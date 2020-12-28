DOH: Cumberland County surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases

With the latest COVID-19 numbers from Sunday and Monday, Cumberland County has now surpassed 10,000 cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic in March.
Though there were low numbers of total reported tests over the last two days, likely due to the Christmas holiday, Cumberland County reported a relatively high number of positives, growing by 76 new cases Sunday and 74 new cases Monday. The county now has 10,047 total COVID-19 cases.
The increase comes with only about 200 tests were reported each day. Judging by just the number of reported confirmed positive tests and number of reported negative tests, the county saw about 34.2% of its tests come back positive in Sunday's report and 32.7% of its tests come back positive in Monday's report.
The county also had five deaths reported in the last two days, three on Sunday and two on Monday.
Though the rest of the southcentral region largely saw a low number of cases compared to previous weeks, a number of counties like Cumberland County did see high numbers for an otherwise slow weekend of reporting.
York County had 200-plus cases each day, seeing 251 cases on Sunday and 205 cases and five deaths in Monday's report. Dauphin County also rose by three digits each day, seeing 158 cases and four deaths Sunday and 116 cases and three deaths on Monday.
Perry County also saw relatively high numbers for its county, growing by 20 cases and one death Sunday and 26 cases and another death Monday.
In Monday's update from the Department of Health, there were 173 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, three fewer than Saturday's numbers. Of those 30 were in the ICU (an increase from two Saturday), and 24 are on ventilators (an increase of three patients from the weekend).
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 28):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 67 new cases Sunday and 41 new cases Monday; 4,262 total cases (3,866 confirmed, 396 probable); 25,302 negatives; 74 deaths (+3)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 7 new cases Sunday and 15 new cases Monday; 2,864 total cases (2,242 confirmed, 622 probable); 7,711 negatives; 90 deaths (+1)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 34 new cases Sunday and 40 new cases Monday; 7,665 total cases (6,605 confirmed, 1,060 probable); 30,081 negatives; 168 deaths (+5)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 76 new cases Sunday and 74 new cases Monday; 10,047 total cases (9,139 confirmed, 908 probable); 57,003 negatives; 284 deaths (+5)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 158 new cases Sunday and 116 new cases; 13,447 total cases (12,870 confirmed, 577 probable); 74,806 negatives; 299 deaths (+7)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 55 new cases Sunday and 38 new cases Monday; 8,294 total cases (7,430 confirmed, 864 probable); 35,768 negatives; 211 deaths (+2)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 8 new cases Sunday and 0 new cases Monday; 656 total cases (406 confirmed, 250 probable); 2,696 negatives; 8 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 72 new cases Sunday and 17 new cases Monday; 2,939 total cases (2,525 confirmed, 414 probable); 11,153 negatives; 81 deaths (+2)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 17 new cases Sunday and 10 new cases Monday; 1,311 total cases (1,168 confirmed, 143 probable); 3,704 negatives; 41 deaths (+4)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 112 new cases Sunday and 50 new cases Monday; 8,497 total cases (7,735 confirmed, 712 probable); 35,343 negatives; 147 deaths (-1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 27 new cases Sunday and 27 new cases Monday; 3,323 total cases (3,165 confirmed, 158 probable); 10,685 negatives; 111 deaths (+4)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 20 cases Sunday and 26 new cases Monday; 1,628 total cases (1,465 confirmed, 163 probable); 7,600 negatives; 28 deaths (+2)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 251 new cases Sunday and 205 new cases Monday; 22,293 total cases (19,998 confirmed, 2,295 probable); 108,015 negatives; 379 deaths (+5)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 28):
- 17013: 1,390 positives, 7,797 negatives - +20 since Dec. 26
- 17015: 823 positives, 4,294 negatives - +14 since Dec. 26
- 17050: 1,369 positives, 8,093 negatives - +23 since Dec. 26
- 17055: 1,587 positives, 11,547 negatives - +47 since Dec. 26
- 17011: 1,327 positives, 9,130 negatives - +27 since Dec. 26
- 17007: 216 positives, 1,034 negatives - +6 since Dec. 26
- 17065: 150 positives, 720 negatives - +3 since Dec. 26
- 17324: 120 positives, 798 negatives - +4 since Dec. 26
- 17241: 365 positives, 2,162 negatives - +7 since Dec. 26
- 17257: 1,073 positives, 3,844 negatives - +15 since Dec. 26
- 17240: 93 positives, 345 negatives - +0 since Dec. 26
- 17025: 564 positives, 3,221 negatives - +24 since Dec. 26
- 17070: 542 positives, 3,232 negatives - +13 since Dec. 26
- 17043: 180 positives, 1,247 negatives - +7 since Dec. 26
- 17019: 609 positives, 3,424 negatives - +13 since Dec. 26
- 17266: 13 positives, 76 negatives - +0 since Dec. 26
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 17):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 8 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 51 resident cases; 45 staff cases; 15 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8).
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 37 resident cases; 37 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 92 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 16 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 11 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: fewer than 5 residents; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 34 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 6 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 66 staff cases; 48 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 69 staff cases; 14 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 19 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 0 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 21 resident cases; 27 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Dec. 18-Dec. 24):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 15.1% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 373.3 (453.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 26.2% last 7 days (22.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 499.9 (496.1 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.4% last 7 days (17.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 394.2 (487.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.5% last 7 days (20.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 388.0 (554.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 21.7% last 7 days (22.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 527 (488.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.4% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 374.6 (536.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 33.1% last 7 days (26.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 479.0 (513.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.9% last 7 days (19.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 442.1 (597.8 previous 7 days)