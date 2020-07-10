DOH: Cumberland County sees 8 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, state total tops 1,000 new cases for first time since early May

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fueled by nearly 600 cases reported in the state's two largest cities and their surrounding counties, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania reported by the Department of Health Friday topped 1,000 for the first time since May 10.

The Department of Health reported a total of 1,009 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 93,876.

Eight new cases were reported in Cumberland County to bring the county's overall total to 930. No additional deaths were reported so the death toll in the county remains at 66.

The southcentral region saw a total of 146 new cases of COVID-19 in Friday's report, tying the number of cases reported on June 30 and making it one of the region's largest increases since the beginning of the pandemic.

York County accounted for 77 of those cases, bringing its total case count to 1,791. Other double digit increases were reported in Dauphin County with 21 cases, Lebanon County with 15 cases and Adams County with 11 cases.

York County's increase comes with a sharp jump in reported testing. For the past two weeks, the combined reported positive and negative cases has ranged from a low of 132 to a high of 542. Friday's combined count was 1,032.