DOH: Cumberland County adds nine additional deaths and 196 new cases in tw-day report to start out 2021

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that Cumberland County saw 196 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths over a two-day span.

Due to the Jan. 1 holiday, the department did not issue a case update on Friday.

The county reported 83 new cases and seven additional deaths for Friday and 113 new cases and two additional deaths for Saturday.

The Health Department reported 544 total test results for Cumberland County Friday and Saturday. Comparing just the number of negative tests (348) and confirmed positive tests (174), the county saw about 33% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 107.86 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 749.50.

There were 158 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Saturday's report (down nine from Thursday) with 30 in intensive care units, up three from Thursday, and 21 on ventilators.

Cumberland County closed out 2020 with its worst month of the pandemic in terms of cases and deaths. The county now has 10,456 cases of COVID-19 reported last year, with 5,284 of those cases (51%) coming in December. The county closed the year with 299 deaths, with 162 of those deaths (54%) coming in December.