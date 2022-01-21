DOH: Cumberland County reports pandemic high 184 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 Friday, with 8 more deaths

Riding a week-long trend of increasing hospitalizations due to COVID-19, Cumberland County reported a pandemic high 184 hospitalizations in Friday's data update from state Department of Health.

That total represents an increase of 20 hospitalizations this week since Monday. The county's previous highest single-day total for hospitalizations was 183 on Dec. 23, 2020. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 164.7, the highest rate since Jan. 5, 2021. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2, 2021.

There are 18 adults in intensive care (an increase of one since Thursday) and 20 on ventilators. Twelve adult ICU beds remain open of the 109 currently staffed across the county, and 40 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 373 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths in Friday's update. The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 in December. It now has 41 deaths so far in January, including 18 this week.

Case counts continued a downward trend for the county this week: according to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 437.4, down from Sunday's rate of 483.4, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

But in the DOH's weekly update to its Early Warning Dashboard, Cumberland County was one of the few counties in the Southeast Region to show increases in its weekly numbers. The county's percent positivity increased to 37.0% for the week of Jan. 14-20, up from 35.1% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 904.2, up from 845.4 the previous week.

Franklin County reported 109 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (down 39 from Monday), with five of 38 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 25 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 21 adults in intensive care and 17 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 248 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (an increase of two since Thursday), with 26 of 197 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 102 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 38 adults in intensive care and 31 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 19)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 234 total cases (217 adults, 17 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of eight cases since Monday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 17 pediatric patients, with 11 unvaccinated (two in an ICU and no one on a ventilator) and two fully vaccinated patients, with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 60 COVID patients. Thirty are fully vaccinated adults (three in the ICU and one on a ventilator) and 30 are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has six COVID patients. Four are unvaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and two are fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Jan. 20)

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says 65.8% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 69.5% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 73.5% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported on booster shots, saying that 37.1% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 21)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 37.0% for the week of Jan. 14-20, up from 35.1% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 904.2, up from 845.4 the previous week.Lebanon and Dauphin counties lead the Midstate in both categories and rank in the top 10 in the state.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 40.2% (second highest in the state), an increase from 36.8% the previous week.

York County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,498.7 (second highest in the state).

School-age children (updated Jan. 21)

In its weekly update for the 21st week of the school year, the department reported 506 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 12-Jan. 18, an increase of 89 cases over the previous week's total. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 3,693.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 26,300 cases reported during the week of Jan. 12-Jan. 18, down from an increase of 32,381 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 215,122..

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 21):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 171 new cases; 22,448 total cases (18,844 confirmed, 3,604 probable); 46,036 negatives; 309 deaths (+5); 53.2% of county population vaccinated

171 new cases; 22,448 total cases (18,844 confirmed, 3,604 probable); 46,036 negatives; 309 deaths (+5); 53.2% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 59 new cases; 9,841 total cases (6,595 confirmed, 3,246 probable); 13,405 negatives; 242 deaths; 37.8% of county population vaccinated

59 new cases; 9,841 total cases (6,595 confirmed, 3,246 probable); 13,405 negatives; 242 deaths; 37.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 203 new cases; 26,130 total cases (20,798 confirmed, 5,332 probable); 49,768 negatives; 547 deaths (+2); 50.6% of county population vaccinated

203 new cases; 26,130 total cases (20,798 confirmed, 5,332 probable); 49,768 negatives; 547 deaths (+2); 50.6% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 373 new cases; 45,447 total cases (34,619 confirmed, 10,828 probable); 108,409 negatives; 777 deaths (+8); 65.8% of county population vaccinated

373 new cases; 45,447 total cases (34,619 confirmed, 10,828 probable); 108,409 negatives; 777 deaths (+8); 65.8% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 368 new cases; 54,304 total cases (45,484 confirmed, 8,820 probable); 133,077 negatives; 830 deaths (+6); 59.9% of county population vaccinated

368 new cases; 54,304 total cases (45,484 confirmed, 8,820 probable); 133,077 negatives; 830 deaths (+6); 59.9% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 356 new cases; 36,493 total cases (30,278 confirmed, 6,215 probable); 66,376 negatives; 601 deaths (+2); 47.1% of county population vaccinated

356 new cases; 36,493 total cases (30,278 confirmed, 6,215 probable); 66,376 negatives; 601 deaths (+2); 47.1% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 35 new cases; 3,672 total cases (1,896 confirmed, 1,776 probable); 5,179 negatives; 55 deaths; 34.5% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 3,672 total cases (1,896 confirmed, 1,776 probable); 5,179 negatives; 55 deaths; 34.5% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 135 new cases; 10,024 total cases (8,312 confirmed, 1,712 probable); 22,706 negatives; 217 deaths (+2); 49.4% of county population vaccinated

135 new cases; 10,024 total cases (8,312 confirmed, 1,712 probable); 22,706 negatives; 217 deaths (+2); 49.4% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 29 new cases; 4,258 total cases (3,926 confirmed, 332 probable); 7,041 negatives; 159 deaths (+1); 39% of county population vaccinated

29 new cases; 4,258 total cases (3,926 confirmed, 332 probable); 7,041 negatives; 159 deaths (+1); 39% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 255 new cases; 33,893 total cases (29,385 confirmed, 4,508 probable); 64,676 negatives; 438 deaths (+3); 53.3% of county population vaccinated

255 new cases; 33,893 total cases (29,385 confirmed, 4,508 probable); 64,676 negatives; 438 deaths (+3); 53.3% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 91 new cases; 10,673 total cases (10,133 confirmed, 540 probable); 18,193 negatives; 252 deaths (+1); 48% of county population vaccinated

91 new cases; 10,673 total cases (10,133 confirmed, 540 probable); 18,193 negatives; 252 deaths (+1); 48% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 53 new cases; 7,932 total cases (6,238 confirmed, 1,694 probable); 14,280 negatives; 164 deaths (+1); 46.7% of county population vaccinated

53 new cases; 7,932 total cases (6,238 confirmed, 1,694 probable); 14,280 negatives; 164 deaths (+1); 46.7% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 857 new cases; 108,394 total cases (90,313 confirmed; 18,081 probable); 200,356 negatives; 1,316 deaths (+14); 56.4% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 21):

17013: 5,201 positives, 16,614 negatives - +342 since Jan. 14

17015: 3,114 positives, 8,195 negatives - +152 since Jan. 14

17050: 5,074 positives, 17,698 negatives - +324 since Jan. 14

17055: 5,510 positives, 19,186 negatives - +359 since Jan. 14

17011: 5,103 positives, 15,988 negatives - +319 since Jan. 14

17007: 771 positives, 2,156 negatives - +42 since Jan. 14

17065: 585 positives, 1,436 negatives - +39 since Jan. 14

17324: 663 positives, 1,434 negatives - +44 since Jan. 14

17241: 1,464 positives, 3,592 negatives - +115 since Jan. 14

17257: 4,107 positives, 8,173 negatives - +369 since Jan. 14

17240: 392 positives, 760 negatives - +27 since Jan. 14

17025: 2,390 positives, 6,709 negatives - +162 since Jan. 14

17070: 2,235 positives, 6,205 negatives - +118 since Jan. 14

17043: 765 positives, 2,390 negatives - +51 since Jan. 14

17019: 2,609 positives, 6,320 negatives - +133 since Jan. 14

17266: 53 positives, 151 negatives - +6 since Jan. 14

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 31.5% last 7 days (35.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 943.6 (1,283.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 34.5% last 7 days (35.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,253.3 (1,246.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 37.0% last 7 days (35.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 904.2 (845.4 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 36.3% last 7 days (41.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 902.6 (1,156.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 38.3% last 7 days (37.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,317.2 (1,439.7 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 38.9% last 7 days (40.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,274.4 (1,554.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 40.2% last 7 days (36.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 752.1 (650.5 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 37.9% last 7 days (39.4% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (39.4% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,498.7 (1,496.0 previous 7 days)

