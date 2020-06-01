DOH: Cumberland County shows six new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 2 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County in Monday's data release.
With 6 positives out of 139 total test results Monday, Cumberland showed a positive test percentage of 4.3 percent. The county now has 635 total positive cases and 52 deaths. It's the ninth straight day Cumberland has shown single-digit increases in positive case numbers.
The southcentral region saw 47 new cases in Monday's report, with 26 of those coming from Dauphin County. Dauphin had its seventh straight day with increases of 19 or more positive cases. Dauphin reported a positive test percentage in Monday's results of 13.4 percent (26 out of 194). It's per-capita rate per 100,000 people over the past 14 days sits at 116.
The DOH Monday confirmed 356 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths for the state Monday, bringing the statewide total to 72,282. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
In the past 14 days, 110 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 43.41 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state is putting less emphasis on its metric of 50 new cases per 100,000 population over 14 days. Levine said that with additional testing, especially in those that went green, it would alter the metric in a way that no longer made it useful as a diagnostic tool.
Gov. Tom Wolf emphasized Friday that the state will look at three key areas moving forward — rates of new cases, increases in the percentage of positive cases, and areas where outbreaks can't be managed by contact tracing.
"The incidence rate is not as valuable as you have more testing," Wolf said. "We have better access to data now."
Cumberland County moved into the yellow phase May 22.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 1):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): -1 new case; 250 total cases; 3,116 negatives; 8 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 40 total cases; 786 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 50 total cases; 2,891 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 6 new cases; 635 total cases; 5,772 negatives; 52 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 26 new cases; 1,303 total cases; 10,336 negatives; 74 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 3 new cases; 777 total cases; 5,259 negatives; 35 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 15 total cases; 231 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new cases; 231 total cases; 890 negatives; 2 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 95 total cases; 355 negatives; 4 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 972 total cases; 4,638 negatives; 33 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases; 1,276 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 61 total cases; 786 negatives; 3 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 6 new cases; 1,013 total cases; 13,941 negatives and 26 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 26):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 50 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 90 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 52 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
Case counts by region (through June 1):
- Northcentral — 7 new positives; 1,070 total positives; 15,335 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 17 new positives; 13,131 total positives; 59,040 negatives; 166 inconclusive
- Northwest — 18 new positives; 534 total positives; 14,023 negatives; 20 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 45 new positives; 5,309 positives; 50,277 negatives; 82 inconclusive
- Southeast — 264 new positives; 46,766 total positives; 185,227 negatives; 977 inconclusive
- Southwest — 11 new positives; 3,468 total positives; 65,529 negatives; 45 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through May 31):
- 17013: 102 positives, 1,116 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17015: 31 positives, 404 negatives -
- 17050: 60 positives, 614 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17055: 61 positives, 726 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17011: 133 positives, 1,120 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 94 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 77 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 92 negatives
- 17241: 21 positives, 257 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17257: 158 positives, 337 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17240: 7 positives, 24 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17025: 22 positives, 288 negatives - +1 since May 30
- 17070: 27 positives, 352 negatives
- 17043: 7 positives, 158 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 307 negatives
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
