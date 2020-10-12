DOH: Cumberland County reports 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Monday's two-day report

The Health Department reported 2,254 additional positive cases (1,088 Monday and 1,166 Sunday) of COVID-19 and 24 deaths (6 Monday and 18 Sunday) for the state in Monday's two-day report.

Carlisle High School student has tested positive for COVID-19

The high school will remain open in Tier 2 after Carlisle Area School District officials received confirmation Monday that a student had tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A parent notified administrators that the student took the test for COVID-19 on Thursday. The student was already quarantining at home due to another individual in the family previously testing positive, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said in a message to Carlisle High School families.

The student has not physically been in the building since Saturday, Oct. 3, or in classrooms since Tuesday, Sept. 29, Spielbauer added. The student first developed symptoms on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has determined that a symptomatic individual can spread the virus in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms. “Since the student was not in school during the two days prior to developing symptoms, there were no close contacts at the school,” Spielbauer said. “The district remains in contact with the family and sends well wishes.”