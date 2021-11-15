DOH: COVID data reports for Cumberland County and state now include reinfections in case totals

Cumberland County saw its cumulative number of cases of COVID-19 rise by 689 cases over the weekend due a change in the way the Department of Health is reporting reinfections.

Until this weekend, a person who tested positive for the virus (even if infected a second time) was counted only once in department case totals. Under a new national case definition, anyone who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart would be counted more than once in case totals.

That means that although 273 new cases were reported in Cumberland County over the three-day weekend, the overall case count increased by 689 to account for reinfections that have happened since the start of the pandemic. That brings the county's overall case count to 29,887.

According to the department's open data site, 104 cases were reported Friday, 69 on Saturday and 100 Sunday. The seven-day average is now listed as 92.9.

The state Department of Health also reported two deaths for Cumberland County in the three-day report issued Monday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 86 in Monday's report, up one from Friday. There are 14 adults in intensive care (up two from Friday) and 12 on ventilators (down two from Friday). Ten adult ICU beds remain open of the 111 currently staffed across the county, and 38 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County reported 48 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (down five from Friday), with five of 24 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and nine of 35 available ventilators in use. There are eight adults in intensive care and four on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 99 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (up seven from Friday), with 25 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 72 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 32 adults in intensive care and 23 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 11th week of the school year, the department reported 130 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 3-9, an increase of 46 from the 84 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,477.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds increased after declining steadily over the previous six weeks with 6,340 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 71,065.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 10.8% for the week of Nov. 5-Nov. 11, up from 9.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 152, down from 120.8 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 5-Nov. 11 at 3.8% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 71.3.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 12)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 101 total cases (97 adults, four pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 19 are fully vaccinated (18.8%) with four in an ICU and two on ventilators, 66 are nonvaccinated (65.3%) with 19 adults in an ICU and 12 adults on a ventilator, and 16 are unknown status patients. All four children hospitalized are unvaccinated, with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 23 COVID patients. Five are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 18 unvaccinated adults (two in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has eight COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated (one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and three are fully vaccinated (one in an ICU).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 63.9% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 73.8% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 15)

*this is a three-day report:

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 234 new cases; 14,080 total cases (11,438 confirmed, 2,642 probable); 44,543 negatives; 235 deaths (+2); 50.9% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 158 new cases; 7,315 total cases (4,979 confirmed, 2,336 probable); 12,698 negatives; 181 deaths (+2); 35.3% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 541 new cases; 19,240 total cases (15,169 confirmed, 4,071 probable); 47,737 negatives; 411 deaths; 46.8% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 689 new cases; 29,887 total cases (23,175 confirmed, 6,712 probable); 103,574 negatives; 640 deaths (+2); 63.9% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 646 new cases; 36,559 total cases (31,188 confirmed, 5,371 probable); 130,006 negatives; 673 deaths (+2); 59.6% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 384 new cases; 22,916 total cases (18,503 confirmed, 4,413 probable); 64,895 negatives; 476 deaths (+1); 46.6% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 53 new cases; 2,458 total cases (1,221 confirmed, 1,237 probable); 5,049 negatives; 34 deaths (+1); 32.1% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 213 new cases; 7,261 total cases (5,929 confirmed, 1,332 probable); 20,877 negatives; 172 deaths; 47.7% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 94 new cases; 3,122 total cases (2,842 confirmed, 280 probable); 6,774 negatives; 120 deaths; 40.8% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 445 new cases; 21,818 total cases (18,629 confirmed, 3,189 probable); 63,862 negatives; 346 deaths (+2); 51.7% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 150 new cases; 7,697 total cases (7,262 confirmed, 434 probable); 17,795 negatives; 214 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 110 new cases; 5,611 total cases (4,321 confirmed, 1,290 probable); 13,586 negatives; 130 deaths; 48.1% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 1,519 new cases; 66,754 total cases (54,057 confirmed; 12,697 probable); 196,433 negatives; 1,023 deaths (+8); 56.2% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 15):

17013: 3,565 positives, 16,073 negatives - +61 since Nov. 12

17015: 2,117 positives, 7,870 negatives - +38 since Nov. 12

17050: 3,357 positives, 16,438 negatives - +54 since Nov. 12

17055: 3,788 positives, 18,581 negatives - +65 since Nov. 12

17011: 3,538 positives, 15,354 negatives - +105 since Nov. 12

17007: 510 positives, 2,029 negatives - +22 since Nov. 12

17065: 363 positives, 1,388 negatives - +14 since Nov. 12

17324: 408 positives, 1,420 negatives - +8 since Nov. 12

17241: 948 positives, 3,475 negatives - +14 since Nov. 12

17257: 2,405 positives, 7,860 negatives - +18 since Nov. 12

17240: 235 positives, 710 negatives - +7 since Nov. 12

17025: 1,608 positives, 6,328 negatives - +21 since Nov. 12

17070: 1,515 positives, 6,004 negatives - +11 since Nov. 12

17043: 510 positives, 2,282 negatives - +1 since Nov. 12

17019: 1,824 positives, 6,093 negatives - +38 since Nov. 12

17266: 31 positives, 136 negatives - +2 since Nov. 5

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 12)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 19 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 19 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart was last updated Nov. 5.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart was last updated Nov. 5. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 29 new cases since Nov. 5; 197 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 8.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 29 new cases since Nov. 5; 197 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 8. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 17 cases since Nov. 5; 236 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 10.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 17 cases since Nov. 5; 236 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 10. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 16 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 12.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 16 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 12. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 3 new cases since Nov. 5; 159 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.

South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 10 new cases since Oct. 29; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 5.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 10 new cases since Oct. 29; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 5. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 71 student cases and 5 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 71 student cases and 5 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and no employee cases since Nov. 5; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 new student cases and no employee cases since Nov. 5; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 11 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 5; 77 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 11 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 5; 77 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 6 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 170 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1).

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 189.3 (168.9 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.7% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 183.5 (193.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (9.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 152 (120.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 154.5 (141.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 12.4% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 150.3 (142.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (14.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 239.11 (201 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 196.7 (99.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 237.8 (231.4 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

