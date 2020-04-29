DOH: Cumberland County virus cases climb as every county in southcentral region reports increases

The county now sits at 324 positive cases and 15 deaths with 1,375 negative test results, meaning 19% of total test results to date in the county have turned up positive.

According to the latest ZIP code-level data from the DOH, the increases in Cumberland County again are coming from the 17257 ZIP code in Shippensburg and 17011 ZIP code in Camp Hill and Lower Allen Township, the locations of two nursing homes with outbreaks of COVID-19 — Shippensburg Health Care Center and the Gardens at West Shore. In the latest update Wednesday, the Shippensburg area increased by 10 cases to 92, and 17011 increased 13 cases to 82.

In the DOH ZIP code-level data, it does not say where the deaths are occurring, but overall county numbers show five more deaths were reported in one of the three affected long-term care facilities.

The sudden spike in deaths didn't affect just Cumberland County in the region.

Adams County's death count also rose from one to four cases (also all in nursing homes), Franklin County's rose by two to six deaths, Dauphin and Lebanon counties saw an additional death each, and Juniata County reported its first death.