DOH: Cumberland County sees 13 new cases of COVID-19 as state surpasses 100,000 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania surpassed 100,000 Saturday as Cumberland County saw an additional 13 cases push its total case count to 1,008.

A total of 82 new cases were reported in the southcentral region with a number of those cases coming out of Dauphin County which saw an additional 34 cases to bring its overall total to 2,400.

York County was the only other county in the region to see a double-digit increase with an additional 12 cases being reported. The county was the only county in the region with additional deaths, reporting two deaths.

Statewide, the department reported 763 new cases of COVID-19 to bring the statewide total to 100,241. An additional 15 deaths were reported for a total of 7,007 deaths.

In Saturday's update of county-level data on long-term care facilities, Franklin County had one more resident case. Dauphin County had two more resident cases and two resident deaths. York County had five additional deaths among residents.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 18):