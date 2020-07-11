DOH: Cumberland County reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County Saturday. Four of the cases are confirmed and one is probable.
The county now has 935 total positive cases and 66 deaths. Saturday's report showed five positives out of 201 reported cases, or 2.4%.
In the past 14 days, 102 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 40.25 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. The county has not topped 10 new cases since June 25 and has only topped 20 new cases in a day four times since March 13.
The southcentral region reported 86 new positives in Saturday's report, with York County having the highest total of 39 new cases and five additional deaths. Dauphin County (11 new cases) and Lebanon County (10 new cases) were the other counties in the region with double digit cases.
After Pennsylvania topped 1,000 new cases in a single day Friday for the first time since May 17, the DOH Saturday confirmed an additional 813 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 94,689. There are 6,897 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 deaths.
The number of new cases in Allegheny County (which includes Pittsburgh) increased by 215 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 105 cases overnight.
The number of tests administered within the past 7 days between July 4 and July 10 is 132,648 with 5,135 positive test results.
The DOH said it is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.
The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
- SW – Just over 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 26 percent of cases so far in July;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in July;
- NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to over 16 percent of cases so far in July;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to over 12 percent of cases so far in July; and
- NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in July.
- SC – Just over 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 11):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 8 new cases; 385 total cases (372 confirmed, 13 probable); 6,139 negatives; 14 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new case; 92 total cases (85 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,925 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 102 total cases (91 confirmed, 11 probable); 7,005 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 5 new cases; 935 total cases (891 confirmed, 44 probable); 13,447 negatives; 66 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 11 new cases; 2,279 total cases (2,216 confirmed, 63 probable); 20,689 negatives; 149 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 4 new cases; 997 total cases (966 confirmed, 31 probable); 9,624 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 19 total cases (17 confirmed, 2 probable); 576 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new cases; 257 total cases (250 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,872 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 116 total cases (109 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,001 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 10 new cases; 1,429 total cases (1,372 confirmed, 57 probable); 9,732 negatives; 50 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 72 total cases (67 confirmed, 5 probable); 2,974 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 91 total cases (84 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,942 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 39 new cases; 1,830 total cases (1,788 confirmed, 42 probable); 26,085 negatives; 62 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 7):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (was not updated by DOH July 7; county reported 7 staff cases as of July 7)
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 7)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 7 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 7 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 61 resident cases; 29 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 7 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 10):
- 17013: 137 positives, 2,184 negatives - +1 since July 9
- 17015: 51 positives, 924 negatives - +4 since July 4
- 17050: 111 positives, 1,479 negatives - +11 since July 3
- 17055: 112 positives, 1,845 negatives - +2 since July 9
- 17011: 177 positives, 2,824 negatives - +2 since July 9
- 17007: 5 positives, 228 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 147 negatives
- 17324: 5 positives, 181 negatives - +1 since July 8
- 17241: 34 positives, 777 negatives - +1 since July 9
- 17257: 183 positives, 689 negatives - +6 since July 4
- 17240: 12 positives, 73 negatives - +1 since July 4
- 17025: 41 positives, 696 negatives - +1 since July 9
- 17070: 46 positives, 746 negatives - +2 since July 3
- 17043: 11 positives, 303 negatives
- 17019: 29 positives, 766 negatives
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
