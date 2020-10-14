DOH: Cumberland County reports highest single-day case count for COVID-19 Wednesday; 7- and 14-day averages reach new highs as well

On a day when Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said she believes the state is in "the start of a fall resurgence" of COVID-19 cases, Cumberland County reported its highest case count of the pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County. That's the first time since the start of the pandemic the county's case count topped 30 in a single day, giving it new highs for seven- and 14-day averages. Wednesday's case total ranked No. 10 in the state for counties.

Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 22.00, the first time it has topped 20.

In the past 14 days, 250 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 98.67 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. That's the first time that average has topped 95.

The Health Department reported 318 people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results from Wednesday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 10.9% for county results.