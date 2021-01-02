DOH: Cumberland County adds nine additional deaths and 196 new cases to start out 2021

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that Cumberland County saw 196 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths over a two day span.
Cumberland County closed out 2020 with its worst month of the pandemic in terms of cases and deaths. The county now has 10,456 cases of COVID-19 reported last year, with 5,284 of those cases (51%) coming in December. The county closed the year with 299 deaths, with 162 of those deaths (54%) coming in December.
Combined with the 2,618 cases reported in November for the county, it has totaled 7,902 of its overall cases (76%) in the last two months.
Due to the Jan. 1 holiday, the department did not issue a case update on Friday.
The Health Department reported 377 total test results for Cumberland County Thursday. Comparing just the number of negative tests (226) and confirmed positive tests (138), the county saw about 38% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 126.29 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 829.62.
There were 158 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Saturday's report (down nine from Thursday) with 30 in intensive care units, up three from Thursday, and 21 on ventilators.
In the southcentral region Saturday, York County had 591 new cases, Lebanon County 236 new cases, Franklin County 155 new cases and Dauphin County 293 new cases.
The Health Department on Saturday reported 16,967 new cases of COVID-19 for the state over the past two days in addition to 261 new deaths over a two day span. There are 3,289,508 people who have tested negative to date.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 31):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 144 new cases; 4,701 total cases (4,207 confirmed, 494 probable); 25,574 negatives; 90 deaths (+2)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 45 new cases; 3,001 total cases (2,311 confirmed, 690 probable); 7,787 negatives; 97 deaths (+3)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 209 new cases; 8,095 total cases (6,858 confirmed, 1,237 probable); 30,486 negatives; 176 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 196 new cases; 10,652 total cases (9,656 confirmed, 996 probable); 57,919 negatives; 308 deaths (+9)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 293 new cases; 14,152 total cases (13,497 confirmed, 655 probable); 75,815 negatives; 317 deaths (+3)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 155 new cases; 8,854 total cases (7,888 confirmed, 966 probable); 36,470 negatives; 234 deaths (+9)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 17 new cases; 727 total cases (436 confirmed, 291 probable); 2,751 negatives; 10 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 57 new cases; 3,127 total cases (2,648 confirmed, 479 probable); 11,120 negatives; 87 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 48 new cases; 1,399 total cases (1,247 confirmed, 152 probable); 3,802 negatives; 48 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 236 new cases; 9,087 total cases (8,239 confirmed, 848 probable); 35,806 negatives; 158 deaths (+2)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 90 new cases; 3,508 total cases (3,336 confirmed, 172 probable); 10,837 negatives; 120 deaths (+1)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 50 new cases; 1,771 total cases (1,587 confirmed, 184 probable); 7,705 negatives; 34 deaths (+1)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 591 new cases; 23,874 total cases (21,206 confirmed, 2,668 probable); 109,726 negatives; 425 deaths (+6)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 2):
- 17013: 1,446 positives, 7,975 negatives - +76 since Dec. 26
- 17015: 866 positives, 4,353 negatives - +57 since Dec. 26
- 17050: 1,437 positives, 8,245 negatives - +91 since Dec. 26
- 17055: 1,669 positives, 11,686 negatives - +129 since Dec. 26
- 17011: 1,425 positives, 9,239 negatives - +125 since Dec. 26
- 17007: 227 positives, 1,056 negatives - +17 since Dec. 26
- 17065: 160 positives, 741 negatives - +13 since Dec. 26
- 17324: 134 positives, 813 negatives - +18 since Dec. 26
- 17241: 385 positives, 2,196 negatives - +27 since Dec. 26
- 17257: 1,136 positives, 4,002 negatives - +68 since Dec. 26
- 17240: 99 positives, 366 negatives - +0 since Dec. 26
- 17025: 607 positives, 3,276 negatives - +67 since Dec. 26
- 17070: 572 positives, 3,298 negatives - +43 since Dec. 26
- 17043: 194 positives, 1,258 negatives - +21 since Dec. 26
- 17019: 658 positives, 3,496 negatives - +62 since Dec. 26
- 17266: 15 positives, 79 negatives - +0 since Dec. 26
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 29):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 13 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 67 resident cases; 58 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 34 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 102 resident cases; 61 staff cases; 33 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 39 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from lat report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 11 resident cases; 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 53 resident cases; 37 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 9 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 30 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 72 staff cases; 49 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 74 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 20 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 44 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Dec. 18-Dec. 24):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 15.1% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 373.3 (453.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 26.2% last 7 days (22.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 499.9 (496.1 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.4% last 7 days (17.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 394.2 (487.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.5% last 7 days (20.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 388.0 (554.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 21.7% last 7 days (22.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 527 (488.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.4% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 374.6 (536.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 33.1% last 7 days (26.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 479.0 (513.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.9% last 7 days (19.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 442.1 (597.8 previous 7 days)