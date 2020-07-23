DOH: Cumberland County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that there were eight new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County and no new deaths.

The report snaps a string of two straight days of double-digit positive cases for the county, as well as six double-digit days in the last nine reports.

In the past 14 days, 142 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 56.04 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, a slight drop from Wednesday's per-capita number.

The southcentral region reported 120 new positives in Thursday's report, with Franklin (37) and York (31) counties each topping 30 new cases to account for 57 percent of those new reports. Dauphin (14), Adams (13) and Lebanon (11) counties also reached double digits in the report. York and Lebanon counties each reported two new deaths Thursday and Franklin County reported one.

Statewide, the DOH reported 962 new positives and 17 new deaths Thursday.

Allegheny County reported an increase of 147 cases, and Philadelphia County reported an increase of 311 cases. Since there was no data reported from Philadelphia Wednesday, the number of new cases is a culmination of cases from the past two days.