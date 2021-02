DOH: COVID-19 outbreak at SCI Camp Hill leads to 393 new cases for Cumberland County Saturday

Fueled by an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the State Correctional Institution Camp Hill, the state Department of Health reported 393 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths for Cumberland County in Saturday's data release.

The DOH dashboard for state prisons shows 237 active COVID-19 cases at the prison as of Thursday — 206 inmates and 31 employees. The dashboard reports three inmate deaths and one employee death. The state prison is located in the Camp Hill ZIP code (17011), which reported an increase of 324 new cases in Saturday's update.

Pa. Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel discussed the COVID-19 outbreak at the prison during an abc27 "This Week in Pennsylvania" pre-taped interview, abc27 reported.

Wetzel told abc27 that after mass testing inmates at the facility he expects the number of cases to increase in the next few days as more tests come back.

The DOC showed a total population of 2,165 at the prison, which serves as the diagnostic and classification center for all male inmates entering the state prison system, as of January.