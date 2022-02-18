DOH: Cumberland County's 14-day hospitalization rate for COVID-19 hits lowest point since Oct. 1

Cumberland County added one new death in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health Friday.

The county finished January with 75 deaths reported, the highest monthly total since January 2021. It has 41 deaths reported in the first 18 days of February and 259 deaths reported in the last five months.

There were 68 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Friday's update from the Department of Health, an increase of one from Thursday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 82.7, the 24th straight day that rate has dropped and the lowest rate since Oct. 1.

There are seven adults in intensive care and five on ventilators. Twelve adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 27 of 96 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 64 new cases in the Health Department open data Friday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 75.1. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 31 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (down one from Thursday), with six of 34 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 11 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are five adults in intensive care and three on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 67 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (down five from Thursday), with 23 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 80 of 169 available ventilators in use. There are 12 adults in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Feb. 16)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 60 total cases (55 adults, five pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 26 cases since Friday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are five pediatric patients, with all five of them known to be unvaccinated (one is in an ICU).

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 14 COVID patients (a drop of five since Friday). Seven are fully vaccinated adults (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and seven are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has two COVID patients. One is fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and one is not fully vaccinated (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 18)

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says 67.7% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 71.5% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.1% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.1% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 14)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 17.2% for the week of Feb. 4-10, down from 25.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 181.2, down from 352.1 the previous week and 673.7 from two weeks ago.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 23.4% (the fourth highest in the state and down from 31.3% the week before). Bedford and Cameron counties both sit at 24.5%.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 468.2, the highest rate in the state and down from 830.1 the week before.

School-age children (updated Feb. 18)

In its weekly update for the 24th week of the school year, the department reported 71 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 9-Feb. 15, a decrease from the previous week's total of 104 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,450.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 3,183 cases reported during the week of Feb. 9-Feb. 15, down from an increase of 5,259 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 250,717.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 18):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 22 new cases; 24,365 total cases (20,529 confirmed, 3,836 probable); 46,529 negatives; 347 deaths (+2); 54.45% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 24,365 total cases (20,529 confirmed, 3,836 probable); 46,529 negatives; 347 deaths (+2); 54.45% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 13 new cases; 10,772 total cases (7,230 confirmed, 3,542 probable); 13,368 negatives; 265 deaths; 38.4% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 10,772 total cases (7,230 confirmed, 3,542 probable); 13,368 negatives; 265 deaths; 38.4% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 35 new cases; 29,142 total cases (23,402 confirmed, 5,740 probable); 49,698 negatives; 589 deaths; 51.5% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 29,142 total cases (23,402 confirmed, 5,740 probable); 49,698 negatives; 589 deaths; 51.5% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 66 new cases; 50,055 total cases (38,206 confirmed, 11,849 probable); 109,170 negatives; 849 deaths (+1); 67.7% of county population vaccinated

66 new cases; 50,055 total cases (38,206 confirmed, 11,849 probable); 109,170 negatives; 849 deaths (+1); 67.7% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 46 new cases; 58,359 total cases (48,836 confirmed, 9,523 probable); 133,853 negatives; 916 deaths (+4); 61.6% of county population vaccinated

46 new cases; 58,359 total cases (48,836 confirmed, 9,523 probable); 133,853 negatives; 916 deaths (+4); 61.6% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 22 new cases; 39,769 total cases (33,069 confirmed, 6,700 probable); 67,330 negatives; 654 deaths (+2); 48.3% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 39,769 total cases (33,069 confirmed, 6,700 probable); 67,330 negatives; 654 deaths (+2); 48.3% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 6 new cases; 4,023 total cases (2,167 confirmed, 1,856 probable); 5,218 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.3% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 4,023 total cases (2,167 confirmed, 1,856 probable); 5,218 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.3% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 21 new cases; 11,294 total cases (9,401 confirmed, 1,893 probable); 22,861 negatives; 236 deaths; 50.3% of county population vaccinated

21 new cases; 11,294 total cases (9,401 confirmed, 1,893 probable); 22,861 negatives; 236 deaths; 50.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 8 new cases; 4,696 total cases (4,327 confirmed, 369 probable); 7,082 negatives; 172 deaths; 39.9% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 4,696 total cases (4,327 confirmed, 369 probable); 7,082 negatives; 172 deaths; 39.9% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 22 new cases; 36,150 total cases (31,396 confirmed, 4,754 probable); 65,262 negatives; 492 deaths (+2); 54.8% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 36,150 total cases (31,396 confirmed, 4,754 probable); 65,262 negatives; 492 deaths (+2); 54.8% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 11 new cases; 12,096 total cases (11,489 confirmed, 607 probable); 17,951 negatives; 266 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 12,096 total cases (11,489 confirmed, 607 probable); 17,951 negatives; 266 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 5 new cases; 8,713 total cases (6,871 confirmed, 1,842 probable); 14,327 negatives; 177 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 8,713 total cases (6,871 confirmed, 1,842 probable); 14,327 negatives; 177 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 101 new cases; 117,012 total cases (97,891 confirmed; 19,121 probable); 202,302 negatives; 1,427 deaths (+4); 57.8% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 18):

17013: 5,800 positives, 16,619 negatives - +10 since Feb. 17

17015: 3,402 positives, 8,215 negatives - +7 since Feb. 17

17050: 5,581 positives, 17,950 negatives - +6 since Feb. 17

17055: 6,089 positives, 19,228 negatives - +8 since Feb. 17

17011: 5,608 positives, 16,088 negatives - +8 since Feb. 17

17007: 844 positives, 2,190 negatives - +0 since Feb. 17

17065: 669 positives, 1,433 negatives - +1 since Feb. 17

17324: 727 positives, 1,438 negatives - +1 since Feb. 17

17241: 1,599 positives, 3,647 negatives - +0 since Feb. 17

17257: 4,536 positives, 8,395 negatives - +1 since Feb. 17

17240: 433 positives, 775 negatives - +0 since Feb. 17

17025: 2,636 positives, 6,765 negatives - +2 since Feb. 17

17070: 2,459 positives, 6,241 negatives - +1 since Feb. 17

17043: 818 positives, 2,394 negatives - +1 since Feb. 17

17019: 2,808 positives, 6,338 negatives - +2 since Feb. 17

17266: 64 positives, 152 negatives - +2 since Feb. 17

School district and college case counts (updated Feb. 18)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (18.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.3 (337.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (24.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 230.1 (434.9 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (25.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 181.2 (352.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (21.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 162.1 (303.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.8 % last 7 days (25.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.3 (505.1 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 15.4% last 7 days (23.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 187.6 (331.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 23.4% last 7 days (31.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 211.8 (350.1 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 16.5% last 7 days (24.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 222.0 (417.1 previous 7 days)

