DOH Data: 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Tuesday

The DOH said approximately 3,923 of total cases in the state are in health care workers, an increase of 134 from Monday.

Of the state's total 57,991 positive cases, 18,086 of the cases (31 percent) are from long-term care facilities, health care workers or state prisons.

Cumberland County overall shows 461 total positive cases with 33 deaths. Tuesday's results showed 10 positives out of 157 total tests for a rate of .06%. In the county totals, 279 of the 461 total positive cases are in long-term care facilities, or 61%. Of the county's 33 overall deaths, 32 are from long-term care facilities. SCI Camp Hill remains with five total positive cases.

In the past 14 days, 165 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 65.12 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

The southcentral region saw 64 new cases in Tuesday's report. Overall, the region saw 1,384 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 80.13.

Statewide, the Department of Health reported an additional 837 positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 57,991.