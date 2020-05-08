DOH: Cumberland County reports 11 new positives Friday for COVID-19, six from nursing homes

Cumberland County reported 11 new cases and no new deaths due to COVID-19 in Friday's report from the state Department of Health.
Of those 11 new cases, six came from five long-term care facilities within the county — 3 employees and 3 residents. Cumberland County now has 414 total positive cases (17 percent of total test results) with 31 deaths. Of those, 240 of the positives (58 percent) and 29 of the deaths (94 percent) come from long-term care facilities.
SCI Camp Hill in Lower Allen Township as of Thursday evening is reporting 5 positive cases within the prison — 4 employees, and 1 inmate — with 39 negatives test results for inmates.
The new figures mean the county has 174 new cases in the past 14 days, or 68.67 cases per 100,000 people in the county, the same level it sat at after Thursday's report. Eleven of 79 test results reported Friday in the county were positive (14 percent).
The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 863 total cases over the past 14 days or 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the region. Gov. Tom Wolf has said throughout the past few weeks that nursing home data would not be removed from a county or region's cases per 100,000 data.
In the southcentral region, Dauphin County reported 29 new cases Friday and 4 new deaths, while Franklin County reported 27 new cases.
The DOH Friday confirmed 1,323 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 54,238. As a result of the department's continued work to reconcile data from various sources, the state reported an increase of 200 new deaths Friday, bringing the statewide total to 3,616 deaths in Pennsylvania. The DOH said some those deaths have occurred over the past several weeks.
"Reconciling data" was the reason why the department added 310 deaths to its total of 3,416 in Thursday's report.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 8):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 154 total cases; 1,785 negatives; 5 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 28 total cases; 303 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 28 total cases; 1,314 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 11 new cases; 414 total cases; 1,989 negatives; 31 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 29 new cases; 764 total cases; 4,550 negatives; 37 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 27 new cases; 452 total cases; 3,475 negatives; 11 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 7 total cases; 121 negatives; 1 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 8 new cases; 117 total cases; 409 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 93 total cases; 196 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 12 new cases; 797 total cases; 3,055 negatives; 16 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 50 total cases; 807 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 34 total cases; 342 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 13 new cases; 753 total cases; 8,286 negatives and 13 deaths
Case counts by region to date (through May 8):
- Northcentral — 16 new positives; 825 total positives; 9,586 negatives; 1 inconclusive
- Northeast — 114 new positives; 10,927 total positives; 32,405 negatives; 9 inconclusive
- Northwest — 6 new positives; 303 total positives; 7,525 negatives; 0 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 108 new positives; 3,596 positives; 26,632 negatives; 2 inconclusive
- Southeast — 1,002 new positives; 34,810 total positives; 101,009 negatives; 426 inconclusive
- Southwest — N/A new positives; 2,843 total positives; 39,164 negatives; 4 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 8):
- Cumberland County: 5 facilities, 190 residents, 50 staff, 29 deaths
- Adams County: 1 facility, 21 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 3 facilities, 157 residents, 35 staff, 24 deaths
- Franklin County: 6 facilities, 59 residents, 8 staff, 4 deaths
- Lancaster County: 28 facilities, 499 residents, 133 staff, 141 deaths
- Lebanon County: 5 facilities, 62 residents, 12 staff, 10 deaths
- York County: 4 facilities, 9 residents, 2 staff, 1 death
ZIP code-level counts (through May 7):
- 17013: 42 positives, 248 negatives
- 17015: 17 positives, 136 negatives
- 17050: 47 positives, 244 negatives
- 17055: 38 positives, 287 negatives
- 17011: 100 positives, 268 negatives
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 22 negatives
- 17065: Less than 4 positives, 28 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 49 negatives
- 17241: 10 positives, 113 negatives
- 17257: 113 positives, 167 negatives
- 17240: Less than 4 positives, 13 negatives
- 17025: 14 positives, 140 negatives
- 17070: 21 positives, 167 negatives
- 17043: 5 positives, 72 negatives
- 17019: 13 positives, 123 negatives
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.
