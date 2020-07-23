DOH: Cumberland County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that there were eight new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County and no new deaths.
The report snaps a string of two straight days of double-digit positive cases for the county, as well as six double-digit days in the last nine reports.
In the past 14 days, 142 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 56.04 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, a slight drop from Wednesday's per-capita number.
The southcentral region reported 120 new positives in Thursday's report, with Franklin (37) and York (31) counties each topping 30 new cases to account for 57 percent of those new reports. Dauphin (14), Adams (13) and Lebanon (11) counties also reached double digits in the report. York and Lebanon counties each reported two new deaths Thursday and Franklin County reported one.
Statewide, the DOH reported 962 new positives and 17 new deaths Thursday.
Allegheny County reported an increase of 147 cases, and Philadelphia County reported an increase of 311 cases. Since there was no data reported from Philadelphia Wednesday, the number of new cases is a culmination of cases from the past two days.
The Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions (the cities and surrounding counties) had been accounting for more than 50% of the state's positives in the last two weeks.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,892 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,707 cases among employees, for a total of 22,599 at 804 distinct facilities in 60 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,829 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,752 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 23):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 13 new cases; 437 total cases (420 confirmed, 17 probable); 7,272 negatives; 16 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 109 total cases (102 confirmed, 7 probable); 2,306 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): -2 new cases; 157 total cases (144 confirmed, 13 probable); 8,595 negatives; 2 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 8 new cases; 1,066 total cases (1,004 confirmed, 62 probable); 15,745 negatives; 69 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 14 new cases; 2,480 total cases (2,414 confirmed, 66 probable); 23,731 negatives; 152 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 37 new cases; 1,146 total cases (1,103 confirmed, 43 probable); 11,207 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 20 total cases (18 confirmed, 2 probable); 693 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 273 total cases (266 confirmed, 7 probable); 2,612 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 121 total cases (114 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,214 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 11 new cases; 1,529 total cases (1,465 confirmed, 64 probable); 11,275 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new case; 84 total cases (80 confirmed, 4 probable); 3,539 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new case; 101 total cases (93 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,259 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 31 new cases; 2,098 total cases (2,050 confirmed, 48 probable); 30,149 negatives; 78 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 21):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths (county reported July 20 that there were 2 resident cases, as well)
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 14)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 63 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 22):
- 17013: 152 positives, 2,501 negatives - +12 since July 17
- 17015: 59 positives, 1,203 negatives - +3 since July 17
- 17050: 133 positives, 1,771 negatives - +12 since July 17
- 17055: 137 positives, 2,246 negatives - +14 since July 17
- 17011: 193 positives, 3,187 negatives - +11 since July 17
- 17007: 9 positives, 270 negatives - +1 since July 19
- 17065: 11 positives, 179 negatives
- 17324: 15 positives, 235 negatives - +1 since July 17
- 17241: 37 positives, 935 negatives - +1 since July 19
- 17257: 198 positives, 764 negatives - +7 since July 17
- 17240: 15 positives, 85 negatives - +2 since July 19
- 17025: 48 positives, 817 negatives - +3 since July 19
- 17070: 51 positives, 869 negatives - +2 since July 16
- 17043: 14 positives, 368 negatives
- 17019: 33 positives, 913 negatives - +4 since July 14
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (updated July 19)
- Pennsylvania: 4.4% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 3.1% last 7 days; 3.5% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.0% last 7 days; 2.8% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 5.1% last 7 days; 4.0% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 3.8% last 7 days; 3.7% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 6.0% last 7 days; 5.5% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 1.4% last 7 days; 1.5% previous 7 days
- York County: 6.1% last 7 days; 6.3% previous 7 days
