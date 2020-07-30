DOH: Cumberland County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday, with no additional deaths.

That breaks a string of days with double-digit increases that began July 24.

Cumberland County’s 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 17.57, the eighth straight day the rate has increased. In the past 14 days, 204 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 80.51 cases per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

The DOH reported Wednesday that 173 new people in Cumberland County had confirmed negative test results.

The southcentral region reported 101 new positives in Thursday’s report. Three counties in the region reported double-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases. Dauphin County had 24 more cases while Franklin County had 28 more cases. York County reported 20 additional cases.

Statewide, the DOH reported 860 new positives Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in Pennsylvania to 111,078.

Allegheny County reported an increase of 132 cases and Philadelphia County reported an increase of 127 cases.