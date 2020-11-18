DOH: Cumberland County hits record high of 174 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths Wednesday

Cumberland County far outpaced its previous single-day record with 174 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.
The department also reported that the county saw four new deaths to raise its total to 91 deaths. Some of those deaths could be linked to the three recent deaths reported at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center this week, and also to Messiah Lifeways, which has reported 14 total deaths, five of them reported in the last two days.
A number of the new cases could also be linked to rising COVID-19 levels at long-term care facilities, such as Claremont and Messiah Lifeways, where the Pennsylvania National Guard was called in to help.
According to a county-level update of nursing facilities, Cumberland County saw 18 new resident cases in one day. York County's nursing facility numbers aren't increasing as rapidly, though Dauphin County did see a one-day jump of 14 resident cases.
Though the number of new cases skyrocketed Wednesday in the county, there wasn't a correlating increase in the number of tests overall.
Judging by just the number of negative tests and confirmed positive tests reported, the county saw about 29.8% of its tests come back positive.
The 7-day average of cases for the county is 100.29, the first time that number has reached more than 100. Wednesday's report is also the fourth time the county has seen 100 or more cases in the last eight days.
The county also continues to see a rise in the number of hospitalized patients, increasing to 52 patients in Wednesday's update. The department's COVID-19 dashboard also shows that the county has no more medical/surgical beds available, though there are still beds available in the adult ICU and in airborne isolation. In the latest update, the number of patients in the ICU has not increased and remains at four, with one on a ventilator.
Cumberland County wasn't the only county in the region to see a record increase in the number of cases. Franklin County saw nearly as many with 167 new cases and eight new deaths.
Also on the rise were Mifflin County with 87 new cases and three new deaths and Lebanon County with 90 new cases and two new deaths.
York County saw 178 new cases and three new deaths, though that's lower than its record high of 238 reported the previous day. Dauphin County also saw 109 new cases and one new death Wednesday — only one case lower than Tuesday's reported figures.
The regional increases were reflective to what the rest of Pennsylvania saw. The state hit a new single-day record with 6,339 new cases, and it also saw a jump to 110 new deaths.
Philadelphia County and Allegheny County had the two largest increases, with 682 new cases in Philly and 620 new cases in Allegheny.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 18):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 35 new cases; 1,587 total cases (1,540 confirmed, 47 probable); 21,007 negatives; 40 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 44 new cases; 1,026 total cases (801 confirmed, 225 probable); 6,183 negatives; 11 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 72 new cases; 2,748 total cases (2,367 confirmed, 381 probable); 24,938 negatives; 43 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 174 new cases; 3,821 total cases (3,498 confirmed, 323 probable); 45,949 negatives; 91 deaths (+4)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 109 new cases; 6,365 total cases (6,180 confirmed, 185 probable); 62,670 negatives; 206 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 167 new cases; 3,425 total cases (3,310 confirmed, 115 probable); 28,168 negatives; 84 deaths (+8)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 11 new cases; 183 total cases (152 confirmed, 31 probable); 1,831 negatives; 4 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 24 new cases; 1,439 total cases (1,307 confirmed, 132 probable); 9,411 negatives; 40 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 35 new cases; 494 total cases (471 confirmed, 23 probable); 3,235 negatives; 11 deaths (+2)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 90 new cases; 4,279 total cases (4,059 confirmed, 220 probable); 28,875 negatives; 89 deaths (+2)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 87 new cases; 1,048 total cases (993 confirmed, 55 probable); 8,958 negatives; 10 deaths (+3)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 21 new cases; 519 total cases (474 confirmed, 45 probable); 6,134 negatives; 8 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 178 new cases; 8,632 total cases (8,254 confirmed, 378 probable); 85,375 negatives; 227 deaths (+3)
ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 18):
- 17013: 508 positives, 6,427 negatives - +73 since Nov. 13
- 17015: 307 positives, 3,256 negatives - +42 since Nov. 13
- 17050: 535 positives, 6,201 negatives - +45 since Nov. 13
- 17055: 643 positives, 9,681 negatives - +106 since Nov. 13
- 17011: 528 positives, 7,508 negatives - +44 since Nov. 13
- 17007: 68 positives, 813 negatives - +17 since Nov. 13
- 17065: 55 positives, 549 negatives - +6 since Nov. 13
- 17324: 52 positives, 672 negatives - +3 since Nov. 13
- 17241: 156 positives, 1,826 negatives - +17 since Nov. 13
- 17257: 475 positives, 2,587 negatives - +50 since Nov. 13
- 17240: 28 positives, 225 negatives - +0 since Nov. 13
- 17025: 190 positives, 2,436 negatives - +26 since Nov. 13
- 17070: 212 positives, 2,493 negatives - +31 since Nov. 13
- 17043: 58 positives, 1,005 negatives - +7 since Nov. 13
- 17019: 180 positives, 2,722 negatives - +26 since Nov. 13
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Nov. 10 - personal care home data may be incomplete due to the department's transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 14 resident cases; 10 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 23 resident cases; 18 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 23 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 48 cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 46 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 108 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 33 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 20 resident cases; 14 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 6-Nov. 12):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 204.7 (130.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.0% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 170.2 (122.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 185.3 (80.7 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 197.8 (155.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.1% last 7 days (12.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 282.2 (175.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.6% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 286.6 (240.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 10% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 132.2 (82.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 164.6 (88.8 previous 7 days)
