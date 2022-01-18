DOH: Cumberland County percent positivity, incidence rate both increase for latest weekly COVID data update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 35.7% for the week of Jan. 7-13, up from 30.1% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 887.2, up from 670.6 the previous week.

Lebanon and Dauphin counties lead the Midstate in both categories and ranks in the top 10 in the state.

Lebanon County is tied for the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 40.7% (sixth highest in the state), an increase from 36.8% the previous week, and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,571.3 (fifth highest in the state).

Dauphin County is tied the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 40.7% (sixth highest in the state).

Lehigh County has the highest positivity rate in the state at 48.9% and highest incidence rate in the state at 2,391.2.

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state at 12.6%. Cameron County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 314.8.

Tuesday's data update

Cumberland County reported 354 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Tuesday's update from the state Department of Health.

According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 460.4, down from Sunday's rate of 484.3, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

There were 164 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Tuesday's report, the same as Monday. The highest total was 183 on Dec. 23, 2020. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 154, the highest rate since Jan. 10, 2021. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2, 2021. The 14-day average for COVID patients on ventilators sits at 21.1.

There are 21 adults in intensive care (a decrease of seven since Sunday) and 23 on ventilators. Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 109 currently staffed across the county, and 43 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 in December. It has 23 deaths so far in January.

Franklin County reported 121 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (down 27 from Monday), with seven of 42 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 26 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 25 adults in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 248 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (down four from Monday), with 22 of 196 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 101 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 51 adults in intensive care and 39 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 17)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 242 total cases (225 adults, 17 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 12 cases since Jan. 10 and 72 cases since Dec. 27. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is currently unavailable.

There are 17 pediatric patients, with 11 unvaccinated (two in an ICU and no one on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated patient who is an ICU and on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 51 COVID patients. Twenty-six are fully vaccinated adults (two in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 25 are unvaccinated adults (two in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has eight COVID patients. Seven are unvaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and one is fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update

In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 66% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 69.8% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 73.9% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots, with 33.6% of the county's total population having received a booster vaccine.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 20th week of the school year, the department reported 417 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 5-Jan. 11, an increase of 155 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 3,185.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 32,381 cases reported during the week of Jan. 5-Jan. 11, compared to 20,456 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 188,813.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 18):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 168 new cases; 22,010 total cases (18,448 confirmed, 3,562 probable); 45,954 negatives; 300 deaths; 52.5% of county population vaccinated

168 new cases; 22,010 total cases (18,448 confirmed, 3,562 probable); 45,954 negatives; 300 deaths; 52.5% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 32 new cases; 9,671 total cases (6,518 confirmed, 3,153 probable); 13,428 negatives; 237 deaths (+1); 37.6% of county population vaccinated

32 new cases; 9,671 total cases (6,518 confirmed, 3,153 probable); 13,428 negatives; 237 deaths (+1); 37.6% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 122 new cases; 25,704 total cases (20,480 confirmed, 5,224 probable); 49,856 negatives; 535 deaths; 50.3% of county population vaccinated

122 new cases; 25,704 total cases (20,480 confirmed, 5,224 probable); 49,856 negatives; 535 deaths; 50.3% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 354 new cases; 44,304 total cases (33,891 confirmed, 10,413 probable); 108,559 negatives; 756 deaths; 66% of county population vaccinated

354 new cases; 44,304 total cases (33,891 confirmed, 10,413 probable); 108,559 negatives; 756 deaths; 66% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 432 new cases; 53,200 total cases (44,653 confirmed, 8,547 probable); 133,344 negatives; 812 deaths (+1); 59.6% of county population vaccinated

432 new cases; 53,200 total cases (44,653 confirmed, 8,547 probable); 133,344 negatives; 812 deaths (+1); 59.6% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 303 new cases; 35,535 total cases (29,442 confirmed, 6,093 probable); 66,351 negatives; 590 deaths (+1); 47% of county population vaccinated

303 new cases; 35,535 total cases (29,442 confirmed, 6,093 probable); 66,351 negatives; 590 deaths (+1); 47% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 19 new cases; 3,575 total cases (1,837 confirmed, 1,738 probable); 5,204 negatives; 55 deaths; 34.3% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 3,575 total cases (1,837 confirmed, 1,738 probable); 5,204 negatives; 55 deaths; 34.3% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 53 new cases; 9,653 total cases (7,983 confirmed, 1,670 probable); 22,767 negatives; 212 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated

53 new cases; 9,653 total cases (7,983 confirmed, 1,670 probable); 22,767 negatives; 212 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 23 new cases; 4,182 total cases (3,846 confirmed, 336 probable); 7,047 negatives; 156 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 4,182 total cases (3,846 confirmed, 336 probable); 7,047 negatives; 156 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 268 new cases; 33,277 total cases (28,864 confirmed, 4,413 probable); 64,671 negatives; 429 deaths (+2); 52.2% of county population vaccinated

268 new cases; 33,277 total cases (28,864 confirmed, 4,413 probable); 64,671 negatives; 429 deaths (+2); 52.2% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 59 new cases; 10,366 total cases (9,840 confirmed, 526 probable); 18,288 negatives; 249 deaths; 47.8% of county population vaccinated

59 new cases; 10,366 total cases (9,840 confirmed, 526 probable); 18,288 negatives; 249 deaths; 47.8% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 61 new cases; 7,772 total cases (6,120 confirmed, 1,652 probable); 14,289 negatives; 163 deaths; 46.4% of county population vaccinated

61 new cases; 7,772 total cases (6,120 confirmed, 1,652 probable); 14,289 negatives; 163 deaths; 46.4% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 794 new cases; 106,101 total cases (88,349 confirmed; 17,752 probable); 200,338 negatives; 1,287 deaths (+5); 56.1% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 18):

17013: 5,105 positives, 16,638 negatives - +246 since Jan. 14

17015: 3,066 positives, 8,210 negatives - +104 since Jan. 14

17050: 4,979 positives, 17,722 negatives - +229 since Jan. 14

17055: 5,393 positives, 19,207 negatives - +242 since Jan. 14

17011: 4,962 positives, 16,029 negatives - +178 since Jan. 14

17007: 764 positives, 2,155 negatives - +35 since Jan. 14

17065: 570 positives, 1,442 negatives - +24 since Jan. 14

17324: 652 positives, 1,438 negatives - +33 since Jan. 14

17241: 1,426 positives, 3,578 negatives - +77 since Jan. 14

17257: 3,988 positives, 8,163 negatives - +250 since Jan. 14

17240: 387 positives, 750 negatives - +22 since Jan. 14

17025: 2,342 positives, 6,731 negatives - +114 since Jan. 14

17070: 2,187 positives, 6,217 negatives - +70 since Jan. 14

17043: 743 positives, 2,398 negatives - +29 since Jan. 14

17019: 2,578 positives, 6,333 negatives - +102 since Jan. 14

17266: 52 positives, 148 negatives - +5 since Jan. 14

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 12)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 7.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 7. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 2 staff cases within a 14-day period. Chart last updated on Jan. 7.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 2 staff cases within a 14-day period. Chart last updated on Jan. 7. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 203 cases within the current 14-day rolling count, according to the chart’s last update on Jan. 13.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 203 cases within the current 14-day rolling count, according to the chart’s last update on Jan. 13. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 80 cases in "current week" beginning Jan. 10, as of the chart’s last update on Jan. 11.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 80 cases in "current week" beginning Jan. 10, as of the chart’s last update on Jan. 11. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 48 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Jan. 11.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 48 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Jan. 11. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 128 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of chart’s last update on Jan. 11.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 128 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of chart’s last update on Jan. 11. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 17 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of the chart’s last update on Jan. 7.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 17 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of the chart’s last update on Jan. 7. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 136 student cases and 27 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 11.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 136 student cases and 27 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 11. Dickinson College : school is not currently in session; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30). Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: school is not currently in session; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30). Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 36 student cases and 5 employee cases in the spring semester (starting Dec. 30); 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7). Chart last updated Jan. 12.

: 36 student cases and 5 employee cases in the spring semester (starting Dec. 30); 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7). Chart last updated Jan. 12. Shippensburg University: school is not currently in session; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases the fall semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 35.3% last 7 days (34.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,236.9 (1,114.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 35.4% last 7 days (33.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,303.8 (1,029.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 35.7% last 7 days (30.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 887.2 (670.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 40.7% last 7 days (37.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,192.2 (954.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 37.8% last 7 days (33.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,468.8 (1,028.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 40.7% last 7 days (36.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,571.3 (1,235.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 36.6% last 7 days (33.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 650.5 (520.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 39.5% last 7 days (38.1% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (38.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,536.1 (1,276.2 previous 7 days)

