DOH: Cumberland County shows 3 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County in Thursday's data release.
With 3 positives out of 113 total test results Thursday, Cumberland's positive test percentage of 2.6 percent remains low. The county now has 657 total positive cases and 54 deaths.
The southcentral region saw 38 new cases in Thursday's report, with 19 of those coming from Dauphin County. Dauphin reported 19 positives out of 172 test results Thursday for a percentage of 11 percent.
The DOH Thursday confirmed 537 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 75 additional deaths for the state, bringing the statewide total to 73,942 positive cases and 5,817 deaths.
Gov. Tom Wolf said in Wednesday afternoon's news conference that his administration expected to release a dashboard this week of measures for how counties in the state can move into the green phase of the reopening plan. Typically, Wolf has announced on Fridays which counties would be the next to make a move forward for the following week.
In the past 14 days, 92 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 36.31 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
In the past 14 days, 370 new cases have been reported in Dauphin County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 132.9 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state is putting less emphasis on its metric of 50 new cases per 100,000 population over 14 days. Levine said that with additional testing, especially in those that went green, it would alter the metric in a way that no longer made it useful as a diagnostic tool.
Gov. Tom Wolf emphasized Friday that the state will look at three key areas moving forward — rates of new cases, increases in the percentage of positive cases, and areas where outbreaks can't be managed by contact tracing.
"The incidence rate is not as valuable as you have more testing," Wolf said. "We have better access to data now."
Cumberland County moved into the yellow phase May 22.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 4):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new case; 263 total cases; 3,436 negatives; 8 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 42 total cases; 852 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 52 total cases; 3,126 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 3 new cases; 657 total cases; 6,426 negatives; 54 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 19 new cases; 1,404 total cases; 11,012 negatives; 87 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 1 new cases; 782 total cases; 5,444 negatives; 38 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 16 total cases; 257 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 234 total cases; 955 negatives; 3 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 95 total cases; 389 negatives; 4 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 997 total cases; 4,840 negatives; 36 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases; 1,344 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 64 total cases; 893 negatives; 3 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 1 new cases; 1,038 total cases; 14,698 negatives and 28 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 2):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 51 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 9 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 30 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 44 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 26 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
Case counts by region (through June 4):
- Northcentral — 12 new positives; 1,093 total positives; 16,272 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 70 new positives; 13,310 total positives; 63,362 negatives; 170 inconclusive
- Northwest — 17 new positives; 571 total positives; 15,280 negatives; 19 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 37 new positives; 5,505 positives; 53,691 negatives; 83 inconclusive
- Southeast — 261 new positives; 47,864 total positives; 197,869 negatives; 996 inconclusive
- Southwest — 23 new positives; 3,538 total positives; 70,468 negatives; 46 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through June 3):
- 17013: 105 positives, 1,270 negatives - +5 since May 28
- 17015: 31 positives, 462 negatives
- 17050: 71 positives, 703 negatives - +13 since May 28
- 17055: 63 positives, 791 negatives - +4 since May 28
- 17011: 135 positives, 1,280 negatives - +4 since May 28
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 111 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 80 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 101 negatives
- 17241: 22 positives, 284 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17257: 160 positives, 372 negatives - +3 since May 28
- 17240: 7 positives, 26 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17025: 22 positives, 322 negatives - +1 since May 30
- 17070: 27 positives, 376 negatives
- 17043: 7 positives, 167 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 341 negatives
