DOH: Cumberland County sees 12 new cases as region marks highest number of new cases yet

The southcentral region saw its highest number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in data released Saturday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The department reported 204 new positives in the region in Saturday's report. That gave the region more new cases than either of the state's major metropolitan centers as the four-county Philadelphia region reported 190 new cases and the six-county Pittsburgh region reported 108 new cases.
York County accounted for more than half of the region's, reporting 129 new cases - the highest reported in the state for the day and the highest in that county since the start of the pandemic.
Cumberland County saw 12 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County. Dauphin County saw 16 new cases and Adams County saw 11 new cases. All other counties in the region saw only single-digit increases.
In the past 14 days, 145 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 57.23 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 9.29. That marks the lowest rate for the county since Aug. 9.
The DOH reports Saturday that 12 patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The Health Department reported 185 additional people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results Saturday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 6% for county results.
The state Department of Health reported 920 new cases for the state Saturday with 25 additional deaths. Specific county-level data on deaths was unavailable as of Saturday's noon update.
The department also announced Saturday that it would no longer be updating data on COVID-19 on Sundays. Data from Sundays will now be included in a Monday press release starting this week. Sunday and Monday data will be broken out in the Monday release.
County numbers in the southcentral region (Sept. 12):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 11 new cases; 734 total cases (713 confirmed, 21 probable); 14,079 negatives; 24 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 202 total cases (174 confirmed, 28 probable); 3,994 negatives; 6 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 6 new cases; 517 total cases (495 confirmed, 22 probable); 14,842 negatives; 13 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 12 new cases; 1,661 total cases (1,574 confirmed, 87 probable); 25,872 negatives; 73 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 16 new cases; 3,559 total cases (3,466 confirmed, 93 probable); 38,921 negatives; 169 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 9 new cases; 1,642 total cases (1,573 confirmed, 69 probable); 18,143 negatives; 49 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 40 total cases (38 confirmed, 2 probable); 1,074 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 393 total cases (381 confirmed, 12 probable); 5,033 negatives; 6 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 164 total cases (156 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,007 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 1,814 total cases (1,743 confirmed, 71 probable); 17,313 negatives; 57 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 189 total cases (181 confirmed, 8 probable); 5,840 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 186 total cases (168 confirmed, 18 probable); 3,573 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 129 new cases; 4,124 total cases (4,026 confirmed, 98 probable); 52,504 negatives; 132 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Sept. 12):
- 17013: 219 positives, 4,059 negatives - +3 since Sept. 11
- 17015: 101 positives, 2,079 negatives - +0 since Sept. 11
- 17050: 221 positives, 3,258 negatives - +2 since Sept. 11
- 17055: 247 positives, 4,064 negatives - +0 since Sept. 11
- 17011: 288 positives, 4,822 negatives - +2 since Sept. 11
- 17007: 19 positives, 471 negatives - +0 since Sept. 11
- 17065: 20 positives, 313 negatives - +0 since Sept. 11
- 17324: 30 positives, 407 negatives - +1 since Sept. 11
- 17241: 67 positives, 1,257 negatives - +0 since Sept. 11
- 17257: 264 positives, 1,326 negatives - +2 since Sept. 11
- 17240: 19 positives, 134 negatives - +0 since Sept. 11
- 17025: 91 positives, 1,380 negatives - +1 since Sept. 11
- 17070: 94 positives, 1,408 negatives - +0 since Sept. 11
- 17043: 28 positives, 601 negatives - +1 since Sept. 11
- 17019: 62 positives, 1,551 negatives - +2 since Sept. 11
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Sept. 9):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 68 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 28-Sept. 3):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 42.6 (32.7 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 95.3 (36 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.6 (26.3 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.0% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 57.7 (59.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.1% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.5 (32.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 31.8 (28.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.1% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.7 (30.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (4.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.3 (49.1 previous 7 days)
