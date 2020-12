DOH: Cumberland County reaches 250 total COVID-19 deaths in Saturday's report; 198 new cases reported

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that Cumberland County saw 198 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

The total number of deaths in the county is now at 250, the third highest total in the southcentral region.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (210) and confirmed positive tests (178), the county saw about 45.9% of its tests come back positive Saturday.

The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County is unchanged from Friday. There were 153 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Saturday's report. Of those, 28 are in the ICU, the same as Friday, and 20 are on ventilators, a decrease of one.

The department updated its COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard data Friday, and Cumberland County showed a near 1% increase in percent positivity for the week of cases running Dec. 11-17 at 18.2%. The county incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week also increased from 429.2 to 488.4.

The county totaled 38 deaths from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, an average of five per day. For December, the county has totaled 108 deaths in 18 days after totaling 53 deaths in 30 days in November.