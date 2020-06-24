DOH: Cumberland County sees 8 new cases; York, Dauphin see drop in spikes

The southcentral region saw fewer new COVID-19 cases in the latest report from the state Department of Health compared to the last few days.
The main reason for the drop in new cases is because the sudden spikes of the coronavirus in York and Dauphin counties dropped a little in Wednesday's report.
Dauphin County had been seeing increases of about 40 new cases a day, but it saw only 13 new cases Wednesday. York County didn't see as big of a drop in its new cases, with 19 new cases reported Wednesday, compared to the 30 case increase Tuesday and 55 case increase Monday.
Cumberland County, on the other hand, continues to remain steady, seeing an increase of eight cases in Wednesday's report.
While Tuesday's report from the department showed a wide swatch of increases across the region, only a few counties reported any new cases. Of the ones that saw any increase, Bedford County had two new cases, Blair County had eight new cases, Franklin County had five new cases, Huntingdon had two new cases, Juniata had one new case and Lebanon County had six new cases.
Across the state, there were 495 new cases of COVID-19, which is still an increase of new cases from the previous week. The state also reported 54 new deaths, the highest number of new deaths reported this week.
In the region, only Dauphin, Lebanon and York counties reported an increase in the number of deaths, with Dauphin growing by five deaths, and Lebanon and York by one new death each.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 24):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): -1 new case; 321 total cases (310 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,718 negatives; 12 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 71 total cases (64 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,292 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 8 new cases; 69 total cases (63 confirmed, 6 probable); 5,025 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 8 new cases; 809 total cases (774 confirmed, 35 probable); 10,208 negatives; 61 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 13 new cases; 1,864 total cases (1,810 confirmed, 54 probable); 16,288 negatives; 127 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 896 total cases (868 confirmed, 28 probable); 7,958 negatives; 42 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 18 total cases (16 confirmed, 2 probable); 418 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 242 total cases (234 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,448 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 109 total cases (101 confirmed, 7 probable); 653 negatives; 5 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 6 new cases; 1,278 total cases (1,229 confirmed, 49 probable); 7,602 negatives; 42 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 61 total cases (58 confirmed, 3 probable); 2,110 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 85 total cases (78 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,349 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 19 new cases; 1,400 total cases (1,361 confirmed, 39 probable); 20,369 negatives; 40 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 23):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Church of God Home: DOH included it in its listing, but has no information available
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (*no June 23 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (*no June 23 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 57 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 24):
- 17013: 124 positives, 1,816 negatives - +5 since June 18
- 17015: 43 positives, 712 negatives - +1 since June 18
- 17050: 93 positives, 1,070 negatives - +13 since June 18
- 17055: 82 positives, 1,469 negatives - +7 since June 18
- 17011: 159 positives, 2,124 negatives - +6 since June 18
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 164 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 116 negatives - +3 since June 18
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 138 negatives
- 17241: 32 positives, 641 negatives - +2 since June 18
- 17257: 172 positives, 538 negatives - +7 since June 18
- 17240: 11 positives, 63 negatives
- 17025: 34 positives, 517 negatives - +3 since June 18
- 17070: 40 positives, 569 negatives - +3 since June 18
- 17043: 9 positives, 239 negatives
- 17019: 26 positives, 553 negatives - +3 since June 18
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.