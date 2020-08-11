DOH: Cumberland County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; York County reports 46 new cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 11 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Tuesday's report, with no new deaths.

In the past 14 days, 146 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 57.62 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. That's the first time that rate has dropped below 60 since July 23.

Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.29, a slight increase over Monday's rate.

The Health Department reported 188 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Tuesday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 5.5% for county results.

Editor's Note: The number of new cases reported in Monday's article on Cumberlink.com was incorrect due to a calculation error. The correct number of new cases for Monday is 14 for the county and Monday's article has been updated to reflect that change.

The southcentral region reported 106 new positives in Tuesday's report, with 46 coming from York County and 21 from Dauphin County.