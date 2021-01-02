DOH: Cumberland County adds nine additional deaths and 196 new cases to start out 2021

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that Cumberland County saw 196 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths over a two day span.

Cumberland County closed out 2020 with its worst month of the pandemic in terms of cases and deaths. The county now has 10,456 cases of COVID-19 reported last year, with 5,284 of those cases (51%) coming in December. The county closed the year with 299 deaths, with 162 of those deaths (54%) coming in December.

Combined with the 2,618 cases reported in November for the county, it has totaled 7,902 of its overall cases (76%) in the last two months.

Due to the Jan. 1 holiday, the department did not issue a case update on Friday.

The Health Department reported 377 total test results for Cumberland County Thursday. Comparing just the number of negative tests (226) and confirmed positive tests (138), the county saw about 38% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 126.29 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 829.62.