DOH: Cumberland County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday, with no additional deaths.

That's the sixth straight day of double-digit increases for the county, though it is a drop from 23 cases reported for each of the last two days this week.

Cumberland County’s 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 17.43, the seventh straight day the rate has increased. In the past 14 days, 219 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 86.43 cases per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

The DOH reported Wednesday that 241 new people in Cumberland County had confirmed negative test results.

The southcentral region reported 91 new positives in Wednesday’s report. Aside from Cumberland County, two other counties in the region reported double-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases. Dauphin County had 19 more cases while York County had 27 more cases.

Statewide, the DOH reported 834 new positives Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in Pennsylvania to 110,218. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.