DOH data: 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 data reported Friday confirmed 11 new positive cases and one additional death in Cumberland County.
The county now sits at 240 positive cases and 8 deaths with 1,113 negative test results, meaning 18% of total test results to date have turned up positive. Nearly 15% (11 out of 71) of Friday's new test results reported for the county were positive.
Cumberland County has 91 residents and 20 employees of three long-term care facilities who have tested positive, with 7 deaths.
The southcentral region of the state, which Cumberland County is grouped with, showed 128 new positive cases in Friday's numbers.
The DOH reported 1,599 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 38,652 with 1,492 confirmed deaths in Pennsylvania. There are 147,491 patients who have tested negative to date.
County numbers in the southcentral region:
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 15 new cases; 110 total cases; 1,329 negatives; 1 death
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 21 total cases; 144 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 4 new cases; 19 total cases; 740 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 11 new cases; 240 total cases; 1113 negatives; 8 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 23 new cases; 468 total cases; 2,831 negatives; 19 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 13 new cases; 164 total cases; 2,452 negatives; 1 death
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 2 total cases; 63 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 20 total cases; 215 negatives; 0 death
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 77 total cases; 92 negatives; 0 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 40 new cases; 575 total cases; 2,209 negatives; 6 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 26 total cases; 588 negatives; 0 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new case; 25 total cases; 158 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 17 new cases; 563 total cases; 5,936 negatives and 8 deaths
Case counts by region to date:
- Northcentral - 16 new positives; 614 total positives; 6928 negatives; 9 inconclusive
- Northeast - 221 new positives; 8523 total positives; 22505 negatives; 71 inconclusive
- Northwest - 7 new positives; 251 total positives; 5132 negatives; 7 inconclusive
- Southcentral 128 new positives; 2257 positives; 17870 negatives; 32 inconclusive
- Southeast - 1127 new positives; 24289 total positives; 68179 negatives; 426 inconclusive
- Southwest - 71 new positives; 2286 total positives; 26877 negatives; 18 inconclusive
