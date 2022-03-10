DOH: Cumberland County adds 3 COVID-19 deaths Thursday

Cumberland County reported three additional deaths Thursday in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 52 deaths in February and has 270 deaths reported in the last five months. It has nine deaths so far in March.

There were 26 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Thursday's update from the Department of Health, six fewer than Tuesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 33.7.

There are three adults in intensive care and four on ventilators. Nineteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 27 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reports 7 new cases for Cumberland County Wednesday and 14 cases for Tuesday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 19.4. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

With falling new case numbers, the Centers for Disease Control is adjusting labeled transmission levels across the state and country. In the region, Cumberland County fell to "substantial" transmission instead of high, joining other counties Dauphin, Franklin, York, Mifflin and Huntingdon.

A few counties in the region — Perry, Lebanon and Juniata — are considered to have "moderate" transmission (one step above "low"), while others in the region — Adams, Blair, Fulton and Bedford counties — still remain in the "high" transmission level.

Franklin County's hospitalizations fell six to 11 patients overall Thursday, with 14 of its 30 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and none on ventilators.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations fell by one to 38 patients overall Thursday, with 30 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are eight adults in the ICU and four on ventilators.

Vaccine update (March 10)

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 68.5% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.4% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.8% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.9% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 7)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 5.7% for the week of Feb. 25-March 3, down from 7.9% the previous week and 14.2% from two weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 54.1, down from 69.5 the previous week, 160.2 two weeks ago and 188.7 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 7.3% (the 11th highest in the state). Potter County topped the state at 13.1%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate and state at 110.1 and Adams County sat at 109.7.

School-age children (updated March 4)

In its weekly update for the 26th week of the school year, the department reported 31 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 23-March 1, a decrease from the previous week's total of 41 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,520.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 1,153 cases reported during the week of Feb. 23-March 1, down from an increase of 2,025 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 254,028.

County numbers in the southcentral region (2-day totals updated March 10):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 24,614 total cases (20,746 confirmed, 3,868 probable); 46,930 negatives; 354 deaths; 55% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 24,614 total cases (20,746 confirmed, 3,868 probable); 46,930 negatives; 354 deaths; 55% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 12 new cases; 10,917 total cases (7,349 confirmed, 3,568 probable); 13,488 negatives; 271 deaths; 38.6% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 10,917 total cases (7,349 confirmed, 3,568 probable); 13,488 negatives; 271 deaths; 38.6% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 25 new cases; 29,499 total cases (23,712 confirmed, 5,787 probable); 49,983 negatives; 600 deaths (+1); 51.9% of county population vaccinated

25 new cases; 29,499 total cases (23,712 confirmed, 5,787 probable); 49,983 negatives; 600 deaths (+1); 51.9% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 29 new cases; 50,648 total cases (38,609 confirmed, 12,039 probable); 110,142 negatives; 871 deaths (+3); 68.5% of county population vaccinated

29 new cases; 50,648 total cases (38,609 confirmed, 12,039 probable); 110,142 negatives; 871 deaths (+3); 68.5% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 25 new cases; 58,846 total cases (49,214 confirmed, 9,632 probable); 134,984 negatives; 941 deaths (+2); 62.3% of county population vaccinated

25 new cases; 58,846 total cases (49,214 confirmed, 9,632 probable); 134,984 negatives; 941 deaths (+2); 62.3% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 18 new cases; 40,157 total cases (33,385 confirmed, 6,772 probable); 68,097 negatives; 675 deaths (+1); 48.8% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 40,157 total cases (33,385 confirmed, 6,772 probable); 68,097 negatives; 675 deaths (+1); 48.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new cases; 4,097 total cases (2,222 confirmed, 1,875 probable); 5,299 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 4,097 total cases (2,222 confirmed, 1,875 probable); 5,299 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 7 new cases; 11,448 total cases (9,527 confirmed, 1,921 probable); 23,250 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.7% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 11,448 total cases (9,527 confirmed, 1,921 probable); 23,250 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.7% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 4,752 total cases (4,375 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,149 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 4,752 total cases (4,375 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,149 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 10 new cases; 36,381 total cases (31,599 confirmed, 4,782 probable); 65,886 negatives; 505 deaths; 55.3% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 36,381 total cases (31,599 confirmed, 4,782 probable); 65,886 negatives; 505 deaths; 55.3% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 8 new cases; 12,229 total cases (11,617 confirmed, 612 probable); 18,150 negatives; 274 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 12,229 total cases (11,617 confirmed, 612 probable); 18,150 negatives; 274 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 6 new cases; 8,797 total cases (6,931 confirmed, 1,866 probable); 14,487 negatives; 180 deaths; 48.3% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 8,797 total cases (6,931 confirmed, 1,866 probable); 14,487 negatives; 180 deaths; 48.3% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 48 new cases; 118,091 total cases (98,809 confirmed; 19,282 probable); 204,306 negatives; 1,464 deaths (+1); 58.4% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 4.6% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 52.7 (80.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.7 (78.6 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (7.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 54.1 (69.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (7.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 49.2 (61.4 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 5.1% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.6 (105.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (7.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 38.1 (83.2 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 3.8% last 7 days (10.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.9 (69.2 previous 7 days)

Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (8.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 83.3 (87.7 previous 7 days)

