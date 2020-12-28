DOH: Cumberland County surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases

With the latest COVID-19 numbers from Sunday and Monday, Cumberland County has now surpassed 10,000 cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic in March.

Though there were low numbers of total reported tests over the last two days, likely due to the Christmas holiday, Cumberland County reported a relatively high number of positives, growing by 76 new cases Sunday and 74 new cases Monday. The county now has 10,047 total COVID-19 cases.

The increase comes with only about 200 tests were reported each day. Judging by just the number of reported confirmed positive tests and number of reported negative tests, the county saw about 34.2% of its tests come back positive in Sunday's report and 32.7% of its tests come back positive in Monday's report.

The county also had five deaths reported in the last two days, three on Sunday and two on Monday.

Though the rest of the southcentral region largely saw a low number of cases compared to previous weeks, a number of counties like Cumberland County did see high numbers for an otherwise slow weekend of reporting.