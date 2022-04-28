DOH: Cumberland County reports first COVID-19 death in two weeks

Cumberland County reported one death in Thursday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health, the county's first COVID death in 14 days.

The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February. It has four reported deaths in April.

There were 13 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Thursday's update from the Department of Health, one more than Wednesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 9.9.

There are no adults in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Twenty-seven adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 17 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported 23 cases for Cumberland Wednesday. The county now has 10 straight days of double digit cases. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 20.3, the highest rate since March 8. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations stayed at six patients Thursday, with seven of its 31 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations dropped by two to 17 patients Thursday, with 30 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (April 28)

In data updated Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 70% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 74% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 77.4% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42.4% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 25)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 6.0% for the week of April 15-21, up from 4.8% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 3.9% two weeks ago and 3.1% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 26.0, up from 22.5 the previous week, 19.3 two weeks ago and 14.6 from three weeks ago.

Cumberland County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 6.0%. Huntingdon County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 39.9.

Susquehanna County tops the state in percent positivity at 20.5%, up from 13.4% one week ago. Bradford County tops the state in incidence rate at 261.9.

School-age children (updated April 20)

In its weekly update for the 32nd week of the school year, the department reported seven cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of April 6-April 12, a decrease from the previous week's total of eight cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,574.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 720 cases reported during the week of April 6-April 12, up from an increase of 507 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 257,952.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 28):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 22 new cases; 24,910 total cases (20,966 confirmed, 3,944 probable); 47,806 negatives; 361 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 24,910 total cases (20,966 confirmed, 3,944 probable); 47,806 negatives; 361 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 9 new cases; 10,995 total cases (7,403 confirmed, 3,592 probable); 13,702 negatives; 275 deaths; 39% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 10,995 total cases (7,403 confirmed, 3,592 probable); 13,702 negatives; 275 deaths; 39% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 6 new cases; 29,761 total cases (23,901 confirmed, 5,860 probable); 50,541 negatives; 614 deaths; 52.5% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 29,761 total cases (23,901 confirmed, 5,860 probable); 50,541 negatives; 614 deaths; 52.5% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 22 new cases; 51,224 total cases (39,023 confirmed, 12,201 probable); 112,227 negatives; 892 deaths (+1); 70% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 51,224 total cases (39,023 confirmed, 12,201 probable); 112,227 negatives; 892 deaths (+1); 70% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 35 new cases; 59,310 total cases (49,555 confirmed, 9,755 probable); 137,150 negatives; 963 deaths (+1); 63.6% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 59,310 total cases (49,555 confirmed, 9,755 probable); 137,150 negatives; 963 deaths (+1); 63.6% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 19 new cases; 40,488 total cases (33,674 confirmed, 6,814 probable); 69,720 negatives; 693 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 40,488 total cases (33,674 confirmed, 6,814 probable); 69,720 negatives; 693 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 4,135 total cases (2,246 confirmed, 1,889 probable); 5,433 negatives; 65 deaths; 36% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 4,135 total cases (2,246 confirmed, 1,889 probable); 5,433 negatives; 65 deaths; 36% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 5 new cases; 11,544 total cases (9,614 confirmed, 1,930 probable); 23,853 negatives; 246 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 11,544 total cases (9,614 confirmed, 1,930 probable); 23,853 negatives; 246 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 4,774 total cases (4,397 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,316 negatives; 176 deaths; 40.8% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 4,774 total cases (4,397 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,316 negatives; 176 deaths; 40.8% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 18 new cases; 36,726 total cases (31,848 confirmed, 4,878 probable); 67,326 negatives; 518 deaths; 56.2% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 36,726 total cases (31,848 confirmed, 4,878 probable); 67,326 negatives; 518 deaths; 56.2% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 12,317 total cases (11,693 confirmed, 624 probable); 18,577 negatives; 276 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 12,317 total cases (11,693 confirmed, 624 probable); 18,577 negatives; 276 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 8,850 total cases (6,966 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 14,734 negatives; 184 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 8,850 total cases (6,966 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 14,734 negatives; 184 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 85 new cases; 119,338 total cases (99,825 confirmed; 19,513 probable); 208,574 negatives; 1,498 deaths (+1); 59.3% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 7.2% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 55.6 (50.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (5.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 24.3 (46.6 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 26.0 (22.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (15.8 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 4.1% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 31.0 (21.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.2 (22.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 3.5% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 13.0 (8.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 46.1 (38.1 previous 7 days)

