DOH: Cumberland County sees 30 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

An influx of probable cases pushed up the number of COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County by 30 over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard.

Though the department won't officially update its weekend numbers until Mondays - a change from the past months due to the slowing number of cases - the dashboard's latest data showed that the county saw 27 new probable cases and three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, collectively on Saturday and Sunday. There was no immediate information as to why so many probable cases were reported over the weekend.

It caused the county to see the second highest increase of COVID-19 cases in the southcentral region, with York County again seeing the largest increase with 38 new cases. Unlike Cumberland County, the majority of those cases (30) were confirmed cases in York County.

Most other counties in the region saw 15 or fewer cases over the weekend, with Franklin County seeing 15 and Dauphin County seeing 14. Dauphin County did see two new deaths associated with COVID-19, while one new death was reported each in Adams, Huntingdon, Lebanon and York counties.