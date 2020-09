DOH: Cumberland County reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 Friday; York County tops state with 102 new cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County, continuing its steady number of new cases per day.

Neighboring York County turned in the highest number of new cases for any county in the state in Friday's report, showing 102 new cases of the virus. Allegheny County (home to Pittsburgh) had the second highest number of new cases at 68.

Led by York County, the southcentral region reported 190 positives in Friday's report, higher than the four-county Philadelphia region (145 cases) and the six-county Pittsburgh region (135 cases). Lebanon County reported 18 new cases Friday, Blair County 17 new cases, and Dauphin County reported 13 new cases.

The Health Department reported Friday that 108 patients in the southcentral region are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 66 in York County.

In the past 14 days, 165 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 65.12 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.71.