 23.
Dauphin County added 12 new cases and 5 new deaths Saturday, Franklin County 14, and York County 9.
As of Friday's data update, four long-term care facilities in Cumberland County feature more than 40 COVID-19 cases. Shippensburg Health Care Center has the most cases with 89 residents and 19 staff members testing positive (two more total than Thursday), as well as 23 deaths.
A pair of Camp Hill area facilities are next on the list — the Gardens of West Shore with 105 total cases and 12 deaths, and the Gardens of Camp Hill with 67 total cases and seven deaths.
Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle is the fourth facility, with at least 49 cases and five deaths reported.
State numbers
The DOH reported 725 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 66,983. There are 5,096 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 112 new deaths.
There are 513 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 321,469 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, the DOH reported 14,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,437 cases among employees, for a total of 16,923 at 589 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state's 5,096 total deaths, 3,349 (66 percent) have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,064 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 23):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 8 new cases; 222 total cases; 2,659 negatives; 6 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 37 total cases; 629 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 46 total cases; 2,349 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 12 new cases; 584 total cases; 3,994 negatives; 46 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 12 new cases; 1,061 total cases; 8,682 negatives; 62 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 14 new cases; 711 total cases; 4,523 negatives; 29 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 14 total cases; 186 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 227 total cases; 742 negatives; 1 death
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 94 total cases; 301 negatives; 4 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 8 new cases; 900 total cases; 4,031 negatives; 24 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 57 total cases; 1,094 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 45 total cases; 597 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 9 new cases; 904 total cases; 11,797 negatives and 22 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 22):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 49 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 89 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 52 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 25 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 23):
- Northcentral — 9 new positives; 997 total positives; 13,154 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 78 new positives; 12,563 total positives; 49,504 negatives; 140 inconclusive
- Northwest — 20 new positives; 433 total positives; 10,979 negatives; 18 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 70 new positives; 4,730 positives; 41,586 negatives; 75 inconclusive
- Southeast — 467 new positives; 43,239 total positives; 151,167 negatives; 899 inconclusive
- Southwest — 19 new positives; 3,247 total positives; 55,079 negatives; 44 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through May 23):
- 17013: 82 positives, 581 negatives - +2 since May 21
- 17015: 28 positives, 285 negatives - +2 since May 21
- 17050: 57 positives, 456 negatives
- 17055: 57 positives, 553 negatives - +1 since May 21
- 17011: 126 positives, 520 negatives - +2 since May 21
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 66 negatives
- 17065: 6 positives, 49 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 66 negatives
- 17241: 18 positives, 186 negatives - +1 since May 21
- 17257: 151 positives, 250 negatives
- 17240: 5 positives, 17 negatives
- 17025: 18 positives, 23 n2egatives - +1 since May 21
- 17070: 24 positives, 283 negatives
- 17043: 7 positives, 133 negatives
- 17019: 21 positives, 222 negatives - +1 since May 21
