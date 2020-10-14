DOH: Cumberland County reports highest single-day case count for COVID-19 Wednesday; 7- and 14-day averages reach new highs as well

On a day when Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said she believes the state is in "the start of a fall resurgence" of COVID-19 cases, Cumberland County reported its highest case count of the pandemic.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County. That's the first time since the start of the pandemic the county's case count topped 30 in a single day, giving it new highs for seven- and 14-day averages. Wednesday's case total ranked No. 10 in the state for counties.
Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 22.00, the first time it has topped 20.
In the past 14 days, 250 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 98.67 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. That's the first time that average has topped 95.
The Health Department reported 318 people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results from Wednesday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 10.9% for county results.
The Health Department reported Wednesday that 7 patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The 17055 (Upper Allen Township, 23 new cases since Friday) and 17001 (Camp Hill, 20 new cases since Friday) ZIP codes lead the county in case counts since Friday.
The southcentral region reported 229 positives Wednesday, with eight of the 13 counties in the region reporting double-digit cases. York County led the region with 82 new reported cases, followed by Lebanon County with 26 and Dauphin County with 23.
The Health Department reported Wednesday that 170 patients in the southcentral region are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 100 in York County and 21 in Dauphin County.
The Health Department reported 1,276 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths for the state in Wednesday's report. That's the state's ninth straight day of at least 1,000 new reported cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 14):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 12 new cases; 957 total cases (923 confirmed, 34 probable); 17,276 negatives; 27 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 10 new cases; 309 total cases (260 confirmed, 49 probable); 4,951 negatives; 6 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 10 new cases; 926 total cases (893 confirmed, 33 probable); 19,268 negatives; 23 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 39 new cases; 2,158 total cases (2,017 confirmed, 141 probable); 34,299 negatives; 77 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 23 new cases; 4,257 total cases (4,149 confirmed, 108 probable); 49,467 negatives; 185 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 1,936 total cases (1,859 confirmed, 77 probable); 23,136 negatives; 53 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 60 total cases (57 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,442 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 5 new cases; 604 total cases (561 confirmed, 43 probable); 7,060 negatives; 8 deaths (+2)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new case; 204 total cases (191 confirmed, 13 probable); 2,647 negatives; 8 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 26 new cases; 2,427 total cases (2,341 confirmed, 86 probable); 21,952 negatives; 65 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 289 total cases (268 confirmed, 21 probable); 7,363 negatives; 3 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 11 new cases; 289 total cases (261 confirmed, 28 probable); 4,614 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 62 new cases; 5,615 total cases (5,440 confirmed, 175 probable); 67,197 negatives; 182 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (through Oct. 14):
- 17013: 282 positives, 5,114 negatives - +10 since Oct. 9
- 17015: 154 positives, 2,585 negatives - +16 since Oct. 9
- 17050: 284 positives, 4,558 negatives - +14 since Oct. 9
- 17055: 338 positives, 5,892 negatives - +23 since Oct. 9
- 17011: 348 positives, 6,012 negatives - +20 since Oct. 9
- 17007: 22 positives, 651 negatives - +1 since Oct. 9
- 17065: 27 positives, 405 negatives - +6 since Oct. 9
- 17324: 35 positives, 529 negatives - +1 since Oct. 9
- 17241: 97 positives, 1,507 negatives - +6 since Oct. 9
- 17257: 295 positives, 1,785 negatives - +3 since Oct. 9
- 17240: 22 positives, 169 negatives - +0 since Oct. 9
- 17025: 122 positives, 1,831 negatives - +8 since Oct. 9
- 17070: 107 positives, 1,852 negatives - +6 since Oct. 9
- 17043: 38 positives, 750 negatives - +1 since Oct. 9
- 17019: 88 positives, 2,168 negatives - +6 since Oct. 9
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Oct. 6 - personal care home data may be incomplete due Health Department transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 73 resident cases; 41 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 32 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oc. 2-Oct. 8):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (3.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 55.2 (47.2 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (2.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 52.5 (33.1 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.5% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 35.8 (39.8 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.8% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 60.3 (44.4 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 42.6 (31.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (6.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 106.1 (75 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (7.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 36.8 (49.8 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (4.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.6 (69.2 previous 7 days)
