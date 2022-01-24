DOH: Cumberland County reaches new high for 14-day COVID-19 hospitalization rate, but case rate continues recent drop

COVID-19 cases continue to trend down for Cumberland County as hospitalizations showed the highest 14-day rate for the county in this pandemic.

Cumberland County reported 235 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Monday's update from the state Department of Health.

According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 353.3, the lowest rate since Jan. 6 and down from Jan. 15's rate of 483.4, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

There were 170 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday's report, an increase of one from Sunday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 170.4, the highest rate since the pandemic began. The county's previous highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2, 2021.

There are 16 adults in intensive care (a decrease of two since Sunday) and 18 on ventilators. Twelve adult ICU beds remain open of the 108 currently staffed across the county, and 38 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 in December. It has 43 deaths so far in January, including 20 in the past week.

Franklin County reported 112 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (the same as Sunday), with seven of 40 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 24 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 18 adults in intensive care and 14 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 249 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (up six from Sunday), with 30 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 95 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 43 adults in intensive care and 31 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 21)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 222 total cases (204 adults, 18 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 12 cases since Wednesday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 18 pediatric patients, with 11 unvaccinated (two in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and two fully vaccinated patients, with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 58 COVID patients. Twenty-nine are fully vaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator) and 29 are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 12 COVID patients. Six are unvaccinated (one is in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and six are fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Jan. 23)

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 66% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 69.8% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 73.7% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported on booster shots, saying that 37.7% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 24)

Cumberland County saw an increase in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 36.6% for the week of Jan. 14-20, up from 35.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 861.2, down from 908.6 the previous week.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 39.9% (second highest in the state), an increase from 36.7% the previous week.

York County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,497.8, the highest rate in the state.

School-age children (updated Jan. 21)

In its weekly update for the 21st week of the school year, the department reported 506 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 12-Jan. 18, an increase of 89 cases over the previous week's total. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 3,693.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 26,300 cases reported during the week of Jan. 12-Jan. 18, down from an increase of 32,381 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 215,122..

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 24):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 90 new cases; 22,865 total cases (19,230 confirmed, 3,635 probable); 46,031 negatives; 310 deaths; 53.4% of county population vaccinated

90 new cases; 22,865 total cases (19,230 confirmed, 3,635 probable); 46,031 negatives; 310 deaths; 53.4% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 41 new cases; 10,037 total cases (6,759 confirmed, 3,278 probable); 13,375 negatives; 246 deaths; 37.9% of county population vaccinated

41 new cases; 10,037 total cases (6,759 confirmed, 3,278 probable); 13,375 negatives; 246 deaths; 37.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 122 new cases; 26,668 total cases (21,278 confirmed, 5,390 probable); 49,726 negatives; 549 deaths (+1); 50.7% of county population vaccinated

122 new cases; 26,668 total cases (21,278 confirmed, 5,390 probable); 49,726 negatives; 549 deaths (+1); 50.7% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 235 new cases; 46,417 total cases (35,301 confirmed, 11,116 probable); 108,312 negatives; 779 deaths; 66% of county population vaccinated

235 new cases; 46,417 total cases (35,301 confirmed, 11,116 probable); 108,312 negatives; 779 deaths; 66% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 186 new cases; 55,111 total cases (46,123 confirmed, 8,988 probable); 132,971 negatives; 837 deaths; 60.1% of county population vaccinated

186 new cases; 55,111 total cases (46,123 confirmed, 8,988 probable); 132,971 negatives; 837 deaths; 60.1% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 149 new cases; 37,020 total cases (30,728 confirmed, 6,292 probable); 66,397 negatives; 602 deaths; 47.3% of county population vaccinated

149 new cases; 37,020 total cases (30,728 confirmed, 6,292 probable); 66,397 negatives; 602 deaths; 47.3% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 13 new cases; 3,729 total cases (1,953 confirmed, 1,776 probable); 5,173 negatives; 56 deaths; 34.7% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 3,729 total cases (1,953 confirmed, 1,776 probable); 5,173 negatives; 56 deaths; 34.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 32 new cases; 10,282 total cases (8,535 confirmed, 1,747 probable); 22,633 negatives; 218 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated

32 new cases; 10,282 total cases (8,535 confirmed, 1,747 probable); 22,633 negatives; 218 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 4,309 total cases (3,971 confirmed, 338 probable); 7,043 negatives; 159 deaths; 39.1% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 4,309 total cases (3,971 confirmed, 338 probable); 7,043 negatives; 159 deaths; 39.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 132 new cases; 34,417 total cases (29,867 confirmed, 4,550 probable); 64,639 negatives; 445 deaths (+1); 53.5% of county population vaccinated

132 new cases; 34,417 total cases (29,867 confirmed, 4,550 probable); 64,639 negatives; 445 deaths (+1); 53.5% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 29 new cases; 10,908 total cases (10,364 confirmed, 544 probable); 18,133 negatives; 252 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated

29 new cases; 10,908 total cases (10,364 confirmed, 544 probable); 18,133 negatives; 252 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 70 new cases; 8,129 total cases (6,393 confirmed, 1,736 probable); 14,265 negatives; 164 deaths; 46.9% of county population vaccinated

70 new cases; 8,129 total cases (6,393 confirmed, 1,736 probable); 14,265 negatives; 164 deaths; 46.9% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 513 new cases; 110,402 total cases (92,147 confirmed; 18,255 probable); 200,190 negatives; 1,327 deaths; 56.6% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 24):

17013: 5,317 positives, 16,591 negatives - +112 since Jan. 21

17015: 3,173 positives, 8,176 negatives - +59 since Jan. 21

17050: 5,160 positives, 17,714 negatives - +86 since Jan. 21

17055: 5,613 positives, 19,169 negatives - +103 since Jan. 21

17011: 5,178 positives, 15,949 negatives - +75 since Jan. 21

17007: 776 positives, 2,160 negatives - +5 since Jan. 21

17065: 602 positives, 1,432 negatives - +17 since Jan. 21

17324: 676 positives, 1,435 negatives - +13 since Jan. 21

17241: 1,484 positives, 3,592 negatives - +20 since Jan. 21

17257: 4,206 positives, 8,183 negatives - +99 since Jan. 21

17240: 408 positives, 758 negatives - +16 since Jan. 21

17025: 2,447 positives, 6,713 negatives - +57 since Jan. 21

17070: 2,273 positives, 6,196 negatives - +38 since Jan. 21

17043: 782 positives, 2,380 negatives - +17 since Jan. 21

17019: 2,651 positives, 6,304 negatives - +42 since Jan. 21

17266: 54 positives, 153 negatives - +1 since Jan. 21

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 31.0% last 7 days (35.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 890 (1,268.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 34.6% last 7 days (35.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,231.9 (1,329.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 36.6% last 7 days (35.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 861.2 (908.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 35.7% last 7 days (40.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 815.0 (1,207.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 38.5% last 7 days (37.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,358.5 (1,484.9 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 38.7% last 7 days (40.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,249.7 (1,602.3 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 39.9% last 7 days (36.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 728.3 (659.1 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 38.0% last 7 days (39.3% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (39.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,497.8 (1,553.7 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.