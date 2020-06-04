DOH: Cumberland County shows 3 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state Department of Health reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County in Thursday's data release.

With 3 positives out of 113 total test results Thursday, Cumberland's positive test percentage of 2.6 percent remains low. The county now has 657 total positive cases and 54 deaths.

The southcentral region saw 38 new cases in Thursday's report, with 19 of those coming from Dauphin County. Dauphin reported 19 positives out of 172 test results Thursday for a percentage of 11 percent.

The DOH Thursday confirmed 537 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 75 additional deaths for the state, bringing the statewide total to 73,942 positive cases and 5,817 deaths.

Gov. Tom Wolf said in Wednesday afternoon's news conference that his administration expected to release a dashboard this week of measures for how counties in the state can move into the green phase of the reopening plan. Typically, Wolf has announced on Fridays which counties would be the next to make a move forward for the following week.

In the past 14 days, 92 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 36.31 cases per 100,000 people in the county.