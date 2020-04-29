DOH: Cumberland County virus cases climb as every county in southcentral region reports increases

Even though the state Department of Health only reported an additional 1,102 cases of COVID-19 across the state Wednesday, Cumberland County and the southcentral region all reported increases in their cases, with the county seeing 28 new cases and five more deaths all in the single day's report.
Cumberland County now has 324 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, as well as 15 confirmed deaths. Nearly 44% (28 out of 64) of Wednesday's new test results reported for the county were positive.
The new figures means the county has 193 new cases in the past 14 days, or 76.17 cases per 100,000 people in the county. That's the highest number for the county's cases-per-100,000 in the past seven days.
The county now sits at 324 positive cases and 15 deaths with 1,375 negative test results, meaning 19% of total test results to date in the county have turned up positive.
According to the latest ZIP code-level data from the DOH, the increases in Cumberland County again are coming from the 17257 ZIP code in Shippensburg and 17011 ZIP code in Camp Hill and Lower Allen Township, the locations of two nursing homes with outbreaks of COVID-19 — Shippensburg Health Care Center and the Gardens at West Shore. In the latest update Wednesday, the Shippensburg area increased by 10 cases to 92, and 17011 increased 13 cases to 82.
In the DOH ZIP code-level data, it does not say where the deaths are occurring, but overall county numbers show five more deaths were reported in one of the three affected long-term care facilities.
The sudden spike in deaths didn't affect just Cumberland County in the region.
Adams County's death count also rose from one to four cases (also all in nursing homes), Franklin County's rose by two to six deaths, Dauphin and Lebanon counties saw an additional death each, and Juniata County reported its first death.
Though the DOH reported a relatively small increase in cases, statewide the death toll increased by 479 deaths — its highest single-day increase to date. The department said it is still only using confirmed deaths, though media reports from Philadelphia indicated that county figures weren't matching up with state figures, causing the state's confirmed death toll to be lower. On Wednesday, Philadelphia County's death count rose from 276 to 424.
Levine said during a news conference Wednesday that the day's report involves a reconciliation of cases in their data system that have been reported in the last few days to up to a week, so not all deaths occurred Tuesday.
Across the state, Pennsylvania now has 2,195 confirmed deaths recorded by DOH.
Overall with the number of cases, the southcentral region saw an increase of 104 in a single day.
The southcentral region (1,727,120 people), in which Cumberland County is grouped with most of the Midstate counties, showed 104 new positive cases in Wednesday's report, making the region's total for the past 14 days to 1,389 positive cases, or 80.42 cases per 100,000 people in the region.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through April 29):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new cases; 130 total cases; 1,481 negatives; 4 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 24 total cases; 177 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 23 total cases; 937 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 28 new cases; 324 total cases; 1,375 negatives; 15 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 5 new cases; 558 total cases; 3,418 negatives; 21 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 27 new cases; 264 total cases; 2,746 negatives; 6 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 5 total cases; 81 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 29 total cases; 255 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 82 total cases; 130 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 13 new cases; 648 total cases; 2,493 negatives; 9 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 36 total cases; 647 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new case; 30 total cases; 204 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 10 new cases; 624 total cases; 6,761 negatives and 9 deaths
Case counts by region to date (through April 29):
- Northcentral — 7 new positives; 691 total positives; 7,863 negatives; 12 inconclusive
- Northeast — 145 new positives; 9,496 total positives; 25,644 negatives; 85 inconclusive
- Northwest — 3 new positives; 273 total positives; 5,953 negatives; 9 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 104 new positives; 2,718 positives; 20,705 negatives; 36 inconclusive
- Southeast — 757 new positives; 28,092 total positives; 79,357 negatives; 512 inconclusive
- Southwest — 52 new positives; 2,532 total positives; 30,966 negatives; 21 inconclusive
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.