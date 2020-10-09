DOH: Cumberland County reports new high in 14 day per-capita rate of COVID-19 cases Friday

“I am very concerned” about the spike in infections, Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference Thursday, but “we’re at a different place in terms of how we can address it.”

Wolf said hospitals have plenty of capacity, the state has large stockpiles of personal protective equipment, and testing and tracing has been expanded. He also asserted that more people are complying with a statewide mask mandate.

“More and more Pennsylvanians are making up their minds to wear a mask," Wolf said. "We've become pretty good at it in Pennsylvania, and that's making a difference, I think. A big difference.”

Schools update

Camp Hill School Distrioct announced in a letter to parents Thursday that the school would temporarily move to a remote learning setup due to recent COVID-19 cases.

Middle and high school classes are moving to remote learning Friday and will continue that way through Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents Thursday. Students are expected to return to in-person classes Wednesday.

According to the letter written by Acting Superintendent Patricia Sanker, the district had a second presumed positive case and another confirmed positive case reported Thursday.