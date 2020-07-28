DOH: Cumberland County sees another report of 20-plus new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

An additional 23 cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County were reported by the state Department of Health in Tuesday's report, continuing the county’s trend of rising case counts. No new deaths were reported for the county.
The county has now added an average of 17 cases per day in the past week, a trend-line that that now exceeds the previous spike in late April and early May.
Three of the last five days have seen 20 or more new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county; only 10 days of 20-plus new case reports for Cumberland County have occurred during the entire course of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s pandemic reporting.
The rise in case counts isn' limited to Cumberland County, with 26 new cases reported Tuesday in Dauphin County, 22 in Franklin County; and 14 in York County (plus 3 additional deaths).
The DoH has also begun reporting the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests based on the full volume of testing, with counties whose positivity rates exceed 5% being considered on a bad trend, according to the DOH.
For Cumberland County, 3.8 percent of all COVID-19 tests administered in the week ending July 23 came back positive. York and Dauphin, however, are edging into the danger zone with positivity rates of 5.4 and 5.3 percent, respectively.
The Health Department cited 14 counties with a “concerning” percentage of tests coming back positive, according to the Associated Press. Those counties are scattered throughout the state and include Beaver, Armstrong, Franklin, Mercer, Allegheny, Lawrence, Chester, Philadelphia, Fayatte, York, Dauphin, Delaware, Bedford and Greene.
Statewide, the DoH reported an additional 1,120 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with 24 additional deaths, bringing Pennsylvania’s total known death toll from the pandemic to 7,146 residents.
The Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions accounted for 618 of Tuesday's cases (55%), 206 out of the six-county Pittsburgh region and 412 out of the four-county Philadelphia region.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 28):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new cases; 448 total cases (432 confirmed, 16 probable); 7,701 negatives; 18 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new case; 123 total cases (109 confirmed, 14 probable); 2,486 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 15 new cases; 191 total cases (178 confirmed, 13 probable); 9,372 negatives; 2 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 23 new cases; 1,165 total cases (1,099 confirmed, 66 probable); 16,881 negatives; 70 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 26 new cases; 2,585 total cases (2,519 confirmed, 66 probable); 25,226 negatives; 154 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 22 new cases; 1,223 total cases (1,174 confirmed, 49 probable); 11,837 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 21 total cases (19 confirmed, 2 probable); 717 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new cases; 287 total cases (278 confirmed, 9 probable); 2,797 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 125 total cases (118 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,285 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 6 new cases; 1,554 total cases (1,487 confirmed, 67 probable); 11,852 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 93 total cases (89 confirmed, 4 probable); 3,945 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new case; 110 total cases (102 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,417 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 14 new cases; 2,196 total cases (2,146 confirmed, 50 probable); 31,823 negatives; 84 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 28):
- 17013: 161 positives, 2,708 negatives - +3 since July 27
- 17015: 64 positives, 1,308 negatives - +1 since July 27
- 17050: 152 positives, 1,979 negatives - +7 since July 27
- 17055: 153 positives, 2,475 negatives - +3 since July 27
- 17011: 208 positives, 3,429 negatives - +7 since July 26
- 17007: 9 positives, 285 negatives - +1 since July 19
- 17065: 12 positives, 198 negatives - +1 since July 19
- 17324: 16 positives, 249 negatives - +1 since July 27
- 17241: 51 positives, 984 negatives - +2 since July 27
- 17257: 221 positives, 872 negatives - +7 since July 27
- 17240: 17 positives, 94 negatives - +1 since July 27
- 17025: 50 positives, 896 negatives - +2 since July 22
- 17070: 56 positives, 950 negatives - +2 since July 27
- 17043: 18 positives, 402 negatives - +3 since July 26
- 17019: 36 positives, 1,015 negatives - +1 since July 27
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 21):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths (county reported July 20 that there were 2 resident cases, as well)
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 14)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 63 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (updated weekly on Sundays)
- Pennsylvania: 4.7% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.2% last 7 days; 3.1% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.8% last 7 days; 3.0% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 5.3% last 7 days; 5.1% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 7.7% last 7 days; 3.8% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 4.4% last 7 days; 6.0% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 3.1% last 7 days; 1.4% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.4% last 7 days; 6.1% previous 7 days
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.