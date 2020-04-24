DOH data: 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 data reported Friday confirmed 11 new positive cases and one additional death in Cumberland County.

The county now sits at 240 positive cases and 8 deaths with 1,113 negative test results, meaning 18% of total test results to date have turned up positive. Nearly 15% (11 out of 71) of Friday's new test results reported for the county were positive.

Cumberland County has 91 residents and 20 employees of three long-term care facilities who have tested positive, with 7 deaths.