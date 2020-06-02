DOH: Cumberland County shows 9 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County in Tuesday's data release.
With nine positives out of 315 total test results Tuesday, Cumberland showed a positive test percentage of 2.8 percent. The county now has 644 total positive cases and 52 deaths. It's the 10th straight day Cumberland has shown single-digit increases in positive case numbers.
The southcentral region saw 99 new cases in Tuesday's report, with 56 of those and three additional deaths coming from Dauphin County — making it that county's highest single-day increase of positive cases to date.
Dauphin reported a positive test percentage in Tuesday's results of 11.6 percent (56 out of 479). It's per-capita rate per 100,000 people over the past 14 days sits at 132.
Dauphin now has 1,359 cases and 77 deaths total. The largest amount - 356 of those cases - come from the 17111 Zip code (which includes Paxtang and Lawnton), with an additional 155 cases in the 17110 Zip code (the region north of the city toward Interstate 81) and 144 cases in the 17104 Zip code (the region south of Harrisburg city).
Spring Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is located in the 17111 Zip code in Dauphin County and featured 194 positive cases according to DOH data from May 26.
The DOH Tuesday confirmed 612 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 100 additional deaths for the state Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 72,894 positive cases and 5,667 deaths.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
In the past 14 days, 104 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 41.05 cases per 100,000 people in the county, it's lowest rate to date.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state is putting less emphasis on its metric of 50 new cases per 100,000 population over 14 days. Levine said that with additional testing, especially in those that went green, it would alter the metric in a way that no longer made it useful as a diagnostic tool.
Gov. Tom Wolf emphasized Friday that the state will look at three key areas moving forward — rates of new cases, increases in the percentage of positive cases, and areas where outbreaks can't be managed by contact tracing.
"The incidence rate is not as valuable as you have more testing," Wolf said. "We have better access to data now."
Cumberland County moved into the yellow phase May 22.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 2):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new case; 255 total cases; 3,349 negatives; 8 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new case; 40 total cases; 800 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new cases; 51 total cases; 2,955 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 9 new cases; 644 total cases; 6,078 negatives; 52 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 56 new cases; 1,359 total cases; 10,759 negatives; 77 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 4 new cases; 781 total cases; 5,310 negatives; 36 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 15 total cases; 234 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 231 total cases; 908 negatives; 2 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 95 total cases; 364 negatives; 4 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 8 new cases; 980 total cases; 4,726 negatives; 33 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases; 1,294 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 62 total cases; 842 negatives; 3 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 15 new cases; 1,028 total cases; 14,364 negatives and 26 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 26):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 50 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 90 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 52 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
Case counts by region (through June 2):
- Northcentral — 5 new positives; 1,075 total positives; 15,609 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 57 new positives; 13,188 total positives; 60,637 negatives; 169 inconclusive
- Northwest — 10 new positives; 544 total positives; 14,436 negatives; 19 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 97 new positives; 5,406 positives; 51,983 negatives; 83 inconclusive
- Southeast — 403 new positives; 47,169 total positives; 190,001 negatives; 987 inconclusive
- Southwest — 14 new positives; 3,482 total positives; 66,695 negatives; 45 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through May 31):
- 17013: 102 positives, 1,116 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17015: 31 positives, 404 negatives -
- 17050: 60 positives, 614 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17055: 61 positives, 726 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17011: 133 positives, 1,120 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 94 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 77 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 92 negatives
- 17241: 21 positives, 257 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17257: 158 positives, 337 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17240: 7 positives, 24 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17025: 22 positives, 288 negatives - +1 since May 30
- 17070: 27 positives, 352 negatives
- 17043: 7 positives, 158 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 307 negatives
