DOH: Cumberland County reports 23 cases of COVID-19 Monday, hits its highest seven-day rolling average for cases

The Pa. Department of Health reported an additional 23 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday morning’s report, with no new deaths.

Of those 23 cases, 22 are confirmed and one is probable. It's the fourth straight day of double-digit new positives and the sixth time in the last seven days.

Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 16.86, the highest rate since the pandemic started.

In the past 14 days, 191 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 75.38 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the county's highest per-capita rate since May 1.

The DoH reported 224 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Monday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, per the DoH, it would represent a positivity rate of about 9.3 percent for the county's results.

The southcentral region reported 85 new positives in Monday's report, with 76 of those coming in four counties — Cumberland (23), Dauphin (22), York (21) and Franklin (10). The region's 7-day rolling average sits at 105.