DOH: Cumberland County sees another report of 20-plus new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

An additional 23 cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County were reported by the state Department of Health in Tuesday's report, continuing the county’s trend of rising case counts. No new deaths were reported for the county.

The county has now added an average of 17 cases per day in the past week, a trend-line that that now exceeds the previous spike in late April and early May.

Three of the last five days have seen 20 or more new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county; only 10 days of 20-plus new case reports for Cumberland County have occurred during the entire course of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s pandemic reporting.

The rise in case counts isn' limited to Cumberland County, with 26 new cases reported Tuesday in Dauphin County, 22 in Franklin County; and 14 in York County (plus 3 additional deaths).

The DoH has also begun reporting the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests based on the full volume of testing, with counties whose positivity rates exceed 5% being considered on a bad trend, according to the DOH.