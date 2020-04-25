DOH data: 10 new cases of COVD-19 confirmed for Cumberland County; zip code data updated

Reopening metrics

Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration issued a news release Saturday on the Department of Health metrics and its data-driven reopening standard.

According to the news release, the target goal for reopening is set at having fewer than 50 new confirmed cases per 100,000 population reported to the department in the previous 14 days. So, for example, an area with a population of 800,000 people would need to have fewer than 400 new confirmed cases reported in the past 14 days to meet the target.

The DOH said an assessment will determine if the target goal has been met. The administration will work closely with county and local governments to enable the communities to reopen and transition back to work.

After the the target data goal has been reached, additionally the DOH said it must ensure there is: