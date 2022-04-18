DOH: Cumberland County's weekly incidence rate for COVID-19 shows small increase for third straight week

Cumberland County saw an increase in its weekly incidence rate per 100,000 people for the third straight week in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 22.5, up from 19.3 the previous week, 14.6 two weeks ago and 16.6 from three weeks ago. But that rate still remains low for the state. Bradford County posting a rate of 205.6 to the top the state for the week.

The county's percent positivity increased to 4.8% for the week of April 8-14, up from 3.9% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 3.1% two weeks ago and 3.3% three weeks ago.

Susquehanna County tops the state in percent positivity at 13.4%.

Cumberland County reported no deaths in Monday's weekend COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February. It has three reported deaths in April.

There were seven patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday's update from the Department of Health, down two from Friday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 8.9, the first time that rate has dropped below nine since Aug. 5.

There are no adults in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Twenty-two adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 17 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported 31 cases for Cumberland County for the weekend (15 Friday, seven Saturday and nine Sunday). According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 14.3 - the highest rate since March 13. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations dropped one to seven patients Monday, with four of its 32 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by one to 16 patients Monday, with 45 of its 196 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and four on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 18)

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 69.7% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 73.6% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 77% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42.1% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 18)

Adams County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 5.5% and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 46.6.

School-age children (updated April 13)

In its weekly update for the 31st week of the school year, the department reported eight cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 30-April 5, an increase from the previous week's total of two cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,567.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 507 cases reported during the week of March 30-April 5, up from an increase of 458 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 257,190.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 18 - 3-day update):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 24,809 total cases (20,893 confirmed, 3,916 probable); 47,643 negatives; 360 deaths; 55.5% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 24,809 total cases (20,893 confirmed, 3,916 probable); 47,643 negatives; 360 deaths; 55.5% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 10,975 total cases (7,399 confirmed, 3,576 probable); 13,673 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 10,975 total cases (7,399 confirmed, 3,576 probable); 13,673 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 21 new cases; 29,710 total cases (23,873 confirmed, 5,837 probable); 50,459 negatives; 612 deaths (+1); 52.4% of county population vaccinated

21 new cases; 29,710 total cases (23,873 confirmed, 5,837 probable); 50,459 negatives; 612 deaths (+1); 52.4% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 31 new cases; 51,040 total cases (38,878 confirmed, 12,162 probable); 111,920 negatives; 891 deaths; 69.7% of county population vaccinated

31 new cases; 51,040 total cases (38,878 confirmed, 12,162 probable); 111,920 negatives; 891 deaths; 69.7% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 32 new cases; 59,151 total cases (49,441 confirmed, 9,710 probable); 136,857 negatives; 960 deaths; 63.3% of county population vaccinated

32 new cases; 59,151 total cases (49,441 confirmed, 9,710 probable); 136,857 negatives; 960 deaths; 63.3% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 40,354 total cases (33,553 confirmed, 6,801 probable); 69,387 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 40,354 total cases (33,553 confirmed, 6,801 probable); 69,387 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 4,126 total cases (2,242 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,420 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.9% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,126 total cases (2,242 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,420 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.9% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new case; 11,513 total cases (9,584 confirmed, 1,929 probable); 23,759 negatives; 244 deaths; 51.2% of county population vaccinated

4 new case; 11,513 total cases (9,584 confirmed, 1,929 probable); 23,759 negatives; 244 deaths; 51.2% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 4,768 total cases (4,391 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,279 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.7% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,768 total cases (4,391 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,279 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.7% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 25 new cases; 36,619 total cases (31,762 confirmed, 4,857 probable); 67,045 negatives; 514 deaths; 56% of county population vaccinated

25 new cases; 36,619 total cases (31,762 confirmed, 4,857 probable); 67,045 negatives; 514 deaths; 56% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 6 new cases; 12,292 total cases (11,675 confirmed, 617 probable); 18,483 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 12,292 total cases (11,675 confirmed, 617 probable); 18,483 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 8,836 total cases (6,955 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 14,698 negatives; 184 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 8,836 total cases (6,955 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 14,698 negatives; 184 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 90 new cases; 118,865 total cases (99,450 confirmed; 19,415 probable); 207,822 negatives; 1,494 deaths; 59.1% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 5.8% last 7 days (4.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 47.2 (33.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 46.6 (31.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 22.5 (19.3 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 3.0% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.5 (12.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 20.6 (24.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (1.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (14.1 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 4.7% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.6 (6.5 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.4 (26.3 previous 7 days)

