DOH Data: 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Tuesday
DOH Data: 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Tuesday

This photo combination shows traffic on Interstate 676 in Philadelphia on March 25, 2020 above and May 11, 2020 below. Americans are slowly getting back on the road after hunkering down amid the cornonavirus pandemic, though driving still is well below what it was before many states issued stay-at-home orders. (AP Photos/Matt Rourke)

The state Department of Health Tuesday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County, with seven of the new cases coming from long-term care facilities in the county.

The DOH still shows 8 long-term care facilities in Cumberland County now showing 225 residents and 54 staff members who have tested positive, with 32 deaths.

The DOH reports 12,130 resident cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in the state and 1,724 cases among employees, for a total of 13,854 at 540 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 2,611 (68%) have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

The DOH said approximately 3,923 of total cases in the state are in health care workers, an increase of 134 from Monday.

Of the state's total 57,991 positive cases, 18,086 of the cases (31 percent) are from long-term care facilities, health care workers or state prisons.

Cumberland County overall shows 461 total positive cases with 33 deaths. Tuesday's results showed 10 positives out of 157 total tests for a rate of .06%. In the county totals, 279 of the 461 total positive cases are in long-term care facilities, or 61%. Of the county's 33 overall deaths, 32 are from long-term care facilities. SCI Camp Hill remains with five total positive cases.

In the past 14 days, 165 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 65.12 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

The southcentral region saw 64 new cases in Tuesday's report. Overall, the region saw 1,384 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 80.13.

Statewide, the Department of Health reported an additional 837 positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 57,991.

The state is reporting an increase of 75 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 3,806 deaths in Pennsylvania. There are 237,989 patients who have tested negative to date.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 12):

  • Adams County (pop. 103,009): 0 new cases; 167 total cases; 1,906 negatives; 5 deaths
  • Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new case; 29 total cases; 352 negatives; 1 death
  • Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new cases; 30 total cases; 1,491 negatives; 0 deaths
  • Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 461 total cases; 2,459 negatives; 33 deaths
  • Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 21 new cases; 851 total cases; 6,254 negatives; 38 deaths
  • Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 9 new cases; 522 total cases; 3,714 negatives; 12 deaths
  • Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 8 total cases; 136 negatives; 0 deaths
  • Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 190 total cases; 492 negatives; 0 deaths
  • Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 94 total cases; 217 negatives; 1 death
  • Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 10 new cases; 825 total cases; 3,291 negatives; 17 deaths
  • Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 52 total cases; 870 negatives; 0 deaths
  • Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 35 total cases; 394 negatives; 1 death
  • York County (pop. 449,058): 9 new cases; 793 total cases; 9,001 negatives and 14 deaths

Case counts by region to date (through May 12):

  • Northcentral — 5 new positives; 884 total positives; 10,219 negatives; 15 inconclusive
  • Northeast — 107 new positives; 11,399 total positives; 36,150 negatives; 130 inconclusive
  • Northwest — 4 new positives; 319 total positives; 8,100 negatives; 18 inconclusive
  • Southcentral — 64 new positives; 3,942 positives; 30,577 negatives; 71 inconclusive
  • Southeast — 578 new positives; 37,396 total positives; 111,217 negatives; 841 inconclusive
  • Southwest — 20 new positives; 2,931 total positives; 41,726 negatives; 31 inconclusive

Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 12):

  • Cumberland County: 8 facilities, 225 residents, 54 staff, 32 deaths
  • Adams County: 3 facilities, 23 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
  • Dauphin County: 3 facilities, 194 residents, 42 staff, 26 deaths
  • Franklin County: 6 facilities, 70 residents, 11 staff, 4 deaths
  • Lancaster County: 32 facilities, 546 residents, 144 staff, 147 deaths
  • Lebanon County: 4 facilities, 67 residents, 12 staff, 11 deaths
  • York County: 6 facilities, 10 residents, 4 staff, 2 deaths

ZIP code-level counts (through May 10):

  • 17013: 43 positives, 264 negatives - +1
  • 17015: 19 positives, 145 negatives - +2
  • 17050: 48 positives, 263 negatives - +1
  • 17055: 39 positives, 309 negatives - +1
  • 17011: 107 positives, 283 negatives - +7
  • 17007: Less than 4 positives, 25 negatives
  • 17065: Less than 4 positives, 29 negatives
  • 17324: Less than 4 positives, 51 negatives
  • 17241: 11 positives, 121 negatives - +1
  • 17257: 120 positives, 176 negatives - +7
  • 17240: 5 positives, 14 negatives - +1
  • 17025: 14 positives, 149 negatives
  • 17070: 21 positives, 179 negatives
  • 17043: 6 positives, 79 negatives - +1
  • 17019: 14 positives, 132 negatives - +1

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

