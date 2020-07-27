DOH: Cumberland County reports 23 cases of COVID-19 Monday, hits its highest seven-day rolling average for cases

The Pa. Department of Health reported an additional 23 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday morning’s report, with no new deaths.
Of those 23 cases, 22 are confirmed and one is probable. It's the fourth straight day of double-digit new positives and the sixth time in the last seven days.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 16.86, the highest rate since the pandemic started.
In the past 14 days, 191 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 75.38 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the county's highest per-capita rate since May 1.
The DoH reported 224 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Monday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, per the DoH, it would represent a positivity rate of about 9.3 percent for the county's results.
The southcentral region reported 85 new positives in Monday's report, with 76 of those coming in four counties — Cumberland (23), Dauphin (22), York (21) and Franklin (10). The region's 7-day rolling average sits at 105.
Statewide, the DOH reported 839 new positives and four new deaths Monday. The Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions accounted for 546 of those cases (65%), 223 out of the six-county Pittsburgh region and 343 out of the four-county Philadelphia region.
Philadelphia County reported 166 new cases Monday and Allegheny County reported 180 cases.
According to the Associated Press, in July, Pennsylvania’s 14-day rate of new cases per 100,000 residents has risen by more than 70%, from below 60 to almost 100.
The seven-day positivity rate — based on the Health Department’s daily public disclosures of the number of people who are newly confirmed to be positive and the number of people who tested negative — has gradually increased in July, from about 4.5% to almost 6%.
Deaths have declined from June to July, although hospitalizations are on the rise in July, according to state data.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is warning travelers visiting any of 20 states to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to Pennsylvania. Those states include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 27):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 0 new cases; 442 total cases (426 confirmed, 16 probable); 7,548 negatives; 17 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new case; 123 total cases (109 confirmed, 14 probable); 2,464 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 176 total cases (163 confirmed, 13 probable); 9,187 negatives; 2 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 23 new cases; 1,142 total cases (1,075 confirmed, 67 probable); 16,616 negatives; 70 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 22 new cases; 2,559 total cases (2,493 confirmed, 66 probable); 24,824 negatives; 153 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 1,201 total cases (1,154 confirmed, 47 probable); 11,636 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 21 total cases (19 confirmed, 2 probable); 714 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new cases; 286 total cases (277 confirmed, 9 probable); 2,752 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 125 total cases (118 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,258 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new cases; 1,548 total cases (1,483 confirmed, 65 probable); 11,714 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 91 total cases (87 confirmed, 4 probable); 3,897 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new case; 108 total cases (100 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,385 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 21 new cases; 2,182 total cases (2,132 confirmed, 50 probable); 31,299 negatives; 81 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 21):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths (county reported July 20 that there were 2 resident cases, as well)
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 14)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 63 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 27):
- 17013: 158 positives, 2,6661 negatives - +4 since July 26
- 17015: 63 positives, 1,286 negatives - +1 since July 26
- 17050: 145 positives, 1,945 negatives - +2 since July 26
- 17055: 150 positives, 2,411 negatives - +3 since July 26
- 17011: 208 positives, 3,395 negatives - +7 since July 26
- 17007: 9 positives, 282 negatives - +1 since July 19
- 17065: 12 positives, 194 negatives - +1 since July 19
- 17324: 15 positives, 247 negatives - +1 since July 17
- 17241: 49 positives, 973 negatives - +2 since July 24
- 17257: 214 positives, 843 negatives - +3 since July 26
- 17240: 16 positives, 92 negatives - +1 since July 24
- 17025: 50 positives, 877 negatives - +2 since July 22
- 17070: 54 positives, 934 negatives - +2 since July 26
- 17043: 18 positives, 398 negatives - +3 since July 26
- 17019: 35 positives, 992 negatives - +1 since July 26
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (updated July 26)
- Pennsylvania: 4.7% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.2% last 7 days; 3.1% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.8% last 7 days; 3.0% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 5.3% last 7 days; 5.1% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 7.7% last 7 days; 3.8% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 4.4% last 7 days; 6.0% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 3.1% last 7 days; 1.4% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.4% last 7 days; 6.1% previous 7 days
