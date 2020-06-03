DOH: Cumberland County shows 10 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday with one additional death

The state Department of Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County in Wednesday's data release.
With 10 positives out of 248 total test results Wednesday, Cumberland showed a positive test percentage of 4 percent. The county now has 654 total positive cases and 53 deaths. It's the first time in 11 days Cumberland showed a double-digit increase in new positive test results.
The DOH updated its data for long-term care facilities Tuesday (see chart below). Sarah Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle showed 1 resident and 22 additional staff members with cases and four deaths since the May 26 report on facilities. Shippensburg Health Care Center showed an increase of 1 resident, 8 new staff members with cases and 7 new deaths.
In nursing and personal care homes across the state, the DOH lists 15,752 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,719 cases among employees, for a total of 18,471 at 611 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,621 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
The southcentral region saw 68 new cases in Wednesday's report, with 26 of those and 7 additional deaths coming from Dauphin County. Dauphin reported 26 positives out of 126 test results Wednesday for a percentage of 21 percent.
The DOH Wednesday confirmed 511 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 100 additional deaths for the state, bringing the statewide total to 73,405 positive cases and 5,742 deaths.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
In the past 14 days, 109 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 43.02 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state is putting less emphasis on its metric of 50 new cases per 100,000 population over 14 days. Levine said that with additional testing, especially in those that went green, it would alter the metric in a way that no longer made it useful as a diagnostic tool.
Gov. Tom Wolf emphasized Friday that the state will look at three key areas moving forward — rates of new cases, increases in the percentage of positive cases, and areas where outbreaks can't be managed by contact tracing.
"The incidence rate is not as valuable as you have more testing," Wolf said. "We have better access to data now."
Cumberland County moved into the yellow phase May 22.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 3):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new case; 260 total cases; 3,421 negatives; 8 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 41 total cases; 831 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new cases; 52 total cases; 3024 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 654 total cases; 6,316 negatives; 53 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 26 new cases; 1,385 total cases; 10,859 negatives; 85 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 1 new cases; 782 total cases; 5,444 negatives; 37 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 15 total cases; 257 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new cases; 232 total cases; 940 negatives; 3 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 95 total cases; 376 negatives; 4 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 14 new cases; 994 total cases; 4,795 negatives; 34 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases; 1,308 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 62 total cases; 872 negatives; 3 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 9 new cases; 1,037 total cases; 14,563 negatives and 27 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 2):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 51 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 9 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 30 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 44 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 26 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
Case counts by region (through June 3):
- Northcentral — 6 new positives; 1,081 total positives; 15,949 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 52 new positives; 13,240 total positives; 62,013 negatives; 170 inconclusive
- Northwest — 10 new positives; 554 total positives; 14,810 negatives; 19 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 62 new positives; 5,468 positives; 53,006 negatives; 85 inconclusive
- Southeast — 334 new positives; 47,603 total positives; 193,832 negatives; 994 inconclusive
- Southwest — 33 new positives; 3,515 total positives; 68,659 negatives; 45 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through May 31):
- 17013: 102 positives, 1,116 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17015: 31 positives, 404 negatives -
- 17050: 60 positives, 614 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17055: 61 positives, 726 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17011: 133 positives, 1,120 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 94 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 77 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 92 negatives
- 17241: 21 positives, 257 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17257: 158 positives, 337 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17240: 7 positives, 24 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17025: 22 positives, 288 negatives - +1 since May 30
- 17070: 27 positives, 352 negatives
- 17043: 7 positives, 158 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 307 negatives
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.