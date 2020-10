DOH: Cumberland County sees reduction in total cases of 34 in Saturday's DOH report;; one new death reported

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported a reduction in the total number of COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County amounting to 34 fewer cases.

The reason for the reduction was not immediately none. During the pandemic, reductions in case counts in other counties have been the result of data reconciliation efforts at the Department of Health.

Cumberland County did have one additional death, bringing its total during the pandemic to 79. The southcentral Pennsylvania region had four additional deaths, two of them in York County.

Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 28.00 as of Friday. In the past 15 days, 308 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County.

The Health Department reported 493 people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results in Saturday's noon report.

The Health Department reported Friday that 10 patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.