DOH: Cumberland County sees 8 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, state total tops 1,000 new cases for first time since early May

Fueled by nearly 600 cases reported in the state's two largest cities and their surrounding counties, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania reported by the Department of Health Friday topped 1,000 for the first time since May 10.
The Department of Health reported a total of 1,009 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 93,876.
Eight new cases were reported in Cumberland County to bring the county's overall total to 930. No additional deaths were reported so the death toll in the county remains at 66.
The southcentral region saw a total of 146 new cases of COVID-19 in Friday's report, tying the number of cases reported on June 30 and making it one of the region's largest increases since the beginning of the pandemic.
York County accounted for 77 of those cases, bringing its total case count to 1,791. Other double digit increases were reported in Dauphin County with 21 cases, Lebanon County with 15 cases and Adams County with 11 cases.
York County's increase comes with a sharp jump in reported testing. For the past two weeks, the combined reported positive and negative cases has ranged from a low of 132 to a high of 542. Friday's combined count was 1,032.
Seven of the state's reported 32 deaths were in the southcentral region with York County seeing four additional deaths and Adams, Dauphin and Lebanon counties each adding one.
The department also noted that the number of cases among 19-24 year olds in the region has increased from about 7% of the cases in April to 13% of cases so far in July.
The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 180 cases overnight. The six-county region around Pittsburgh in western Pa. that includes Allegheny County reported a total of 294 cases.
The four county region surrounding Philadelphia reported 298 new cases, with 182 of them in Philadelphia County.
About 175 of the total cases reported Friday did not occur within the past 24 hours but are the result of an influx of private lab results, according to the Department of Health.
An additional 32 deaths were reported to bring the state's total to 6,880.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 10):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 11 new cases; 377 total cases (364 confirmed, 13 probable); 6,038 negatives; 13 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 92 total cases (85 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,866 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 6 new cases; 99 total cases (88 confirmed, 11 probable); 6,854 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 8 new cases; 930 total cases (887 confirmed, 43 probable); 13,251 negatives; 66 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 21 new cases; 2,268 total cases (2,205 confirmed, 63 probable); 20,468 negatives; 148 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 4 new cases; 993 total cases (962 confirmed, 31 probable); 9,560 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 19 total cases (17 confirmed, 2 probable); 575 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 256 total cases (249 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,843 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 114 total cases (107 confirmed, 7 probable); 978 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 15 new cases; 1,419 total cases (1,362 confirmed, 57 probable); 9,615 negatives; 47 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 70 total cases (64 confirmed, 4 probable); 2,892 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 90 total cases (83 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,917 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 77 new cases; 1,791 total cases (1,749 confirmed, 42 probable); 25,798 negatives; 57 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 7):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (was not updated by DOH July 7; county reported 7 staff cases as of July 7)
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 7)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 7 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 7 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 61 resident cases; 29 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 7 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 10):
- 17013: 137 positives, 2,184 negatives - +1 since July 9
- 17015: 51 positives, 924 negatives - +4 since July 4
- 17050: 111 positives, 1,479 negatives - +11 since July 3
- 17055: 112 positives, 1,845 negatives - +2 since July 9
- 17011: 177 positives, 2,824 negatives - +2 since July 9
- 17007: 5 positives, 228 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 147 negatives
- 17324: 5 positives, 181 negatives - +1 since July 8
- 17241: 34 positives, 777 negatives - +1 since July 9
- 17257: 183 positives, 689 negatives - +6 since July 4
- 17240: 12 positives, 73 negatives - +1 since July 4
- 17025: 41 positives, 696 negatives - +1 since July 9
- 17070: 46 positives, 746 negatives - +2 since July 3
- 17043: 11 positives, 303 negatives
- 17019: 29 positives, 766 negatives
