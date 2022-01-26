DOH: Cumberland County's COVID-19 hospitalization rate drops, but death total increases by seven

For the first time in 19 days, Cumberland County's 14-day average for hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in Wednesday's data update from the state Department of Health.

That rate drop was thanks to a decrease of 25 hospitalizations for the county in Wednesday's numbers, though the county did report seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 pushing this month's total to 54.

There were 143 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's report, a decrease of 25 from Tuesday and the lowest number since Jan. 9. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 169.1, the first time that rate has dropped from the previous day (170.7 Tuesday) in 19 days.

There are 15 adults in intensive care (an increase of two since Tuesday) and 16 on ventilators. Eight adult ICU beds remain open of the 108 currently staffed across the county, and 33 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 329 cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths in Wednesday's update. The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 in December. It has 54 deaths so far in January, including 31 in the past eight days.

According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 332.6, the sixth straight day it has dropped and the lowest rate since Jan. 4. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 98 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (down 14 from Tuesday), with six of 41 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 27 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 16 adults in intensive care and 14 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 232 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (an increase of two from Tuesday), with 29 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 105 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 30 adults in intensive care and 36 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 24)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 225 total cases (204 adults, 18 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of three cases since Friday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 16 pediatric patients, with nine unvaccinated (two in an ICU and two on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated patient, with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 65 COVID patients. Twenty-nine are fully vaccinated adults (two in the ICU and two on a ventilator) and 36 are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has five COVID patients. Two are unvaccinated (no one is in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and three are fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Jan. 25)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says 66.1% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 69.9% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 73.8% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported on booster shots, saying that 38% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 24)

Cumberland County saw an increase in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 36.6% for the week of Jan. 14-20, up from 35.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 861.2, down from 908.6 the previous week.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 39.9% (second highest in the state), an increase from 36.7% the previous week.

York County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,497.8, the highest rate in the state.

School-age children (updated Jan. 21)

In its weekly update for the 21st week of the school year, the department reported 506 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 12-Jan. 18, an increase of 89 cases over the previous week's total. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 3,693.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 26,300 cases reported during the week of Jan. 12-Jan. 18, down from an increase of 32,381 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 215,122..

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 26):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 126 new cases; 23,111 total cases (19,432 confirmed, 3,679 probable); 46,030 negatives; 314 deaths; 53.5% of county population vaccinated

126 new cases; 23,111 total cases (19,432 confirmed, 3,679 probable); 46,030 negatives; 314 deaths; 53.5% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 57 new cases; 10,161 total cases (6,823 confirmed, 3,338 probable); 13,354 negatives; 248 deaths (+2); 37.9% of county population vaccinated

57 new cases; 10,161 total cases (6,823 confirmed, 3,338 probable); 13,354 negatives; 248 deaths (+2); 37.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 206 new cases; 26,975 total cases (21,537 confirmed, 5,438 probable); 49,663 negatives; 555 deaths (+1); 50.8% of county population vaccinated

206 new cases; 26,975 total cases (21,537 confirmed, 5,438 probable); 49,663 negatives; 555 deaths (+1); 50.8% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 329 new cases; 47,028 total cases (35,748 confirmed, 11,280 probable); 108,314 negatives; 790 deaths (+7); 66.1% of county population vaccinated

329 new cases; 47,028 total cases (35,748 confirmed, 11,280 probable); 108,314 negatives; 790 deaths (+7); 66.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 328 new cases; 55,720 total cases (46,607 confirmed, 9,113 probable); 132,923 negatives; 844 deaths (+4); 60.2% of county population vaccinated

328 new cases; 55,720 total cases (46,607 confirmed, 9,113 probable); 132,923 negatives; 844 deaths (+4); 60.2% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 165 new cases; 37,572 total cases (31,208 confirmed, 6,364 probable); 66,454 negatives; 608 deaths (+5); 47.3% of county population vaccinated

165 new cases; 37,572 total cases (31,208 confirmed, 6,364 probable); 66,454 negatives; 608 deaths (+5); 47.3% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 12 new cases; 3,769 total cases (1,984 confirmed, 1,785 probable); 5,165 negatives; 57 deaths; 34.7% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 3,769 total cases (1,984 confirmed, 1,785 probable); 5,165 negatives; 57 deaths; 34.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 49 new cases; 10,412 total cases (8,627 confirmed, 1,785 probable); 22,607 negatives; 221 deaths (+1); 49.6% of county population vaccinated

49 new cases; 10,412 total cases (8,627 confirmed, 1,785 probable); 22,607 negatives; 221 deaths (+1); 49.6% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 27 new cases; 4,364 total cases (4,016 confirmed, 348 probable); 7,033 negatives; 161 deaths (+1); 39.1% of county population vaccinated

27 new cases; 4,364 total cases (4,016 confirmed, 348 probable); 7,033 negatives; 161 deaths (+1); 39.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 145 new cases; 34,691 total cases (30,106 confirmed, 4,585 probable); 64,682 negatives; 450 deaths (+5); 53.5% of county population vaccinated

145 new cases; 34,691 total cases (30,106 confirmed, 4,585 probable); 64,682 negatives; 450 deaths (+5); 53.5% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 91 new cases; 11,061 total cases (10,504 confirmed, 557 probable); 18,079 negatives; 253 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated

91 new cases; 11,061 total cases (10,504 confirmed, 557 probable); 18,079 negatives; 253 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 46 new cases; 8,212 total cases (6,450 confirmed, 1,762 probable); 14,266 negatives; 165 deaths; 46.9% of county population vaccinated

46 new cases; 8,212 total cases (6,450 confirmed, 1,762 probable); 14,266 negatives; 165 deaths; 46.9% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 501 new cases; 111,392 total cases (92,997 confirmed; 18,395 probable); 200,372 negatives; 1,337 deaths (+3); 56.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 26):

17013: 5,398 positives, 16,592 negatives - +193 since Jan. 21

17015: 3,206 positives, 8,171 negatives - +92 since Jan. 21

17050: 5,222 positives, 17,723 negatives - +148 since Jan. 21

17055: 5,688 positives, 19,156 negatives - +178 since Jan. 21

17011: 5,241 positives, 15,949 negatives - +138 since Jan. 21

17007: 784 positives, 2,157 negatives - +13 since Jan. 21

17065: 616 positives, 1,428 negatives - +31 since Jan. 21

17324: 681 positives, 1,434 negatives - +18 since Jan. 21

17241: 1,495 positives, 3,595 negatives - +31 since Jan. 21

17257: 4,258 positives, 8,199 negatives - +151 since Jan. 21

17240: 412 positives, 759 negatives - +20 since Jan. 21

17025: 2,484 positives, 6,703 negatives - +94 since Jan. 21

17070: 2,301 positives, 6,198 negatives - +66 since Jan. 21

17043: 789 positives, 2,377 negatives - +24 since Jan. 21

17019: 2,676 positives, 6,310 negatives - +67 since Jan. 21

17266: 56 positives, 152 negatives - +3 since Jan. 21

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 31.0% last 7 days (35.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 890 (1,268.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 34.6% last 7 days (35.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,231.9 (1,329.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 36.6% last 7 days (35.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 861.2 (908.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 35.7% last 7 days (40.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 815.0 (1,207.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 38.5% last 7 days (37.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,358.5 (1,484.9 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 38.7% last 7 days (40.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,249.7 (1,602.3 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 39.9% last 7 days (36.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 728.3 (659.1 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 38.0% last 7 days (39.3% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (39.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,497.8 (1,553.7 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

