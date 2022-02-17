DOH: Cumberland County COVID-19 7-day case rate falls to 78.9 after pandemic-high of 483.4 on Jan. 15

Cumberland County added no new deaths in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health Wednesday.

The county finished January with 75 deaths reported, the highest monthly total since January 2021. It has 40 deaths reported in the first 17 days of February and 258 deaths reported in the last five months.

There were 67 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Thursday's update from the Department of Health, the same as Wednesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 84.6, the 23rd straight day that rate has dropped and the lowest rate since Nov. 18.

There are 10 adults in intensive care and six on ventilators. Eleven adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 28 of 96 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 80 new cases in the Health Department open data Thursday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 78.9. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 32 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (down five from Wednesday), with seven of 32 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 14 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are seven adults in intensive care and six on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (down three from Wednesday), with 35 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 81 of 169 available ventilators in use. There are 14 adults in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Feb. 16)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 60 total cases (55 adults, five pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 26 cases since Friday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are five pediatric patients, with all five of them known to be unvaccinated (one is in an ICU).

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 14 COVID patients (a drop of five since Friday). Seven are fully vaccinated adults (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and seven are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has two COVID patients. One is fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and one is not fully vaccinated (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 17)

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says 67.5% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 71.3% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 74.9% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.1% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 14)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 17.2% for the week of Feb. 4-10, down from 25.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 181.2, down from 352.1 the previous week and 673.7 from two weeks ago.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 23.4% (the fourth highest in the state and down from 31.3% the week before). Bedford and Cameron counties both sit at 24.5%.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 468.2, the highest rate in the state and down from 830.1 the week before.

School-age children (updated Feb. 11)

In its weekly update for the 23rd week of the school year, the department reported 104 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 2-Feb. 8, a decrease from the previous week's total of 204 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,380.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 5,259 cases reported during the week of Feb. 2-Feb. 8, down from an increase of 10,632 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 247,521.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 17):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 35 new cases; 24,343 total cases (20,510 confirmed, 3,833 probable); 46,496 negatives; 345 deaths; 54.4% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 24 new cases; 10,759 total cases (7,221 confirmed, 3,538 probable); 13,362 negatives; 266 deaths (+2); 38.4% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 57 new cases; 29,107 total cases (23,368 confirmed, 5,739 probable); 49,678 negatives; 589 deaths; 51.5% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 80 new cases; 49,989 total cases (38,161 confirmed, 11,828 probable); 109,123 negatives; 848 deaths; 67.5% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 49 new cases; 58,313 total cases (48,798 confirmed, 9,515 probable); 133,787 negatives; 912 deaths (+6); 61.5% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 67 new cases; 39,747 total cases (33,048 confirmed, 6,699 probable); 67,273 negatives; 652 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 11 new cases; 4,017 total cases (2,165 confirmed, 1,852 probable); 5,204 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.3% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 20 new cases; 11,273 total cases (9,383 confirmed, 1,890 probable); 22,825 negatives; 236 deaths; 50.2% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 8 new cases; 4,688 total cases (4,319 confirmed, 369 probable); 7,077 negatives; 172 deaths; 39.8% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 24 new cases; 36,128 total cases (31,377 confirmed, 4,751 probable); 65,215 negatives; 490 deaths (+1); 54.7% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 23 new cases; 12,085 total cases (11,478 confirmed, 607 probable); 17,940 negatives; 266 deaths; 49% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 14 new cases; 8,708 total cases (6,866 confirmed, 1,842 probable); 14,321 negatives; 177 deaths (+1); 47.8% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 138 new cases; 116,911 total cases (97,806 confirmed; 19,105 probable); 202,204 negatives; 1,423 deaths (+3); 57.8% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 17):

17013: 5,790 positives, 16,615 negatives - +71 since Feb. 10

17015: 3,395 positives, 8,209 negatives - +36 since Feb. 10

17050: 5,575 positives, 17,941 negatives - +67 since Feb. 10

17055: 6,081 positives, 19,220 negatives - +97 since Feb. 10

17011: 5,600 positives, 16,084 negatives - +74 since Feb. 10

17007: 844 positives, 2,188 negatives - +12 since Feb. 10

17065: 668 positives, 1,435 negatives - +6 since Feb. 10

17324: 726 positives, 1,438 negatives - +9 since Feb. 10

17241: 1,599 positives, 3,644 negatives - +29 since Feb. 10

17257: 4,535 positives, 8,378 negatives - +41 since Feb. 10

17240: 433 positives, 775 negatives - +5 since Feb. 10

17025: 2,634 positives, 6,762 negatives - +44 since Feb. 10

17070: 2,458 positives, 6,239 negatives - +28 since Feb. 10

17043: 817 positives, 2,395 negatives - +8 since Feb. 10

17019: 2,806 positives, 6,333 negatives - +29 since Feb. 10

17266: 64 positives, 152 negatives - +2 since Feb. 10

School district and college case counts (updated Feb. 4)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (18.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.3 (337.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (24.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 230.1 (434.9 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (25.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 181.2 (352.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (21.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 162.1 (303.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.8 % last 7 days (25.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.3 (505.1 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 15.4% last 7 days (23.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 187.6 (331.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 23.4% last 7 days (31.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 211.8 (350.1 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 16.5% last 7 days (24.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 222.0 (417.1 previous 7 days)

