DOH: Cumberland County reports new high in 14 day per-capita rate of COVID-19 cases Friday

Cumberland County and Pennsylvania continued their recent trends of elevated case counts with Friday's noon data report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Cumberland County reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and no new deaths, the county's second-highest single day total since the pandemic started. The county now also reports its highest 14-day per-capita rate since the start of the pandemic, with 235 new cases reported in the county in the past 14 days, giving it a per capita rate of 92.75 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
Three of the county's highest-single day new case totals (29 on Sept. 26, 28 Friday, 27 on Oct. 2) have been reported in the past two weeks. Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 14.86 per day for the week.
The Health Department reported 247 people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results from Friday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 7.5% for county results.
Regional data
Even with the recent case increases for the county, some of the data shows the county fairing better compared to some places in the Southcentral region.
The Health Department reported Friday that seven patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19 (York County features 93 patients hospitalized. And in the DOH's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, Cumberland County showed only a slight increase in percent positivity up to 3.5% (from 3.4%) and a drop for the week in incidence rate per 100,000 people — 35.8, down from 39.8. The county reported no new deaths this week.
In the DOH Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard update Friday, Lebanon County featured a 106.1 Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last seven days as well as 7.6% positivity rate in reports.
The southcentral region reported 162 positives in Friday's report. Dauphin County led the region with 45 new reported cases, followed by York County with 33 and Lebanon County with 20.
The Health Department reported Friday that 172 patients in the southcentral region are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 93 in York County.
State data
The Health Department reported 1,380 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Friday, including nine new reported deaths. That's the state's highest single-day increase in cases since April 30 and follows Thursday's report of 1,376 cases in the state.
“I am very concerned” about the spike in infections, Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference Thursday, but “we’re at a different place in terms of how we can address it.”
Wolf said hospitals have plenty of capacity, the state has large stockpiles of personal protective equipment, and testing and tracing has been expanded. He also asserted that more people are complying with a statewide mask mandate.
“More and more Pennsylvanians are making up their minds to wear a mask," Wolf said. "We've become pretty good at it in Pennsylvania, and that's making a difference, I think. A big difference.”
Schools update
Support Local Journalism
Camp Hill School Distrioct announced in a letter to parents Thursday that the school would temporarily move to a remote learning setup due to recent COVID-19 cases.
Middle and high school classes are moving to remote learning Friday and will continue that way through Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents Thursday. Students are expected to return to in-person classes Wednesday.
According to the letter written by Acting Superintendent Patricia Sanker, the district had a second presumed positive case and another confirmed positive case reported Thursday.
The Pa. Department of Health advised the district to operate the Camp Hill Middle/High School remotely beginning Friday and continue through Tuesday, according to the letter.
All extracurricular activities, including Homecoming, athletic events and practices are also canceled through Tuesday.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 9):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new cases; 916 total cases (884 confirmed, 32 probable); 16,733 negatives; 26 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 274 total cases (236 confirmed, 38 probable); 4,774 negatives; 6 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 7 new cases; 844 total cases (812 confirmed, 32 probable); 18,401 negatives; 20 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 28 new cases; 2,049 total cases (1,908 confirmed, 141 probable); 32,754 negatives; 77 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 45 new cases; 4,093 total cases (3,992 confirmed, 101 probable); 47,802 negatives; 183 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 6 new cases; 1,875 total cases (1,799 confirmed, 76 probable); 22,251 negatives; 52 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new case; 57 total cases (54 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,356 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 9 new cases; 509 total cases (457 confirmed, 52 probable); 6,650 negatives; 6 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 200 total cases (189 confirmed, 11 probable); 2,538 negatives; 8 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 20 new cases; 2,265 total cases (2,183 confirmed, 82 probable); 21,074 negatives; 63 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 260 total cases (251 confirmed, 9 probable); 7,153 negatives; 2 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 260 total cases (235 confirmed, 25 probable); 4,379 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 33 new cases; 5,333 total cases (5,173 confirmed, 160 probable); 64,391 negatives; 176 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Oct. 9):
- 17013: 272 positives, 4,920 negatives - +11 since Oct. 2
- 17015: 138 positives, 2,490 negatives - +9 since Oct. 2
- 17050: 270 positives, 4,295 negatives - +13 since Oct. 2
- 17055: 315 positives, 5,393 negatives - +13 since Oct. 2
- 17011: 328 positives, 5,819 negatives - +9 since Oct. 2
- 17007: 21 positives, 619 negatives - +0 since Oct. 2
- 17065: 21 positives, 387 negatives - +1 since Oct. 2
- 17324: 34 positives, 507 negatives - +1 since Oct. 2
- 17241: 91 positives, 1,453 negatives - +6 since Oct. 2
- 17257: 292 positives, 1,708 negatives - +9 since Oct. 2
- 17240: 22 positives, 165 negatives - +1 since Oct. 2
- 17025: 114 positives, 1,744 negatives - +6 since Oct. 2
- 17070: 101 positives, 1,771 negatives - +2 since Oct. 2
- 17043: 37 positives, 724 negatives - +4 since Oct. 2
- 17019: 82 positives, 2,077 negatives - +7 since Oct. 2
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Oct. 6 - personal care home data may be incomplete due Health Department transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 73 resident cases; 41 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 32 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oc. 2-Oct. 8):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (3.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 55.2 (47.2 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (2.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 52.5 (33.1 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.5% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 35.8 (39.8 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.8% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 60.3 (44.4 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 42.6 (31.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (6.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 106.1 (75 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (7.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 36.8 (49.8 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (4.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.6 (69.2 previous 7 days)
Health care heroes: Honoring Midstate medical professionals
on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic
Health Care Heroes: Geisinger Holy Spirit
Health Care Heroes: Geisinger Holy Spirit
Health Care Heroes: Geisinger Holy Spirit
Health Care Heroes: Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Health Care Heroes: Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Health Care Heroes: Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Health Care Heroes: Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Health Care Heroes: UPMC Carlisle
Health Care Heroes: UPMC Pinnacle West Shore
Health Care Heroes: WellSpan Chambersburg
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.