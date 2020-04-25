DOH data: 10 new cases of COVD-19 confirmed for Cumberland County; zip code data updated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 data report Saturday confirmed 10 new positive cases in Cumberland County.
The county now sits at 250 positive cases and 8 deaths with 1,167 negative test results, meaning 18% of total test results to date in the county have turned up positive. Nearly 19% (10 out of 54) of Saturday's new test results reported for the county were positive.
Cumberland County has 97 residents and 28 employees of three long-term care facilities who have tested positive, with 7 deaths.
Cumberland County, southcentral region currently outside benchmark to consider easing coronavirus restrictions
Cumberland County now has 145 new cases in the past 14 days, or 57.23 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
The southcentral region (1,727,120 people) of the state, which Cumberland County is grouped with, showed 94 new positive cases in Saturday's numbers out of 821 test results (11 percent). The region's total for the past 14 days now stands at 1,366 new positive cases, or 79.09 cases per 100,000 people in the region.
The state's first metric for the southcentral region to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 863 cases over the past 14 days or 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the region.
The DOH Saturday confirmed 1,397 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 40,049. The DOH also reported 1,537 total confirmed deaths in Pennsylvania, up 45 from Friday's numbers. There are 152,886 patients who have tested negative.
Reopening metrics
Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration issued a news release Saturday on the Department of Health metrics and its data-driven reopening standard.
According to the news release, the target goal for reopening is set at having fewer than 50 new confirmed cases per 100,000 population reported to the department in the previous 14 days. So, for example, an area with a population of 800,000 people would need to have fewer than 400 new confirmed cases reported in the past 14 days to meet the target.
The DOH said an assessment will determine if the target goal has been met. The administration will work closely with county and local governments to enable the communities to reopen and transition back to work.
After the the target data goal has been reached, additionally the DOH said it must ensure there is:
- Enough testing available for individuals with symptoms and target populations such as those at high risk, health care personnel and first responders.
- Robust case investigation and contact tracing infrastructure in place to facilitate early identification of cluster outbreaks and to issue proper isolation and quarantine orders.
- Identification of an area’s high-risk settings including correctional institutions, personal care homes, skilled nursing facilities and other congregate care settings, and assurance that facilities have adequate safeguards in place such as staff training, employee screening, visitor procedures and screening and adequate supplies of PPE to support continued operations.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through April 25):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 113 total cases; 1,371 negatives; 1 death
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 21 total cases; 148 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 21 total cases; 848 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 250 total cases; 1167 negatives; 8 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 24 new cases; 492 total cases; 2,950 negatives; 18 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 17 new cases; 181 total cases; 2,516 negatives; 1 death
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 3 total cases; 65 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 22 total cases; 225 negatives; 0 death
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 77 total cases; 102 negatives; 0 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 17 new cases; 592 total cases; 2,283 negatives; 7 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 26 total cases; 595 negatives; 0 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 26 total cases; 158 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 15 new cases; 578 total cases; 6,159 negatives and 8 deaths
Case counts by region to date (through April 25):
- Northcentral — 18 new positives; 632 total positives; 7087 negatives; 9 inconclusive
- Northeast — 238 new positives; 8761 total positives; 23271 negatives; 76 inconclusive
- Northwest — 5 new positives; 256 total positives; 5244 negatives; 7 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 92 new positives; 2351 positives; 18597 negatives; 32 inconclusive
- Southeast — 903 new positives; 25192 total positives; 70653 negatives; 438 inconclusive
- Southwest — 97 new positives; 2383 total positives; 28034 negatives; 18 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through April 24)
- 17013: 26 positives, 142 negatives
- 17015: 8 positives, 79 negatives
- 17050: 36 positives, 153 negatives
- 17055: 22 positives, 150 negatives
- 17011: 63 positives, 152 negatives
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 12 negatives
- 17065: Less than 4 positives, 16 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 37 negatives
- 17241: 9 positives, 64 negatives
- 17257: 55 positives, 115 negatives
- 17240: Less than 4 positives, 7 negatives
- 17025: 11 positives, 87 negatives
- 17070: 19 positives, 106 negatives
- 17043: Less than 4 positives, 42 negatives
- 17019: 12 positives, 79 negatives
