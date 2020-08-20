DOH: Cumberland County sees 16 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Cumberland County had 16 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday's report from the state Department of Health as new case numbers statewide rose again by nearly 800 cases after Wednesday's lower-than-average increase.
In the past 14 days, 140 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 55.26 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.14.
The state Department of Health reported that there were 791 new COVID-19 cases across the state, 100 of which came out of Allegheny County and 109 of which came out of Philadelphia County. It's a larger increase than the day before where new case totals were only at 570 statewide.
The southcentral region also saw an increase in the number of cases compared to the day before. The region saw 98 new cases on Wednesday, but that rose to 128 cases in Thursday's report for the region. The bulk of those cases are located in York County, which saw a spike of 45 new cases and one new death - the only new death reported in the region.
Dauphin County also saw a spike of 29 new cases of COVID-19, while Cumberland and Blair counties were the only other ones to report double-digit increases, with Blair increasing by 10 new cases.
Other counties continued their streak of small increases of new cases, with Lebanon County reporting slightly more with eight new cases and Franklin reporting seven new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 20):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 557 total cases (540 confirmed, 17 probable); 9,711 negatives; 23 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 157 total cases (140 confirmed, 17 probable); 3,343 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 10 new cases; 376 total cases (357 confirmed, 19 probable); 12,585 negatives; 8 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 16 new cases; 1,410 total cases (1,332 confirmed, 78 probable); 21,591 negatives; 71 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 29 new cases; 3,063 total cases (2,988 confirmed, 75 probable); 32,053 negatives; 161 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 7 new cases; 1,439 total cases (1,379 confirmed, 60 probable); 15,124 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 28 total cases (26 confirmed, 2 probable); 868 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 343 total cases (333 confirmed, 10 probable); 3,499 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 142 total cases (135 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,650 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 8 new cases; 1,663 total cases (1,593 confirmed, 70 probable); 14,571 negatives; 55 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 132 total cases (127 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,916 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 154 total cases (141 confirmed, 13 probable); 3,015 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 45 new cases; 3,011 total cases (2,955 confirmed, 56 probable); 42,569 negatives; 111 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 20):
- 17013: 189 positives, 3,426 negatives - +2 since Aug. 17
- 17015: 86 positives, 1,769 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
- 17050: 175 positives, 2,641 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
- 17055: 203 positives, 3,221 negatives - +8 since Aug. 17
- 17011: 252 positives, 4,230 negatives - +12 since Aug. 17
- 17007: 16 positives, 390 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
- 17065: 13 positives, 255 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
- 17324: 27 positives, 346 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
- 17241: 59 positives, 1,118 negatives - +1 since Aug. 17
- 17257: 250 positives, 1,104 negatives - +1 since Aug. 17
- 17240: 18 positives, 114 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
- 17025: 67 positives, 1,186 negatives - +3 since Aug. 17
- 17070: 73 positives, 1,195 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
- 17043: 23 positives, 503 negatives - +1 since Aug. 17
- 17019: 48 positives, 1,292 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Aug. 18):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 18 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (Aug. 7-Aug. 13):
- Pennsylvania: 4.0% last 7 days; 4.1% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.3% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.7% last 7 days; 3% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 6.5% last 7 days; 4.7% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 5.4% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 3.8% last 7 days; 4.3% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 3.4% last 7 days; 1.8% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.6% last 7 days; 5.8% previous 7 days
