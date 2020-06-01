DOH: Cumberland County shows six new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 2 additional deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state Department of Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County in Monday's data release.

With 6 positives out of 139 total test results Monday, Cumberland showed a positive test percentage of 4.3 percent. The county now has 635 total positive cases and 52 deaths. It's the ninth straight day Cumberland has shown single-digit increases in positive case numbers.

The southcentral region saw 47 new cases in Monday's report, with 26 of those coming from Dauphin County. Dauphin had its seventh straight day with increases of 19 or more positive cases. Dauphin reported a positive test percentage in Monday's results of 13.4 percent (26 out of 194). It's per-capita rate per 100,000 people over the past 14 days sits at 116.

The DOH Monday confirmed 356 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths for the state Monday, bringing the statewide total to 72,282. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.