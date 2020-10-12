DOH: Cumberland County reports 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Monday's two-day report

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County, a report that covers case counts released for Sunday and Monday.
The DOH no longer issues a separate report on Sundays, combing the Sunday-Monday numbers into one report on Mondays.
In the past 14 days, 227 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 89.59 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
The Health Department reported 377 people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results from Sunday-Monday numbers. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 8.2% for county results.
The Health Department reported Monday that 7 patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Regional data
The southcentral region reported 382 positives in the Sunday-Monday report. York County led the region with 72 new reported cases, followed by Dauphin County with 68 and Blair County with 53.
The Health Department reported Monday that 171 patients in the southcentral region are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 98 in York County and 20 in Dauphin County.
The Health Department reported 2,254 additional positive cases (1,088 Monday and 1,166 Sunday) of COVID-19 and 24 deaths (6 Monday and 18 Sunday) for the state in Monday's two-day report.
Carlisle High School student has tested positive for COVID-19
The high school will remain open in Tier 2 after Carlisle Area School District officials received confirmation Monday that a student had tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
A parent notified administrators that the student took the test for COVID-19 on Thursday. The student was already quarantining at home due to another individual in the family previously testing positive, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said in a message to Carlisle High School families.
The student has not physically been in the building since Saturday, Oct. 3, or in classrooms since Tuesday, Sept. 29, Spielbauer added. The student first developed symptoms on Wednesday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has determined that a symptomatic individual can spread the virus in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms. “Since the student was not in school during the two days prior to developing symptoms, there were no close contacts at the school,” Spielbauer said. “The district remains in contact with the family and sends well wishes.”
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 12 - new cases totals are for Sunday and Monday):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 19 new cases; 939 total cases (905 confirmed, 34 probable); 17,026 negatives; 26 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 18 new cases; 295 total cases (248 confirmed, 47 probable); 4,856 negatives; 6 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 53 new cases; 905 total cases (873 confirmed, 32 probable); 18,994 negatives; 23 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 34 new cases; 2,104 total cases (1,964 confirmed, 140 probable); 33,463 negatives; 77 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 68 new cases; 4,211 total cases (4,105 confirmed, 106 probable); 48,717 negatives; 184 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 11 new cases; 1,900 total cases (1,823 confirmed, 77 probable); 22,573 negatives; 53 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 60 total cases (57 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,391 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 46 new cases; 573 total cases (534 confirmed, 39 probable); 6,969 negatives; 6 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 201 total cases (190 confirmed, 11 probable); 2,582 negatives; 8 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 37 new cases; 2,362 total cases (2,279 confirmed, 83 probable); 21,565 negatives; 65 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 16 new cases; 265 total cases (263 confirmed, 18 probable); 7,298 negatives; 3 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 6 new cases; 273 total cases (247 confirmed, 26 probable); 4,504 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 72 new cases; 5,487 total cases (5,325 confirmed, 162 probable); 66,045 negatives; 177 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Oct. 12):
- 17013: 279 positives, 5,011 negatives - +7 since Oct. 9
- 17015: 147 positives, 2,545 negatives - +9 since Oct. 9
- 17050: 279 positives, 4,438 negatives - +9 since Oct. 9
- 17055: 330 positives, 5,538 negatives - +15 since Oct. 9
- 17011: 337 positives, 5,908 negatives - +9 since Oct. 9
- 17007: 21 positives, 642 negatives - +0 since Oct. 9
- 17065: 21 positives, 399 negatives - +0 since Oct. 9
- 17324: 35 positives, 518 negatives - +1 since Oct. 9
- 17241: 92 positives, 1,480 negatives - +1 since Oct. 9
- 17257: 295 positives, 1,747 negatives - +3 since Oct. 9
- 17240: 22 positives, 166 negatives - +0 since Oct. 9
- 17025: 117 positives, 1,798 negatives - +3 since Oct. 9
- 17070: 106 positives, 1,818 negatives - +5 since Oct. 9
- 17043: 37 positives, 736 negatives - +0 since Oct. 9
- 17019: 85 positives, 2,131 negatives - +3 since Oct. 9
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Oct. 6 - personal care home data may be incomplete due Health Department transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 73 resident cases; 41 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 32 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oc. 2-Oct. 8):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (3.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 55.2 (47.2 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (2.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 52.5 (33.1 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.5% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 35.8 (39.8 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.8% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 60.3 (44.4 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 42.6 (31.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (6.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 106.1 (75 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (7.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 36.8 (49.8 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (4.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.6 (69.2 previous 7 days)
