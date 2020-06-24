DOH: Cumberland County sees 8 new cases; York, Dauphin see drop in spikes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The southcentral region saw fewer new COVID-19 cases in the latest report from the state Department of Health compared to the last few days.

The main reason for the drop in new cases is because the sudden spikes of the coronavirus in York and Dauphin counties dropped a little in Wednesday's report.

Dauphin County had been seeing increases of about 40 new cases a day, but it saw only 13 new cases Wednesday. York County didn't see as big of a drop in its new cases, with 19 new cases reported Wednesday, compared to the 30 case increase Tuesday and 55 case increase Monday.

Cumberland County, on the other hand, continues to remain steady, seeing an increase of eight cases in Wednesday's report.

While Tuesday's report from the department showed a wide swatch of increases across the region, only a few counties reported any new cases. Of the ones that saw any increase, Bedford County had two new cases, Blair County had eight new cases, Franklin County had five new cases, Huntingdon had two new cases, Juniata had one new case and Lebanon County had six new cases.

Across the state, there were 495 new cases of COVID-19, which is still an increase of new cases from the previous week. The state also reported 54 new deaths, the highest number of new deaths reported this week.