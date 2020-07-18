DOH: Cumberland County sees 13 new cases of COVID-19 as state surpasses 100,000 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania surpassed 100,000 Saturday as Cumberland County saw an additional 13 cases push its total case count to 1,008.
A total of 82 new cases were reported in the southcentral region with a number of those cases coming out of Dauphin County which saw an additional 34 cases to bring its overall total to 2,400.
York County was the only other county in the region to see a double-digit increase with an additional 12 cases being reported. The county was the only county in the region with additional deaths, reporting two deaths.
Statewide, the department reported 763 new cases of COVID-19 to bring the statewide total to 100,241. An additional 15 deaths were reported for a total of 7,007 deaths.
In Saturday's update of county-level data on long-term care facilities, Franklin County had one more resident case. Dauphin County had two more resident cases and two resident deaths. York County had five additional deaths among residents.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 18):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 412 total cases (397 confirmed, 15 probable); 6,846 negatives; 15 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 100 total cases (92 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,123 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 129 total cases (118 confirmed, 11 probable); 8,090 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 13 new cases; 1,008 total cases (951 confirmed, 57 probable); 14,817 negatives; 68 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 34 new cases; 2,400 total cases (2,333 confirmed, 67 probable); 22,418 negatives; 150 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 9 new cases; 1,052 total cases (1,015 confirmed, 37 probable); 10,483 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 19 total cases (17 confirmed, 2 probable); 624 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new cases; 267 total cases (260 confirmed, 7 probable); 2,407 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 117 total cases (110 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,140 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 5 new cases; 1,489 total cases (1,426 confirmed, 63 probable); 10,551 negatives; 51 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 81 total cases (76 confirmed, 5 probable); 3,296 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 96 total cases (88 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,127 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 12 new cases; 1,975 total cases (1,927 confirmed, 48 probable); 28,180 negatives; 72 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 14):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 14)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 61 resident cases; 29 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 18):
- 17013: 144 positives, 2,384 negatives - +4 since July 17
- 17015: 57 positives, 1,137 negatives - +1 since July 17
- 17050: 122 positives, 1,673 negatives - +1 since July 17
- 17055: 125 positives, 2,119 negatives - +2 since July 17
- 17011: 186 positives, 3,106 negatives - +4 since July 17
- 17007: 8 positives, 251 negatives - +3 since July 10
- 17065: 11 positives, 171 negatives
- 17324: 15 positives, 226 negatives - +1 since July 17
- 17241: 36 positives, 890 negatives - +3 since July 9
- 17257: 192 positives, 744 negatives - +1 since July 17
- 17240: 13 positives, 81 negatives - +2 since July 4
- 17025: 45 positives, 776 negatives - +5 since July 9
- 17070: 50 positives, 835 negatives - +1 since July 16
- 17043: 14 positives, 350 negatives - +3 since July 10
- 17019: 32 positives, 857 negatives - +3 since July 14
