DOH: Cumberland County reports 11 new positives Friday for COVID-19, six from nursing homes

The new figures mean the county has 174 new cases in the past 14 days, or 68.67 cases per 100,000 people in the county, the same level it sat at after Thursday's report. Eleven of 79 test results reported Friday in the county were positive (14 percent).

The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 863 total cases over the past 14 days or 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the region. Gov. Tom Wolf has said throughout the past few weeks that nursing home data would not be removed from a county or region's cases per 100,000 data.

In the southcentral region, Dauphin County reported 29 new cases Friday and 4 new deaths, while Franklin County reported 27 new cases.

The DOH Friday confirmed 1,323 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 54,238. As a result of the department's continued work to reconcile data from various sources, the state reported an increase of 200 new deaths Friday, bringing the statewide total to 3,616 deaths in Pennsylvania. The DOH said some those deaths have occurred over the past several weeks.