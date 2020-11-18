DOH: Cumberland County hits record high of 174 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths Wednesday

The county also continues to see a rise in the number of hospitalized patients, increasing to 52 patients in Wednesday's update. The department's COVID-19 dashboard also shows that the county has no more medical/surgical beds available, though there are still beds available in the adult ICU and in airborne isolation. In the latest update, the number of patients in the ICU has not increased and remains at four, with one on a ventilator.

Cumberland County wasn't the only county in the region to see a record increase in the number of cases. Franklin County saw nearly as many with 167 new cases and eight new deaths.

Also on the rise were Mifflin County with 87 new cases and three new deaths and Lebanon County with 90 new cases and two new deaths.

York County saw 178 new cases and three new deaths, though that's lower than its record high of 238 reported the previous day. Dauphin County also saw 109 new cases and one new death Wednesday — only one case lower than Tuesday's reported figures.

The regional increases were reflective to what the rest of Pennsylvania saw. The state hit a new single-day record with 6,339 new cases, and it also saw a jump to 110 new deaths.