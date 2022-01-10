DOH: Cumberland County's weekly positivity rate for COVID-19 approaches 30%

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 29.9% for the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6, up from 21.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 649.6, up from 430.6 the previous week.

Lebanon and York counties lead the Midstate in both categories and rank in the top 10 in the state.

York County has the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 38.2% (seventh highest in the state), and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,253.5 (seventh highest in the state), an increase from last week's rate of 860.7.

Lebanon County has the third highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 36.6% (ninth highest in the state), an increase from 31.3% the previous week, and the second highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,209.5 (eighth heighest in the state).

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6 at 7.4%. Potter County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 248.1.

Monday's data update

Cumberland County reported 1,312 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in Monday's three-day update from the state Department of Health.

According to the DOH open data, Cumberland reported 427 new cases Friday, 366 new cases Saturday and 519 new cases Sunday.

According to Health Department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 366.6, the highest the county's rate has been during the pandemic.

There were 150 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday's report, an increase of 19 since Friday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 131.9. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2, 2021. The 14-day average for COVID patients on ventilators sits at 15.4.

There are 21 adults in intensive care and 18 on ventilators. Six adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 45 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 deaths in December. It has 10 deaths so far in January.

Franklin County reported 114 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (a decrease of 16 since Friday), with two of 37 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 21 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 20 adults in intensive care and 17 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 233 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (an increase of 11 since Friday), with 22 of 196 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 97 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 44 adults in intensive care and 28 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 7)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 217 total cases (204 adults, 13 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 17 cases since Monday (and 47 cases since Dec. 27). Of the known-status patients (32 are unknown status), 66 are fully vaccinated (35.7%) with six in an ICU and one on a ventilator; 125 are nonvaccinated (64.3%) with 32 adults in an ICU and 18 adults on ventilators.

There are 13 pediatric patients, with 11 unvaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and one fully-vaccinated patient.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 41 COVID patients. Eighteen are fully vaccinated adults (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 23 are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has eight COVID patients. Seven are unvaccinated (with four in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and one is fully vaccinated.

Vaccine update

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 65.5% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 69.2% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 73.5% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots, with 32.3% of the county's total population having received a booster vaccine.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 18th week of the school year, the department reported 163 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 22-28, a decrease of 10 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,509.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 12,518 cases reported during the week of Dec. 22-28, compared to 9,982 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 135,964.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Jan. 10 - these are three-day totals from the weekend):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 811 new cases; 20,366 total cases (16,919 confirmed, 3,447 probable); 45,597 negatives; 289 deaths (+1); 52.2% of county population vaccinated

811 new cases; 20,366 total cases (16,919 confirmed, 3,447 probable); 45,597 negatives; 289 deaths (+1); 52.2% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 146 new cases; 9,182 total cases (6,208 confirmed, 2,974 probable); 13,407 negatives; 233 deaths; 37.5% of county population vaccinated

146 new cases; 9,182 total cases (6,208 confirmed, 2,974 probable); 13,407 negatives; 233 deaths; 37.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 460 new cases; 24,159 total cases (19,177 confirmed, 4,982 probable); 49,812 negatives; 514 deaths (+5); 50% of county population vaccinated

460 new cases; 24,159 total cases (19,177 confirmed, 4,982 probable); 49,812 negatives; 514 deaths (+5); 50% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 1,312 new cases; 40,593 total cases (31,064 confirmed, 9,529 probable); 108,831 negatives; 743 deaths (+3); 65.5% of county population vaccinated

1,312 new cases; 40,593 total cases (31,064 confirmed, 9,529 probable); 108,831 negatives; 743 deaths (+3); 65.5% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 1,775 new cases; 49,125 total cases (41,250 confirmed, 7,875 probable); 133,932 negatives; 784 deaths (+4); 59.2% of county population vaccinated

1,775 new cases; 49,125 total cases (41,250 confirmed, 7,875 probable); 133,932 negatives; 784 deaths (+4); 59.2% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 1,154 new cases; total 32,689 cases (26,886 confirmed, 5,803 probable); 66,111 negatives; 572 deaths (+4); 46.7% of county population vaccinated

1,154 new cases; total 32,689 cases (26,886 confirmed, 5,803 probable); 66,111 negatives; 572 deaths (+4); 46.7% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 101 new cases; 3,361 total cases (1,674 confirmed, 1,687 probable); 5,205 negatives; 51 deaths; 34.1% of county population vaccinated

101 new cases; 3,361 total cases (1,674 confirmed, 1,687 probable); 5,205 negatives; 51 deaths; 34.1% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 208 new cases; 9,021 total cases (7,425 confirmed, 1,596 probable); 22,800 negatives; 205 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated

208 new cases; 9,021 total cases (7,425 confirmed, 1,596 probable); 22,800 negatives; 205 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 90 new cases; 4,009 total cases (3,684 confirmed, 325 probable); 7,044 negatives; 152 deaths (+1); 38.6% of county population vaccinated

90 new cases; 4,009 total cases (3,684 confirmed, 325 probable); 7,044 negatives; 152 deaths (+1); 38.6% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 1,455 new cases; 30,756 total cases (26,614 confirmed, 4,142 probable); 64,996 negatives; 420 deaths (+7); 51.9% of county population vaccinated

1,455 new cases; 30,756 total cases (26,614 confirmed, 4,142 probable); 64,996 negatives; 420 deaths (+7); 51.9% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 225 new cases; 9,797 total cases (9,294 confirmed, 503 probable); 18,400 negatives; 246 deaths (+3); 47.5% of county population vaccinated

225 new cases; 9,797 total cases (9,294 confirmed, 503 probable); 18,400 negatives; 246 deaths (+3); 47.5% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 140 new cases; 7,283 total cases (5,695 confirmed, 1,588 probable); 14,295 negatives; 158 deaths; 46.1% of county population vaccinated

140 new cases; 7,283 total cases (5,695 confirmed, 1,588 probable); 14,295 negatives; 158 deaths; 46.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 4,353 new cases; 97,191 total cases (80,203 confirmed; 16,988 probable); 200,412 negatives; 1,246 deaths (+7); 55.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 10):

17013: 4,688 positives, 16,715 negatives - +131 since Jan. 7

17015: 2,835 positives, 8,249 negatives - +75 since Jan. 7

17050: 4,544 positives, 17,717 negatives - +159 since Jan. 7

17055: 4,950 positives, 19,277 negatives - +126 since Jan. 7

17011: 4,555 positives, 16,070 negatives - +191 since Jan. 7

17007: 701 positives, 2,156 negatives - +20 since Jan. 7

17065: 528 positives, 1,445 negatives - +14 since Jan. 7

17324: 598 positives, 1,440 negatives - +24 since Jan. 7

17241: 1,302 positives, 3,590 negatives - +44 since Jan. 7

17257: 3,593 positives, 8,107 negatives - +192 since Jan. 7

17240: 349 positives, 744 negatives - +9 since Jan. 7

17025: 2,146 positives, 6,753 negatives - +66 since Jan. 7

17070: 2,018 positives, 6,264 negatives - +53 since Jan. 7

17043: 686 positives, 2,424 negatives - +16 since Jan. 7

17019: 2,405 positives, 6,351 negatives - +63 since Jan. 7

17266: 47 positives, 148 negatives - +1 since Jan. 7

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases the fall semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 34.1% last 7 days (24.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,073.7 (638.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 33.5% last 7 days (28.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,009.6 (843.6 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 29.9% last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 649.6 (430.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 38.0% last 7 days (27.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 943.9 (551.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 33.1% last 7 days (24.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,006.9 (672.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 36.6% last 7 days (31.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,209.5 (808.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 33.5% last 7 days (27.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 512.2 (343.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 38.2% last 7 days (29.5% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (29.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,253.5 (860.7 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.