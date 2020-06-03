DOH: Cumberland County shows 10 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday with one additional death

The DOH Wednesday confirmed 511 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 100 additional deaths for the state, bringing the statewide total to 73,405 positive cases and 5,742 deaths.

“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

In the past 14 days, 109 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 43.02 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state is putting less emphasis on its metric of 50 new cases per 100,000 population over 14 days. Levine said that with additional testing, especially in those that went green, it would alter the metric in a way that no longer made it useful as a diagnostic tool.