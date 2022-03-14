DOH: Cumberland County's weekly percent positivity for COVID-19 drops below 5%

Cumberland County continues to see decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 4.8% for the week of March 4-March 10, down from 5.8% the previous week and 7.9% from two weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 32.4, down from 54.1 the previous week, 69.5 two weeks ago and 160.2 from three weeks ago.

The county reported no new deaths Monday in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 52 deaths in February and has 270 deaths reported in the last five months. It has 12 deaths so far in March.

There were 24 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday's update from the Department of Health, one fewer than Sunday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 30.

There is one adult in intensive care and four on ventilators. Twenty-one adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 24 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reports 2 new cases for Cumberland County Sunday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 14.6, the lowest rate since July 27. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations fell from eight to seven patients overall Monday, with eight of its 33 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and none on ventilators.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations stayed the same at 28 patients overall Monday, with 47 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are four adults in the ICU and seven on ventilators.

Vaccine update (March 14)

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 68.5% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.4% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.9% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 14)

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 8.2% (the fourth highest in the state). Potter County topped the state at 9.3%.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 60.7, 10th highest in the state. Bradford County tops the state at 122.7.

School-age children (updated March 11)

In its weekly update for the 27th week of the school year, the department reported 16 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 2-March 8, a decrease from the previous week's total of 31 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,536.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 817 cases reported during the week of March 2-March 8, down from an increase of 1,153 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 254,900.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 14):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 24,625 total cases (20,757 confirmed, 3,868 probable); 47,007 negatives; 356 deaths; 55% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 24,625 total cases (20,757 confirmed, 3,868 probable); 47,007 negatives; 356 deaths; 55% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 10,931 total cases (7,362 confirmed, 3,569 probable); 13,518 negatives; 271 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 10,931 total cases (7,362 confirmed, 3,569 probable); 13,518 negatives; 271 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 29,531 total cases (23,739 confirmed, 5,792 probable); 50,047 negatives; 601 deaths; 51.9% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 29,531 total cases (23,739 confirmed, 5,792 probable); 50,047 negatives; 601 deaths; 51.9% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 2 new cases; 50,701 total cases (38,640 confirmed, 12,061 probable); 110,376 negatives; 874 deaths; 68.5% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 50,701 total cases (38,640 confirmed, 12,061 probable); 110,376 negatives; 874 deaths; 68.5% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 4 new cases; 58,893 total cases (49,248 confirmed, 9,645 probable); 135,185 negatives; 945 deaths; 62.4% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 58,893 total cases (49,248 confirmed, 9,645 probable); 135,185 negatives; 945 deaths; 62.4% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 2 new cases; 40,175 total cases (33,400 confirmed, 6,775 probable); 68,218 negatives; 677 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 40,175 total cases (33,400 confirmed, 6,775 probable); 68,218 negatives; 677 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 4,102 total cases (2,226 confirmed, 1,876 probable); 5,303 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,102 total cases (2,226 confirmed, 1,876 probable); 5,303 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 11,455 total cases (9,533 confirmed, 1,922 probable); 23,333 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.8% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 11,455 total cases (9,533 confirmed, 1,922 probable); 23,333 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.8% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new case; 4,754 total cases (4,377 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,157 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated

0 new case; 4,754 total cases (4,377 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,157 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new cases; 36,397 total cases (31,613 confirmed, 4,784 probable); 66,002 negatives; 506 deaths; 55.4% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 36,397 total cases (31,613 confirmed, 4,784 probable); 66,002 negatives; 506 deaths; 55.4% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 12,235 total cases (11,623 confirmed, 612 probable); 18,190 negatives; 274 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 12,235 total cases (11,623 confirmed, 612 probable); 18,190 negatives; 274 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 8,804 total cases (6,935 confirmed, 1,869 probable); 14,517 negatives; 181 deaths; 48.3% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 8,804 total cases (6,935 confirmed, 1,869 probable); 14,517 negatives; 181 deaths; 48.3% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 11 new cases; 118,162 total cases (98,862 confirmed; 19,300 probable); 204,676 negatives; 1,466 deaths; 58.5% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 35.8 (54.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.5 (110.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.4 (56.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 26.9 (48.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (72.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 23.3 (38.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.4 (25.9 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 27.6 (84.4 previous 7 days)

