DOH: Cumberland County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; York County reports 46 new cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 11 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Tuesday's report, with no new deaths.
In the past 14 days, 146 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 57.62 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. That's the first time that rate has dropped below 60 since July 23.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.29, a slight increase over Monday's rate.
The Health Department reported 188 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Tuesday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 5.5% for county results.
The southcentral region reported 106 new positives in Tuesday's report, with 46 coming from York County and 21 from Dauphin County.
Statewide, the Health Department reported 828 new positives and 35 new deaths Tuesday. The Philadelphia four-county region reported 300 new cases Monday and the six-county Pittsburgh region reported 103 new cases.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in August;
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in August;
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August; and
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in August.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 11):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 7 new cases; 531 total cases (514 confirmed, 17 probable); 8,908 negatives; 20 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 143 total cases (126 confirmed, 17 probable); 2,942 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 5 new cases; 298 total cases (283 confirmed, 15 probable); 11,595 negatives; 6 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 11 new cases; 1,311 total cases (1,239 confirmed, 72 probable); 19,683 negatives; 71 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 21 new cases; 2,850 total cases (2,780 confirmed, 70 probable); 29,142 negatives; 159 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 7 new cases; 1,375 total cases (1,315 confirmed, 60 probable); 13,711 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 27 total cases (25 confirmed, 2 probable); 784 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 310 total cases (301 confirmed, 9 probable); 3,178 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 133 total cases (126 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,501 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 1,617 total cases (1,547 confirmed, 70 probable); 13,378 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 120 total cases (115 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,500 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 124 total cases (114 confirmed, 10 probable); 2,798 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 46 new cases; 2,637 total cases (2,585 confirmed, 52 probable); 38,026 negatives; 94 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 11):
- 17013: 180 positives, 3,173 negatives - +1 since Aug. 10
- 17015: 84 positives, 1,624 negatives - +1 since Aug. 10
- 17050: 164 positives, 2,361 negatives - +3 since Aug. 10
- 17055: 183 positives, 2,897 negatives - +4 since Aug. 10
- 17011: 228 positives, 3,932 negatives - +1 since Aug. 10
- 17007: 15 positives, 336 negatives - +0 since Aug. 10
- 17065: 12 positives, 227 negatives - +0 since Aug. 10
- 17324: 25 positives, 311 negatives - +1 since Aug. 10
- 17241: 57 positives, 1,062 negatives - +0 since Aug. 10
- 17257: 241 positives, 1,040 negatives - +1 since Aug. 10
- 17240: 18 positives, 108 negatives - +0 since Aug. 10
- 17025: 56 positives, 1,075 negatives - +0 since Aug. 10
- 17070: 70 positives, 1,104 negatives - +0 since Aug. 10
- 17043: 19 positives, 471 negatives - +0 since Aug. 10
- 17019: 41 positives, 1,195 negatives - +1 since Aug. 10
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the DOH through Aug. 4):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 4 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 24 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 65 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no Aug. 4 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (July 31-Aug. 6)
- Pennsylvania: 4.1% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.2% last 7 days; 2.9% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 4.7% last 7 days; 4.9% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 4.6% last 7 days; 7.2% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 4.3% last 7 days; 2.9% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 1.8% last 7 days; 2.4% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.8% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
