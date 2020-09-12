DOH: Cumberland County sees 12 new cases as region marks highest number of new cases yet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The southcentral region saw its highest number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in data released Saturday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The department reported 204 new positives in the region in Saturday's report. That gave the region more new cases than either of the state's major metropolitan centers as the four-county Philadelphia region reported 190 new cases and the six-county Pittsburgh region reported 108 new cases.

York County accounted for more than half of the region's, reporting 129 new cases - the highest reported in the state for the day and the highest in that county since the start of the pandemic.

Cumberland County saw 12 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County. Dauphin County saw 16 new cases and Adams County saw 11 new cases. All other counties in the region saw only single-digit increases.

In the past 14 days, 145 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 57.23 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 9.29. That marks the lowest rate for the county since Aug. 9.