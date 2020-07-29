DOH: Cumberland County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday, with no additional deaths.
That's the sixth straight day of double-digit increases for the county, though it is a drop from 23 cases reported for each of the last two days this week.
Cumberland County’s 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 17.43, the seventh straight day the rate has increased. In the past 14 days, 219 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 86.43 cases per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
The DOH reported Wednesday that 241 new people in Cumberland County had confirmed negative test results.
The southcentral region reported 91 new positives in Wednesday’s report. Aside from Cumberland County, two other counties in the region reported double-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases. Dauphin County had 19 more cases while York County had 27 more cases.
Statewide, the DOH reported 834 new positives Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in Pennsylvania to 110,218. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny County reported an increase of 125 cases and Philadelphia County reported an increase of 111 cases.
There are 7,162 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported Wednesday.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,290 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,893 cases among employees, for a total of 23,183 at 841 facilities in 61 counties. Of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 4,883 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
The Health Department provided its weekly data update for senior living facilities Tuesday, with two facilities in the area showing an increase in numbers.
The Brookdale Grandon Farms retirement community in Hampden Township reported its first cases to the state, with 9 residents and 5 staff members testing positive.
Manor Care Health Services in Carlisle showed 23 resident cases (up from 9 cases June 10) and six staff cases (up from 0 on June 10) and five deaths (up from 0 on June 10).
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 29):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new cases; 454 total cases (438 confirmed, 16 probable); 7,803 negatives; 18 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 124 total cases (110 confirmed, 14 probable); 2,508 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 8 new cases; 199 total cases (186 confirmed, 13 probable); 9,489 negatives; 2 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 15 new cases; 1,180 total cases (1,112 confirmed, 68 probable); 17,122 negatives; 70 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 19 new cases; 2604 total cases (2,538 confirmed, 66 probable); 25,528 negatives; 155 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 8 new cases; 1,231 total cases (1,180 confirmed, 51 probable); 11,950 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 22 total cases (20 confirmed, 2 probable); 721 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 287 total cases (278 confirmed, 9 probable); 2,842 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 125 total cases (118 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,301 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 5 new cases; 1,559 total cases (1,492 confirmed, 67 probable); 11,956 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 93 total cases (89 confirmed, 4 probable); 3970 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 111 total cases (103 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,447 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 27 new cases; 2,223 total cases (2,173 confirmed, 50 probable); 32,302 negatives; 84 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 29):
- 17013: 162 positives, 2,743 negatives - +1 since July 28
- 17015: 65 positives, 1,323 negatives - +1 since July 28
- 17050: 152 positives, 2,013 negatives - +7 since July 27
- 17055: 153 positives, 2,523 negatives - +3 since July 27
- 17011: 211 positives, 3,447 negatives - +3 since July 28
- 17007: 11 positives, 286 negatives - +2 since July 28
- 17065: 12 positives, 201 negatives - +1 since July 19
- 17324: 17 positives, 251 negatives - +1 since July 28
- 17241: 51 positives, 993 negatives - +2 since July 27
- 17257: 223 positives, 891 negatives - +2 since July 28
- 17240: 17 positives, 95 negatives - +1 since July 27
- 17025: 52 positives, 912 negatives - +2 since July 28
- 17070: 58 positives, 961 negatives - +2 since July 28
- 17043: 18 positives, 407 negatives - +3 since July 26
- 17019: 35 positives, 1,028 negatives - -1 since July 28
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the DoH through July 28):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths (county reported July 20 that there were 2 resident cases, as well)
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 28 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 23 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 65 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 28 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (updated weekly on Sundays)
- Pennsylvania: 4.7% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.2% last 7 days; 3.1% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.8% last 7 days; 3.0% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 5.3% last 7 days; 5.1% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 7.7% last 7 days; 3.8% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 4.4% last 7 days; 6.0% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 3.1% last 7 days; 1.4% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.4% last 7 days; 6.1% previous 7 days
