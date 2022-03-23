DOH: Cumberland County COVID-19 hospitalizations drops to single digits for first time since August

Cumberland County reported no deaths in Wednesday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 52 deaths in February and has 270 deaths reported in the last five months. It has 20 deaths so far in March.

There were nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update from the Department of Health, one fewer than Tuesday. That's the first time the county has a single-digit hospitalization county since Aug. 3, 2021. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 18.4.

There are no adults in intensive care and four on ventilators. Eighteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 23 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reports three new cases for Cumberland County Tuesday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 7.9. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by one to nine patients overall Wednesday, with six of its 34 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations decreased by one from 23 to 22 patients overall Wednesday, with 30 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are three adults in the ICU and three on ventilators.

Vaccine update (March 23)

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 68.8% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.7% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.1% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.4% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 22)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 2.6% for the week of March 11-March 17, down from 4.8% the previous week and 5.8% from two weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 17.4, down from 32.4 the previous week, 54.1 two weeks ago and 69.5 from three weeks ago.

Fulton County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 5.8% (the fifth highest in the state). Elk County topped the state at 6.9%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 48.2, ninth highest in the state. Montgomery County tops the state at 77.0.

School-age children (updated March 18)

In its weekly update for the 28th week of the school year, the department reported 12 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 9-March 15, a decrease from the previous week's total of 16 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,548.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 642 cases reported during the week of March 9-March 15, down from an increase of 817 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 255,648.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 23):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 0 new cases; 24,659 total cases (20,787 confirmed, 3,872 probable); 47,189 negatives; 358 deaths; 55.1% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 24,659 total cases (20,787 confirmed, 3,872 probable); 47,189 negatives; 358 deaths; 55.1% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new case; 10,948 total cases (7,378 confirmed, 3,568 probable); 13,570 negatives; 274 deaths (+1); 38.7% of county population vaccinated

2 new case; 10,948 total cases (7,378 confirmed, 3,568 probable); 13,570 negatives; 274 deaths (+1); 38.7% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new cases; 29,574 total cases (23,772 confirmed, 5,802 probable); 50,176 negatives; 606 deaths (+1); 52% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 29,574 total cases (23,772 confirmed, 5,802 probable); 50,176 negatives; 606 deaths (+1); 52% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 0 new cases; 50,774 total cases (38,689 confirmed, 12,085 probable); 110,826 negatives; 882 deaths; 68.8% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 50,774 total cases (38,689 confirmed, 12,085 probable); 110,826 negatives; 882 deaths; 68.8% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 8 new cases; 58,948 total cases (49,297 confirmed, 9,651 probable); 135,660 negatives; 952 deaths; 62.6% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 58,948 total cases (49,297 confirmed, 9,651 probable); 135,660 negatives; 952 deaths; 62.6% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 4 new cases; 40,231 total cases (33,443 confirmed, 6,788 probable); 68,537 negatives; 685 deaths (+1); 49% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 40,231 total cases (33,443 confirmed, 6,788 probable); 68,537 negatives; 685 deaths (+1); 49% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 4,115 total cases (2,231 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,342 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,115 total cases (2,231 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,342 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 11,473 total cases (9,550 confirmed, 1,923 probable); 23,463 negatives; 242 deaths; 50.9% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 11,473 total cases (9,550 confirmed, 1,923 probable); 23,463 negatives; 242 deaths; 50.9% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 4,762 total cases (4,385 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,189 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,762 total cases (4,385 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,189 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new cases; 36,451 total cases (31,653 confirmed, 4,798 probable); 66,266 negatives; 510 deaths; 55.5% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 36,451 total cases (31,653 confirmed, 4,798 probable); 66,266 negatives; 510 deaths; 55.5% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 12,246 total cases (11,633 confirmed, 613 probable); 18,258 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 12,246 total cases (11,633 confirmed, 613 probable); 18,258 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 8,811 total cases (6,941 confirmed, 1,870 probable); 14,579 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 8,811 total cases (6,941 confirmed, 1,870 probable); 14,579 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 18 new cases; 118,295 total cases (98,974 confirmed; 19,321 probable); 205,567 negatives; 1,477 deaths (+2); 58.6% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 3.0% last 7 days (3.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 36.3 (54.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 31.1 (15.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 2.6% last 7 days (4.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.4 (33.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 3.0% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.0 (26.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 20.0 (22.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 2.8% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 19.7 (23.3 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.3 (32.4 previous 7 days)

