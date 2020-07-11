DOH: Cumberland County reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County Saturday. Four of the cases are confirmed and one is probable.

The county now has 935 total positive cases and 66 deaths. Saturday's report showed five positives out of 201 reported cases, or 2.4%.

In the past 14 days, 102 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 40.25 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. The county has not topped 10 new cases since June 25 and has only topped 20 new cases in a day four times since March 13.

The southcentral region reported 86 new positives in Saturday's report, with York County having the highest total of 39 new cases and five additional deaths. Dauphin County (11 new cases) and Lebanon County (10 new cases) were the other counties in the region with double digit cases.

After Pennsylvania topped 1,000 new cases in a single day Friday for the first time since May 17, the DOH Saturday confirmed an additional 813 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 94,689. There are 6,897 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 deaths.