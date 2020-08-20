DOH: Cumberland County sees 16 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland County had 16 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday's report from the state Department of Health as new case numbers statewide rose again by nearly 800 cases after Wednesday's lower-than-average increase.

In the past 14 days, 140 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 55.26 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.14.

The state Department of Health reported that there were 791 new COVID-19 cases across the state, 100 of which came out of Allegheny County and 109 of which came out of Philadelphia County. It's a larger increase than the day before where new case totals were only at 570 statewide.

The southcentral region also saw an increase in the number of cases compared to the day before. The region saw 98 new cases on Wednesday, but that rose to 128 cases in Thursday's report for the region. The bulk of those cases are located in York County, which saw a spike of 45 new cases and one new death - the only new death reported in the region.

Dauphin County also saw a spike of 29 new cases of COVID-19, while Cumberland and Blair counties were the only other ones to report double-digit increases, with Blair increasing by 10 new cases.